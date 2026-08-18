I was driving from St. Louis to Indianapolis for the Indiana Fever basketball game when I heard the news that Jason Arday had been found dead, and I knew immediately what everyone would assume. At the time of this writing, British officials haven’t confirmed the cause of death, but suicide is the assumption most people are making, given what we know.

A professor of the sociology of education at Cambridge University, Arday had recently resigned from his teaching position amid credible and mounting accusations of academic plagiarism and outrageous fabrications about his own life.

Suspicions about Arday’s work had been circulating for years, according to Kathleen Stock’s investigation for UnHerd. In 2023, two emeritus sociology professors documented concerns about his thesis and journal articles. Cambridge declined to investigate, and Arday reported one of them to the police for “harassment”. Arday also called the police on Jack Grove, a veteran journalist for Times Higher Education who had merely emailed him inquiring about the allegations. The police did not pursue either case, but the reporter’s story was spiked by his editors after threats from Arday’s lawyers.

In a parent chat, someone said “the same world that affirmed Jason Arday affirmed my child as trans.” I know this to be true.

At the Pediatric Gender Center at St Louis Children’s Hospital where I worked for nearly five years we accepted, affirmed, and celebrated the falsehoods our disturbed patients told us. We relished the belief that these young people had overcome their internal struggles to find themselves, to forge an authentic, special identity that we stood ready to help them realize. Those who were supposed to know better, the child psychologists and doctors, chose to swallow it hook, line, and sinker – much like the academic and publishing professionals who aided and abetted Arday’s rise. An unquestioning affirmation and uplift of the marginalized, especially those with a compelling story that ticked the right boxes. Oh, and demonization of those who dared to dissent.

I try to imagine a younger Jason Arday, before the need to deceive consumed him. As Stock says, “There are plenty of decent jobs Arday might have found earlier on, more suited to his skill set, which would not have set him up for such public humiliation later.” Arday majored in physical education and was a physical education instructor at his first teaching job. Rather than the 30 marathons in 35 days that in his memoir he claimed to have run, it’s entirely plausible that he did run a single marathon, or several races of some kind — hell, I myself have run a number of half marathons in the past. I have the basic knowledge, I trained, I remember parts of the race courses, and I even think that I could produce a few racing bibs to prove it.

For many of our trans-identified patients, they too could recall instances and produce kernels of truth that they would spin into the falsehoods — especially when the world reflected back and affirmed those lies.

Lies metastasise. For Arday, they layered until he stood defending a thesis he hadn’t written most of. For my patients, they layered too: first a name, pronouns, clothes, the hair, a binder, then testosterone, surgery.

The first visit to the gender center is like the submission of the resume — these children (mostly teen girls) fit the part. They arrived wearing baggy pants and sweatshirts even in summer. They’d hunch their shoulders, presenting distress and angst over their breasts, their bodies. They all had a story to tell that would be heartbreaking and yet, when combined with the similarity of the other stories, felt contrived. Every girl could speak of their ‘earliest memories’ being about feeling like a boy, and that they didn’t have the language until they just did (and it came magically from a social media post) and that everything fell into place. The story would tell us what we needed to hear — and what we then wanted to think about ourselves, doing right in the world.

We wanted to believe that those who were supposed to have the exact training to know better- the child psychologists, psychiatrists, and therapists were the ones who would promote and push these outlandish ideas. Can you imagine in another world a well trained reasonable child psychologist agreeing to ideas that children never change their mind, that children are not easily influenced by peers, that children can consent to adult concepts.

The same kind of experts sat on Jason Arday’s hiring panel. The Times reported that the committee wasn’t just generally qualified to catch this — one member had published academic work specifically on teaching students with learning disabilities. That’s not adjacent expertise. That’s the exact lens needed to question whether Arday’s story held up. And still, no one did.

We heard similar tales from patients over and over, things that seem plausible until one’s brain either snaps into real awareness or someone else raises a flag. At its core, a trans identity is a lie that demands that the world reflect back the lie as truth. The lie requires the reflection — just as Jason Arday required the reflection, and was granted it. For years, elite academia ignored parts of Arday’s curriculum vitae and personal backstory that didn’t add up. The chair of his department called him “the best in the world in terms of the research that you do” and he was touted as “a superstar academic,” and received no fewer than five honorary degrees from other universities.

Mr. Arday could have made any claim under the sun to himself in the mirror, but it was only when the world engaged with him on those claims that they achieved their social and mythical importance. Trans, with these young people and their families was the same.

The young people could claim a new name — but they needed someone outside of themselves to say it. They could claim new pronouns — but they needed you to use them, from your voice. They could write that name on their own notebooks — but they needed the teacher to call it out in morning roll call.

And the parents have been placed in a terrible position, one with very little choice. They can become Cambridge and affirm the lie, boost the lie, and let the Mr. Ardays live within it — or they can say no. They can point out — I know you ran one half marathon, I know that felt great when you accomplished that, but you did not run 30. The parents were faced with a choice, and hanging over that choice was the horrific specter they’d been handed: say no, and your child might kill themselves. The parents were also faced with the same DEI social construction that Cambridge bowed to — we have all lost the ability it seems to say a simple two letter word- No.

This is why, as I drove across the empty Midwest yesterday and heard the news of Mr. Arday’s death (and apparent suicide), I realized how dangerous a few moments are for our culture and in our personal lives when we face the lie — the lies that DEI promotes and the lies of trans.

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They are very dangerous, these intertwined lies of DEI and trans, that are so difficult to say No to.

It is critical when it is first said — before it builds, before the lie has compounded and built layers and layers — that first moment is when the No can be so impactful. This is where we harmed so many families, failed so many parents, so many lives. We told them all — there might be a TRUE TRANS — so allow the lie to build until someone external, some “expert,” can evaluate and make the call. And that our kids might kill themselves if we say no. The call that the “experts” in the Cambridge hiring committee made is the same call that the therapists and medical experts made with the trans kids (and adults). The first moment is the best moment to say — No, this is not true.

But no one made the call, and so another critical moment arrives. It’s years after the hormones and the surgeries, when the person should have “settled” into the “true self” — that’s when the risk of suicide for trans-identified people is truly high. Complications from medicalization persist. The surgery didn’t “cure” the underlying dissatisfaction with the self. The ongoing effort to pass as someone you’re not – and to make the world play along – is exhausting. When enough people say “No” and refuse to reflect back the lie, it’s devastating.

And so we know, Mr. Arday’s death will be written about, and the news will travel around the circles of the DEI adherents and the DEI detractors, and yet today another new young person will tell a parent for the first time — I am trans — and that parent will face the gut punch and not know what to say right now.

A therapist will meet a new client today who asks for the name and the pronouns, and the therapist will be faced with the decision- how will I handle this lie?

And a trans-identified adult will realize that they are wearing a mask that they can never take off.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available 24/7 — call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or chat at 988lifeline.org.