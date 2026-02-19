The public depends on the press to investigate facts, provide context, and inform democratic decision-making — especially after acts of public violence.

Recent tragedies — including the shooting in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and the recent mass shooting in Canada — demand careful reporting. They also require news organizations to clearly state what facts they have confirmed, which questions remain unanswered, and how they decide which information the public needs to see.

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Today, the LGB Courage Coalition is releasing a public letter calling on major media institutions to clarify their reporting standards and demonstrate full investigative rigor. Public trust depends on news institutions that can show their work rather than expect the public to take them on faith.

The Public’s Right to Complete Information

When violence erupts, media outlets have, until recently, reported contextual factors that help the public understand what happened — including mental health history, ideological motivations, and other contributing elements when confirmed by investigators.

Not too long ago, it was standard practice to report basic factual information about perpetrators and victims, including their sex. And yet we have the New York Times calling the suspected shooter “she,” despite acknowledging near the end of their piece that “Ms. Van Rootselaar” was “born male.”

Hard facts, not euphemisms, belong in the public record because they allow the public to see patterns of violence, assess institutional responses, and shape public policy.

Citizens cannot engage meaningfully in debates about public health, medical practice, or youth policy when relevant facts are reported inconsistently, obscured, or left unresolved.

Transparency is not optional. Trust and democratic accountability depend on it.

Why This Matters for Public Policy

Our organization advocates on issues related to gender medicine interventions, particularly those involving minors. This area is currently the subject of active legislative, medical, and public debate.

Policy decisions affecting children should be informed by verified evidence — not confusion about facts that have already been established. We are not asking journalists to speculate about motives or draw premature conclusions. We are asking them to verify information before publication, attribute claims to investigators or sources, and clearly state what is known, what is alleged, and what remains under investigation.

Journalism’s Duty to Investigate

The press does not exist merely to parrot official statements. Journalism must act as the public’s watchdog.

When authorities are unclear or provide limited information, responsible reporting investigates further, presses for answers, and resolves unanswered questions. That is how public trust is earned – and maintained.

If relevant facts remain uncertain, the appropriate response is investigation — not disclosure without explanation.

A free press does not merely list facts. It explains them clearly enough for the public to understand their significance.

Instead, the NYT gingerly circles the obvious, using evasive language like “the person” while expecting readers to detect for themselves the significance of the official detail that this individual’s “birth name was Robert,” but this “person” “also went by the name Roberta”.

Editorial Accountability and Public Trust

Editorial decisions shape what the public knows. That authority requires transparent reporting standards applied consistently across cases.

Incomplete or selective reporting erodes public trust. Clear and consistently applied standards can re-earn that trust.

The public deserves to know:

what verification standards guide reporting,

how relevance is determined,

and how coverage will be updated as facts emerge.

Take Action: Ask the Media for Transparency

The LGB Courage Coalition has published a public letter asking media organizations to clarify their reporting standards and commit to full transparency and renewed investigative rigor.

We encourage members of the public to respectfully ask media institutions to explain how they plan to ensure consistent, complete, and accountable reporting.

Sample Letter:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published To Editors, Standards Teams, and Editorial Leadership, Your recent reporting failed to clearly communicate material facts necessary for the public to understand recent acts of public violence, including the shooting in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and the recent mass shooting in Canada. The public depends on major media institutions not merely to repeat official statements, but to investigate independently, ask difficult questions, and report relevant facts fully and consistently. When coverage relies primarily on what authorities choose to disclose, rather than pursuing unresolved questions of clear public interest, the public is left with the impression material facts were withheld and trust erodes. A clear distinction exists between the role of authorities and the role of the press. Law enforcement provides official findings. The press scrutinizes those findings, investigates beyond them, and reports relevant factors even when they are not yet fully explained. Journalism must serve the public — not official narratives. For decades, as a matter of journalistic standards in cases of mass violence, media organizations have reported contextual factors such as mental health history, ideological motivations, and medical background when relevant to public understanding. The same investigative rigor and transparency should apply in current cases. The public has a legitimate interest in whether investigators — and independent journalists — examined potential medical or treatment-related factors. Coverage has not made clear whether the younger shooter in the Canadian incident was undergoing hormone treatment or other significant medical interventions, whether these questions were investigated, or whether the authorities deemed them relevant. But when potentially relevant information is not examined or reported, the public cannot evaluate public policy, institutional practices, or public safety. For that reason, I request clear answers to the following: • What verification standards guide reporting of identity-related or medical information in cases of public violence? • How does your organization distinguish between reporting official statements and conducting independent investigation? • What criteria determine when journalists pursue relevant lines of inquiry beyond official disclosures? • What safeguards ensure that potentially relevant information is not omitted, ignored, or left unexplored? I do not call for speculation or premature conclusions. My appeals are to the highest principles of responsible reporting: investigative rigor, transparency, and consistent standards. A free press exists to verify facts independently and ensure the public’s right to know. Sincerely, [Name]

Democratic societies depend on an informed public.

An informed public depends on trustworthy reporting.

The public has a right to know.

— LGB Courage Coalition

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