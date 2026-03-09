Courage Coalition

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Sweet Caroline's avatar
Sweet Caroline
7d

They have to keep it an extreme left v right issue, of course, for $$$. And they are activists, not journalists. But I love this.

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Mildred's avatar
Mildred
7d

Great article and ideas! Please let some of us know what ADF stands for (include it in parentheses in the article?) and say Heritage Foundation instead of just Heritage? Just in case some readers aren't familiar. Thanks, as always, you all are the tops!

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