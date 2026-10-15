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Digital Canary 💪💪🇨🇦🇺🇦🗽's avatar
Digital Canary 💪💪🇨🇦🇺🇦🗽
Oct 15

Excellent article as always 🙏

“On that score, the gap between Buckner’s admission and her conclusion is the story. Buckner holds a woman responsible for a crowd she concedes Cunningham never summoned.”

So often the same drive-by associations of GCs with extremists: Moira Deeming, LWS/KJK, Cass, Sophie, …

It’s as if they’ve nothing relevant in defence of their position, and must rely on ignorance, ad hominem attacks & bad faith argumentation 🤬

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Private Intellectual's avatar
Private Intellectual
Oct 15

Transactivists (TRAs) routinely exercise the "heckler's veto". The TRAs idea is to organize online or in- person protests at pro-woman events, where women gather to discuss issues important to them. The TRA "protesters" make enough obnoxious noise to drown out the possibility of any women's dissent. This week, trans activists boasted online of having hounded the organizers of the pro-woman TORCH conference out of several venues, and are now calling for an in-person mob to converge on the current TORCH meeting site. The womens' conference organizers have had to raise money to hire security. Did anyone say illiberal and repressive? Did anyone say "Mens' Rights Movement?"

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