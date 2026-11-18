In November 2024, the Ford Foundation approved a $300,000 grant to Equality Federation Institute. Ford’s grants database lists the purpose: core support for the Trans Organizing and Narrative Shift Project. TONS, as it’s known.

TONS is a three-year campaign to change what Americans think about trans people. I do not know who named it TONS, or why. Maybe the name reflects the gravity of the mission. Have a chuckle, and let’s move on.

The Equality Federation Institute runs TONS with three partners. Goodwin Simon Strategic Research is a polling firm whose “Heartwired” method helped win marriage equality for gays and lesbians. Drawing on behavioral science and psychology, Heartwired helps advocates connect empathetically with audiences who feel conflicted or uncertain about complex social issues. Rather than relying solely on facts and logical arguments, it treats attitude change as a process influenced by upbringing, personal values, daily experience, and social identity.

New Conversation Initiative teaches a door-to-door technique called deep canvassing, to put the Heartwired strategy into practice. Advocates engage in open-ended conversations (rather than political scripts), validating a person’s feelings with shared personal experiences of vulnerability while gently introducing new perspectives. Better World Collaborative is the third partner. The project is shaped by a Trans Advisory Council of ten transgender, nonbinary, and intersex leaders, and its founding rule is that any research, messaging, or organizing about trans people has to be led by trans people. They are the people going door-to-door, sharing their stories, hoping to replace debate with personal connection.

I had heard about the deep canvassing program at the start of this election cycle and began looking into the technique. I started by reading a book called How Minds Change: The Surprising Science of Belief, Opinion, and Persuasion by David McRaney.

Missouri, where I live, was one of the four states TONS chose to run the program. Its local partner here is PROMO, Missouri’s main LGBTQ+ organization. Starting in 2024, PROMO canvassers knocked doors in St. Louis and Springfield. In 2026 they expanded to five of the state’s largest metro areas and aimed that work at Amendment 3, which would have repealed Missouri’s abortion rights and written a ban on medical transition for minors into the constitution. It failed, with about 55% voting no.

The canvassing got press. NPR covered it. None of the coverage I found mentioned TONS, Equality Federation, or the Ford Foundation. The canvassing read as a homegrown effort by Missouri trans people and their neighbors, even though it was a nationally funded, nationally designed persuasion program, and Missouri was one of its test states.

The story at the door

The largest audience segment for TONS, which it calls “Cautious Progressives,” is a fifth of adults. They support trans equality (they don’t want trans-identified people to be excluded from housing, rental agreements, employment, or civil life) but are concerned about medical transition for kids. PROMO’s field director told a reporter the same thing: voters at the door backed access for adults and hesitated about minors.

The pitch adjusted accordingly. The consulting firm Common Good Strategy prepared a memo for Just Americans, a rival research project, comparing its findings with TONS. The memo circulated privately this month, and I obtained a copy. According to the memo, TONS’s best field result comes from Missouri, during the campaign against Amendment 3. A skeptical 75-year-old voter moved from an 8 to a 3 on a 10-point scale after a canvasser described the decision to medicalize a minor as a gradual, parent-involved, professionally supervised path.

Meanwhile, in a KFF Health News story that also ran on NPR, a reporter followed PROMO canvasser Reneé Luckfield door to door and described how he explained to one voter “that in addition to banning surgeries and hormone treatments, Missouri’s proposed amendment would ban puberty blockers. [Luckfield] said that puberty blockers are reversible and can be prescribed at an appropriate age alongside counseling and social transitioning to give a child time to mature and make an informed decision about further transitions.”

As we know from parents, detransitioners, and those working in pediatric gender clinics, including yours truly, the “gradual path” described by the first canvasser is not how the process of pediatric gender transition works. And the Cass Report found no reliable evidence that puberty blockers are reversible. The vast majority of children who start them go on to cross-sex hormones, which cements an identity rather than giving a child the proverbial “time to think.”

I do not know whether Dave Fleischer, who developed deep canvassing, knows that his technique is being used to spread falsehoods. I tried to ask him. I reached out to the manager of his speakers’ bureau, and she seemed open to my request. He flatly refused to speak with me.

Deep canvassing was a tactic born out of desperation after Californians voted against same-sex marriage in 2008. It was created by Dave Fleischer and his team at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Leadership LAB in response to the loss. They set out to talk to as many people as possible who disagreed with them. The script took years of trial and error before they settled on an approach and named it “deep canvassing.” They recorded everything.

The science behind deep canvassing has its own irony. The first celebrated study, by Michael LaCour and Donald Green, was retracted in 2015 after two young political scientists, David Broockman and Josh Kalla, found its data had been fabricated. Their own follow-up study did find that deep canvassing durably reduced prejudice against trans people. But it measured feelings, not facts about medicine.

Deep canvassing was built for marriage equality, where changing how people felt about gay marriage was the entire point. For youth gender medicine, a shift in feelings toward trans people doesn’t address the policy or medical question, nor was the technique intended to be built around sending people door to door to spread false, misleading, and outdated information.

Pediatric gender transition in the United States, as I saw it at WashU, is not a gradual path, with parents involved and professionals supervising. It can begin after a single appointment, with parents coerced and bullied into consent, and with professionals letting children self-proclaim their embodiment goals. The federal government’s own review, Treatment for Pediatric Gender Dysphoria: Review of Evidence and Best Practices, from Health and Human Services, found the same thing nationally: mental health assessments often minimized or skipped, and at some leading clinics, a single two-hour session.

Persuasion that works by describing a safer practice than the one that exists isn’t persuasion about the practice.

The voter who moved to a three said yes to something the clinics don’t offer.

This is not public persuasion. This is public deception.

The other research

Just Americans is a newer and smaller project. It describes its mission as organizing LGBTQ Americans and their neighbors to renew pluralism and democracy. It says it wants to find a reasonable middle ground on trans issues and to bring pluralist values back into progressive movements. Its survey reached 1,381 adults this spring, with separate LGBTQ and conservative samples and two rounds of focus groups. It ran no message test. The question it asks: where do Americans already stand?

The memo, which Just Americans circulated privately this month, was prepared by Common Good Strategy for Just Americans and the Equality and Fairness Campaign. It compares the tactics and goals of TONS, but not at the truth of what “gender medicine” is for any age. It says the public is cautious about medicine for minors, and that the movement should stop trying to talk people out of that caution and start building law around it.

Then it draws one line it won’t cross: never endorse a ban.

What they get right

The survey’s answers are clear. Adult care is broadly accepted. Therapy for kids with gender dysphoria has 90% support. Medical intervention for kids does not. About 30% support puberty blockers. 28% support cross-sex hormones. 16% support surgery.

The memo takes those numbers seriously. It puts mental health care first. It treats parents as partners, not obstacles. It calls for irreversible intervention in minors to be “rare, cautious, and late.” It scolds the movement’s flagship messaging project for telling parents their worries were manufactured. A moral intuition about children, it says, is not a manipulation.

What it misses is that if this standard would be put into practice- the “rare minor” would be the gay child. The cautious clinician is looking for the sissy boy and the masculine girl. And any age is the wrong age to medically change our homosexual bodies.

The line

Then the memo says the discipline is to hold this position as evidence-based and never endorse a ban.

Its only number on the question is this one: 57% of respondents oppose banning providers from treating transgender youth.

But “treating” covers everything. Therapy. Mental health care. A doctor seeing a kid at all. Of course most people oppose banning that. So do I. I don’t know anyone serious who wants it.

The real question is narrower. Should doctors be allowed to give minors puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgery? The memo’s own numbers already answer it. Only three in ten support blockers. Fewer than one in five support surgery.

What Missouri voters said

The data out of Missouri says the memo’s line is in the wrong place.

KFF is a nonpartisan health policy research group, formerly the Kaiser Family Foundation. NORC at the University of Chicago is an independent research organization. Neither is an advocacy group or a campaign. For this year’s midterms, NORC surveyed roughly 95,000 registered voters from October 28 through the close of polls, and KFF added health questions. In Missouri, they split Amendment 3 into its two halves and asked voters about each. Here’s what they found.

58% opposed repealing the abortion right.

62% supported prohibiting puberty blockers, hormones and surgery for minors.

Among people who voted no, 47% still support that prohibition. More than one in four Missouri voters held exactly this pair of views: keep abortion rights, restrict medical transition for kids. A majority of Missouri parents, 53%, voted yes.

Asked which half mattered more to their vote, 45% said abortion. 8% said gender medicine. Another 45% said both equally. Amendment 3 failed because of abortion.

So this is a state that just voted to protect abortion. And six in ten of its voters support a ban on medical transition for minors. Those voters aren’t confused. They hold two positions at once, and they told pollsters so. Remember, this is the state that had the TONS door knockers. This is the state where they already tried their persuasion.

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The wording is the finding

Just Americans found that 57% of Americans oppose banning providers from “treating transgender youth.” KFF and NORC found that 62% of Missouri voters support prohibiting puberty blockers, hormones and surgery for minors. How can both be true? Part of it is the sample. Just Americans says its own sample tilts “modestly” Democratic, and Missouri is redder than the country.

But the bigger difference is the question. Ask about “treating transgender youth” and people picture a scared kid denied medical care. Ask about specific drugs and surgery and they picture what is actually being prescribed. When a question names the intervention, majorities want limits. That pattern runs through all of this research.

The memo shows how soft these numbers are. Support for blockers jumps from 30% to 54% when the question adds “with parental informed consent.” A project that wants to build law where the public stands has to measure where it stands on the specific thing. Not on the word “treating.”

Don’t underestimate the women

What all of this research keeps leaving out is sports. The Just Americans memo, as summarized, doesn’t mention sports at all. Neither one reckons with the issue where voters were most decisive this year.

On the same night Missouri voted, measures restricting male participation in girls’ sports passed in all four states that put the question to voters: 56% in Washington, 52% in Colorado, 59% in Arizona and nearly 68% in Nebraska. Washington and Colorado are blue states. Democrats had a very good night everywhere else. Voters split their tickets on this the same way Missouri voters split abortion from medicine for minors.

Colorado voters also passed a ban on transition surgeries for minors, along with a bar on public money and insurance paying for them. That’s a restriction on youth medicine passing on its own, unbundled, in a blue state.

Missouri was the only state where a measure on sex and gender failed. It was also the only one where the measure was tied to an abortion ban.

The movement should not underestimate the women and girls who have been forced to compete against men. They lost races, podium spots, roster places and their privacy in locker rooms, and they were told to be quiet about it. They noticed who stood with them and who didn’t. So did their mothers, sisters, teammates and coaches. Every time the question was about women and girls on its own terms, women’s sex-based rights won.

The sports fight and the “rare, cautious, and late” bargain are the same fight. Both are about whether sex is real in law. A movement that keeps messaging around that question will keep losing it.

A pluralism that includes the line

The memo’s best idea is anti-coercion: the state doesn’t get to run your family. I take that seriously. But law is always a line somewhere, and if we have a say in where that line gets drawn, it is not this one: “rare, cautious, and late.”

If the Ford Foundation, or any foundation, really wants to test the American people, give LGB CC $300,000 and let us run our own deep canvassing test, bringing the truth to the American people: trans medicine is gay and lesbian bodily harm, at every age.

Let us explain that stopping the transitions of the straight kids under this “rare, cautious, and late” strategy just leaves the gay and lesbian kids behind. And this lesbian simply can’t make that bargain, and neither should any of you.

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Before publication, I sent questions to PROMO, Equality Federation, Goodwin Simon Strategic Research, New Conversation Initiative, Crispin Torres and Rebecca Kling of Better World Collaborative, and Just Americans. None had responded by publication.

Sources

Common Good Strategy, Two Roads to the Same Country, summary memo for Just Americans and the Equality and Fairness Campaign, November 2026. Just Americans Survey, n=1,381 weighted, fielded April–June 2026.



KFF, Abortion on the Ballot in 2026: Polling Insights from Voters in Four States, November 2026. NORC Civic Health and Elections Project, October 28–November 3, 2026.



TONS figures as reported in the Just Americans memo, from the TONS toolkit and research deck, May 12, 2026.