Candace Buckner’s October 6 column in The Athletic, the sports-focused vertical of The New York Times, argues that the Indiana Fever should let Sophie Cunningham walk. Cunningham became a lightning rod this season, first as a meme for pointing at an opponent during an on-court confrontation while defending teammate Caitlin Clark, then for telling ESPN in July that she wants to protect girls from competing against “biological men.” Her remarks drew supporters, political figures, and culture warriors to Fever games, a spectacle Buckner calls a “circus.” Partway through, Buckner makes a telling admission. Describing the viral moment that turned Cunningham into a hero for one slice of Clark’s fanbase, she grants that Cunningham “had little control over this.” She concludes anyway that Cunningham “has to go.”

I’m a casual observer of the WNBA at best, so I’ll leave Cunningham’s value on the court to people who study the game. I read the column as someone who cares more about the proceedings within the court of public opinion. On that score, the gap between Buckner’s admission and her conclusion is the story. Buckner holds a woman responsible for a crowd she concedes Cunningham never summoned.

Choosing Their Own Plays

Cunningham’s offense, as Buckner describes it, came in July, when she “said something in an ESPN article about protecting girls in sports from transgender athletes.” Specifically, Cunningham told the outlet: “I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans. And I’m like, ‘I never once said that.’ I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.” She answered a question.

Then other people made choices. Royce White wore a long blond wig to a game. Enes Kanter Freedom traded shouts with an opposing player at another. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and Riley Gaines filmed a video inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The official Trump administration account on X posted the pointing meme. Each of them chose their own play. Humoring, for the moment, Buckner’s choice to trivialize all this as a “circus,” I’d point out that it had other performers, too.

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A month before the Rokita-Gaines video, Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton cursed at two 16-year-old girls for holding a sign thanking Cunningham “for speaking up for girls,” leaving one of them in tears. Arena security brushed off the complaint, although the WNBA recognized it as an infraction serious enough to earn her a fine and suspension. But Buckner’s accounting includes Royce White’s wig and leaves out an owner bullying two teenage girls.

Buckner assigns all the blame to Cunningham. “All because of Sophie Cunningham,” she writes, more than once. Her closing image makes the charge explicit: the “agitators,” she fumes, “showed up because Cunningham held open the front door and let them in,” as if those watching were helplessly drawn in like moths to a flame.

What the Press Should Defend

Anyone who wants a view suppressed only has to behave disruptively enough near the person who holds it. Or toward her. The tactic works when authorities give in and restrict the speaker instead. First Amendment scholars call this the heckler’s veto. (It’s a play familiar to anyone who has tried to start an orderly, thorough debate on taboo topics, such as the ongoing medical scandal over drugs and surgeries intended for “sex changes” or policies that admit males to women’s single-sex spaces.) Buckner’s version goes a step further, holding Cunningham responsible for those celebrating her as well as her critics.

Cunningham’s words inspired a crowd whose lawful expressions of opinion offended Buckner, trans activists, and the people who run the league. Therefore it is Cunningham who must leave.

The Fever are a private team, and their roster decisions put no one’s constitutional rights at stake. My concern is the culture of free expression, which rests on habits and norms the law can’t supply. Journalists have more riding on those norms than almost anyone. The press exists because a self-governing people needs to know what the citizenry believes, most especially those opinions that provoke. Opinion writers often draw hostile attention. With this column alone, one could say Buckner has opened the door to more than 4,700 comments’ worth of attention, much of it hostile to her point of view.

Buckner has every right to make her flawed argument, and I defend that right without hesitation. But she benefits from the defense that I and every other liberal-minded person extend to her while pulling up the ladder behind her. It’s time she returned the favor. The press should be the last institution to make the case for jettisoning a dissenter because her words inspire an approving chorus.

Two Standards

The column’s treatment of A’ja Wilson reveals Buckner’s double standard. During a September 29 playoff game, Wilson crossed the baseline and confronted a male fan at his seat for pointing at her. Buckner concedes Wilson’s overreaction, but in the next breath excuses it by imagining three years of new fans whose “online behavior can go to darker places.” She doesn’t say who those fans are. Earlier, though, she notes that Clark’s rise has drawn “gutter debates that pit White against Black,” and that Cunningham profited from the “Tres Leches” nickname fans gave the Fever’s “three most prominent White players.” Buckner leaves her readers to connect the dots. Cunningham, by contrast, is held responsible for the conduct of strangers.

Apply Buckner’s standard across the culture war and it collapses. Would she have blamed Colin Kaepernick for the jersey burnings his protest provoked, or urged his team to cut him to keep the peace? Many commenters below her column asked exactly that.

A ‘Nonexistent’ Issue

Buckner calls the underlying issue “nonexistent” and notes, accurately, that the WNBA has no trans players. I find her point myopic when the WNBA sidesteps a real-world issue by leaving the word “woman” undefined in its collective bargaining agreement (Article XIII, Section 1(a)). The document’s language limits play to “women” but maintains the same kind of ambiguity that trans-identified men have exploited to compete against females in other sports. Two former NBA players (men) declared for the draft this summer as “trans women,” in a splashy stunt that calls attention to the problem. Meanwhile World Athletics now screens athletes wishing to compete in the female category for the SRY gene, and parents of high school athletes across the country are demanding that school boards assure them their daughters won’t be forced to share their sports fields and school locker rooms with boys.

Buckner wants the Fever to “go back to being a basketball team” and reminds readers that the “B” in WNBA stands for basketball. But many fans think the league needs reminding that the “W” stands for women. Through partnerships, campaigns, and coaches’ public pronouncements, the league pulled gender-identity baggage into its arenas long before Cunningham answered an interviewer’s question. Buckner treats the league’s trans rights advocacy as part of the furniture, while dismissing the fans’ response as mere politics.

Some will say there are sound basketball reasons to let Cunningham go. I leave that debate to people who know the game; Buckner barely joins it. Others will say Cunningham timed her comments poorly. But her expertise is playing basketball. Tailoring a messaging strategy to cover for her league’s poor judgment is someone else’s job.

Reading the Room

People I admire often advise, “Never read the comments.” Much of what’s there does come from the “darker places” Buckner points to in excusing a player who yells at a fan. But The Athletic ranks comments by reader reactions, so the most engaged-with responses rise to the top, and they make a rough bellwether. Of the 50 direct responses to the column that drew the most reader reactions, the vast majority rejected Buckner’s argument.

Plenty of those critics had their say in ugly terms, including attacks on Buckner’s race. I set those aside.

Cue the old joke with the king and his royal messenger.

Messenger: “Sire, the peasants are revolting!”

King: “Yes, I know. I’ve seen them.”

Ba-dum ching.

Many others demanded that The Athletic fire her. I cannot join them; that would only be another heckler’s veto.

What stood out were readers crossing their usual lines. One called himself a “yellow dog Democrat,” pro-trans and a free speech advocate, and still objected to the column. Others identified as liberals or progressives and said much the same. They defended a player whose views they may not share, because the principle mattered more.

In the end, this read of the room is not much more than a wetted finger held up to the wind, yet it’s a richer source of feedback than most people get in this era of preference falsification, which is economist and political scientist Timur Kuran’s term for professing in public what we reject in private. Comment sections, for all their ugliness, are one of the few places people say what they actually think. Few of us publish an argument and receive thousands of responses, each with a count of reader reactions. Buckner did. That feedback is a privilege of her platform, and, for her, an opportunity.

An Invitation

So thank you, Ms. Buckner. Your column sparked a valuable public debate, and I suspect quite a few participants thought harder than usual about the freedoms we often take for granted.

There’s an amusing story about the great economist John Maynard Keynes. Rebuked for reversing a policy position, he supposedly replied, “When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?” Alas, quote researchers have found no evidence he actually said it; the attribution traces to another economist, writing decades later. Fiction or not, it fits Buckner’s situation. Many fans dubious of the league’s embrace of gender-identity politics once kept their objections to themselves. Now they are voicing them, at games and in her own comment section. To a columnist who called the issue nonexistent, that should look a lot like a change in the facts. What she does next is up to her.

It’s fair to ask whether public reconsideration is an unattainable luxury for people with large platforms and high-status careers. It certainly entails risk, but not only risk. Those with the largest platforms also have the greatest opportunity to demonstrate the moral strength it takes to upgrade one’s beliefs. Buckner’s readers handed her thousands of responses, some ugly, but a notable number of thoughtful ones, including from people who share her politics. A writer of her talent and standing bears a particular responsibility: to be curious rather than dismissive when presented with the possibility she might just have gotten something wrong.

Buckner worries about who walked through the Fever’s front door. I’d invite her to knock on a different one, behind which are conversations where speakers earnestly express their honest thoughts, audiences weigh arguments on their merits, and gifted writers help the rest of us take a breath, remember our reason, and live up to the principles our civilization rests on.

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