Here’s what happens when a reporter covers a story about transgender policy, sports, or gender medicine: they call ADF. They call Heritage. They get their “opposition” quote from the right, file the story, and move on. The left, they tell us, is unified.

It isn’t. It never was.

There are liberal and left-leaning experts — LGB advocates, clinicians, attorneys, researchers — who have been raising evidence-based objections for years. When journalists call for a quote from “the other side,” they don’t call us. They call the conservative think tank down the street and then act like that’s balance.

It isn’t balance. It’s a choice. And it’s distorting the story.

The polls are clear. The Democratic base knows what we know. Voters across the political spectrum — including Democrats — understand that biological sex is real and that it matters in medicine, in sports, in law, in single-sex spaces. The base deserves to know that there are left and liberal experts who can go on record and say exactly that.

So here’s what we’re asking. When you see a story that quotes ADF or Heritage as the only dissenting voice — and doesn’t include a single one of us — send the writer the list below. Email it. Post it in Substack notes. Tag the journalist. Tell them: here is the list. Use it.

Jen Sey says buy the hat and wear it. We’re now also saying: send the list.

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Dear [ ]

I am writing regarding your recent piece, [ ]. I was surprised and disappointed to find the piece quotes neither [relevant expert from our list] nor any other left-leaning advocate for the importance of sex in law and society.

To omit the voices of liberal and progressive dissenters to “gender identity” is to impose a false left-right frame on hotly contested issues. It is not impartial reporting.

The individuals listed below are leaders in the effort to reinstate the material reality of sex as the basis for law, policy, and medicine. They are all grounded in the political left (though their party affiliations may have shifted over time). The media landscape must include their expertise.

Please contact them for comment before you publish on any matter pertaining to sex, “gender identity” or “trans,” and please use the style guide developed by Women’s Declaration International USA when reporting on these matters.

On the leftist feminist objections to “gender identity” and to “trans” generally:

On parents’ rights, children’s rights, and autogynephilia

On the Leftist objections to “pediatric gender medicine”

On the leftist LGB objections to “gender identity” and “trans” generally

On female-only sports

On dissent within the Democratic Party

On single-sex spaces (prisons, bathrooms, locker rooms, etc.)

On detransition

Elizabeth Chesak, Women’s Declaration International USA (WDI USA), president@womensdeclarationusa.com, @WDI_USA

On female safeguarding issues and child safeguarding issues

On sex and gender in law and the courts