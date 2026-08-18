Courage Coalition

Courage Coalition

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KarenXX's avatar
KarenXX
11h

Excellent article. The extreme applications of DEI and gender theory are having truly devastating effects on people’s lives. We need the world to wake up and stand up. But, there will be many more suicides unless proper attention is paid to helping people find a way back once their constructed fantasy lives fall apart. Frightening times.

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Laura Wiley Haynes's avatar
Laura Wiley Haynes
10h

'Kind' lies are a setup.

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