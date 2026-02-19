Courage Coalition

Courage Coalition

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Melissa R.'s avatar
Melissa R.
Feb 19

Yes, and also for accuracy, statistics matter. Not our crime. Most of these violent crimes are committed by men. There are exceptions, but most are male.

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Susan Scheid's avatar
Susan Scheid
Feb 19

Really well done. Thank you.

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