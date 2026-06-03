Picture the scene. A 13-year-old boy has been referred to a gender clinic in Amsterdam. He is assessed. He is told puberty blockers will give him time to think. He begins treatment. He never stops. He starts taking estrogen – female sex hormones. His genitals, stunted by years of hormonal suppression, cannot accommodate the standard surgical approach when, at 18, he undergoes surgery to construct a vagina. Surgeons use a section of intestine instead. An infection follows. He dies.

The researchers did not report this boy’s death as an adverse event in the foundational Dutch Protocol research papers. Instead they buried it in the Methods section. Independent reviewers, working from published literature, never counted it as a harm. No harm analysis of pediatric gender medicine has ever included the Dutch Protocol’s 1.4% mortality rate – one death out of just 70 patients enrolled.

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In 2026, these same Amsterdam researchers who oversaw a protocol that killed a boy look back at three decades of their work and publish a formal claim that they now have “far more confidence” in the Dutch Protocol than when they started.

A commentary published this month in the European Journal of Developmental Psychology — reviewed and approved by independent scientists before publication — challenges that claim directly. “Three Decades of ‘Dutch Protocol’ Research Has Not Produced Reliable Evidence,” by psychiatrist Kathleen McDeavitt of Baylor College of Medicine and J. Cohn of the Society for Evidence-Based Gender Medicine, makes a precise case that the Amsterdam team’s confidence has no basis in evidence – and that every independent expert who has examined their research has reached the same verdict: the evidence is not reliable.

According to McDeavitt and Cohn, the entire field of pediatric gender medicine rests on just two studies — not on a large body of research that has been independently confirmed. Both studies (de Vries 2011 and de Vries 2014) came from the Amsterdam clinic. They followed 70 patients over six years through puberty blockers, sex hormones to push their bodies toward the appearance of the opposite sex, and surgery, and reported improvements in psychological wellbeing. These two papers are why the major international medical organizations built their treatment guidelines around the Dutch approach. They are why doctors across the Western world began recommending these interventions for children. They are why, as recently as 2018, medical residents in the United States were being taught that puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones save lives by preventing suicide. They were always too narrow a foundation for such a large structure.

McDeavitt and Cohn begin with the fundamental problems in how the Amsterdam studies were designed and conducted. The researchers described their studies as forward-looking — enrolling patients and then following them into the future. McDeavitt and Cohn show they were, in practice, backward-looking: the clinic defined its group of 70 patients by looking back at who had already received puberty blockers and already been approved to continue to the next stage of treatment. Children who needed more psychological evaluation, or who had second thoughts and dropped out, were excluded before the counting even started. Five more were cut from the final analysis, among them patients who developed uncontrolled diabetes, severe obesity, or stopped treatment altogether. Among those five was the boy who died. That death was not counted as a bad outcome. It was hidden in a section of the paper where reviewers would not expect to find grounds for ending the whole study. McDeavitt and Cohn also found that outcome data was available for only 32 of the original 70 patients on some measures, that improvements were not seen across all mental health measures, and that where improvements did appear, the researchers did not report how large those improvements actually were. Most damning, the measuring tools used to assess the patients’ distress about their gender were switched partway through the study – a problem that outside researchers only caught years later, and that independent reviewers examining the published papers missed entirely. McDeavitt and Cohn conclude that those reviewers likely had no idea how deep the problems ran.

The Cass Review — an independent examination of pediatric gender medicine commissioned by England’s National Health Service — called the evidence base “remarkably weak.” The United States Department of Health and Human Services, in its own review, called it “really weak.” Every other rigorous independent review that has examined the Amsterdam clinic’s body of work, including reviews by the health authorities of Sweden and Finland, has reached the same verdict: there is no reliable evidence that puberty blockers, sex hormones, or surgeries improve the mental health of gender-distressed young people. These independent assessors are not in conflict with each other. They are all in conflict with the Amsterdam team’s assessment of its own work.

The Amsterdam team’s response to six years of damning independent assessments was to ignore them entirely. The team’s 2026 review examines only their own research, reaches conclusions based on only their own research, and declares that their own research justifies greater confidence. McDeavitt and Cohn identify this as a fundamental breach of how medical research is supposed to work: independent reviews that pull together evidence across multiple studies exist precisely so that the researchers who conducted those studies cannot be the ones to render the final verdict on their own work. The Amsterdam team rendered it anyway.

McDeavitt and Cohn also dismantle the three original justifications the Amsterdam clinic offered for its protocol. First: puberty blockers give children time to think before making irreversible decisions. Second: intervening early produces better mental health outcomes. Third: some surgeries can be avoided if certain physical development is prevented from occurring in the first place. All three justifications have collapsed.

McDeavitt and Cohn point out that more than 90% of children started on puberty blockers go on to take sex hormones and pursue further medical intervention — a finding that appears in the Amsterdam clinic’s own studies. Even lawyers arguing before the U.S. Supreme Court in favor of these treatments for children have had to acknowledge it. The “time to think” rationale has no legs: the blockers don’t create a pause for reflection. They start children down a path that almost none of them leave.

The mental health benefit justification — the one used to sell these interventions to parents, doctors, and the public as “lifesaving” — fares no better. McDeavitt and Cohn are unsparing on this point: after six years of rigorous independent reviews of the evidence, doctors cannot say with any reasonable degree of certainty whether these interventions make children’s depression, anxiety, or suicidal thoughts better, worse, or neither. They cannot even say whether the treatments relieve the distress children feel about their bodies and their sex. The honest answer, McDeavitt and Cohn write, is that nobody knows.

The third justification — that blocking puberty early spares children from needing certain surgeries later — is directly contradicted by the death of the boy at the center of this story. Suppressing his puberty did not spare him surgery. It made his genitals too underdeveloped for the standard procedure, and forced surgeons to use a more dangerous technique which led to the complication that killed him.

This same pattern keeps appearing: the justification for a treatment collapses, and instead of stepping back, institutions double down. McDeavitt and Cohn cite Johanna Olson-Kennedy as a recent American example. Olson-Kennedy ran the pediatric gender program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles until it shut down, and she had to defend herself against a lawsuit from an autistic patient whose mastectomy she ordered at age 14. Her 2025 study was supposed to demonstrate that puberty suppression improves children’s mental health after 24 months. McDeavitt and Cohn observe that it did not — and that it joins a growing list of studies that have failed to confirm the findings by which the Amsterdam clinic sold its protocol to the world.

Faced with these failures, the Amsterdam researchers are now reaching for new justifications: “gender embodiment goals,” “creative bodily transfiguration,” “gender euphoria.” McDeavitt and Cohn identify this for what it is: a treatment casting around for a reason to exist. They also point out that these new rationales abandon medicine’s core purpose: protecting and promoting the health of patients. A treatment that can leave children infertile, with weakened bones, damaged hearts, underdeveloped genitals, and lifelong sexual dysfunction carries serious risks. When its benefits are uncertain at best and nonexistent at worst, the right response is to stop offering it or to study it only under strict conditions. Ethical researchers do not dream up new justifications for continuing to give it to physically healthy children.

McDeavitt and Cohn borrow language from a separate 2026 paper by Donkin et al. to describe what appears to be happening in Amsterdam: denial and rationalization, the strategies clinicians reach for when they “do not want to believe that they may be harming children.” The denial is the refusal to engage with six years of damning independent assessments; the rationalization is the search for new justifications when the original ones have crumbled. Together they produce a review that simultaneously declares confidence in the protocol and admits the field still needs to determine “how best to evaluate the effectiveness” of the interventions. McDeavitt and Cohn see the contradiction. The Amsterdam team, apparently, cannot.

The McDeavitt and Cohn commentary lands in the middle of a rapidly shifting landscape. A Finnish national registry study tracked 2,083 young people referred to gender clinics over up to 25 years, drawing on mandatory national health records with no dropouts, and found that mental health outcomes did not improve after medical interventions to change their gender presentation and may have worsened for some. Riittakerttu Kaltiala, who ran Finland’s gender clinics and followed the Dutch Protocol in good faith, began publishing what she found when her patients did not match the Amsterdam profile. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons, citing the Finnish research, became the first major U.S. medical association to recommend against gender surgeries for minors. The Amsterdam clinic’s version of events is running out of places to stand.

What the McDeavitt and Cohn commentary adds to this picture is the story of how international standards of care were built like a house of cards. The Amsterdam clinic pioneered a treatment on the basis of a single 1998 case report. Its treating physicians co-authored the guidelines that made that treatment the international standard before enough supporting evidence existed. They ran backward-looking studies which they called forward-looking, excluded the sickest patients before calculating outcomes, hid a child’s death in a section of the paper reserved for describing methods, not reporting important outcomes, and watched for three decades as every independent assessor examining their work reached the same verdict: not reliable. And in 2026, completely unmoved by all of that, they published a review of their own research and declared themselves more confident than ever.

Every guideline, every declaration that these interventions are “evidence-based” and “lifesaving,” every position statement issued by every major medical organization — all of it was built on those two studies following 70 patients, one of whom died and was not counted. McDeavitt and Cohn did not need to knock that house of cards down. The independent reviewers already had. What this commentary makes explicit is something more uncomfortable: a group of researchers displaying the human tendency of people who have built something flimsy to keep defending it long after everyone else can see it falling.

A boy entered a clinic at 13 and was dead by 18. His name appears nowhere in the literature. Whether his case was ever reviewed by an ethics board remains unknown. The Amsterdam clinic responded to his death not by pausing or investigating but by pressing forward — lowering the age for amputating healthy breasts from girls to 16. He is begrudgingly memorialized in the published record only as an unnamed patient in a Methods section of a study that reported, in its Results section, that things went well.

The case of this dead boy is the story of pediatric gender medicine in miniature. A child’s death shuffled to the back of the deck. Thirty years of confidence fanned out like a winning hand. And the whole charade still stands only until someone calls the bluff.

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LeAnne Owen

LGB Courage Coalition