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Cate's avatar
Cate
4d

Powerful, incisive writing about an encouraging and authoritative element of the resistance. I'm grateful, too, to see this attention paid to Nettie Stevens, whose place in history should be reinforced no less than the sex binary. Thanks so much.

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k stone's avatar
k stone
4d

Excellent article! Just excellent. Thank you for your commitment to keeping us informed.

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