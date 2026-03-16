On March 10, 2026, the Fourth Circuit issued its decision in Anderson v. Crouch, reversing a lower court ruling that had required West Virginia’s Medicaid program to cover gender surgeries. The ruling is being processed in real time by both sides of this debate. We want to make sure our readers understand what the court actually held — and why, from LGBCC’s perspective, the legal reasoning matters well beyond this single case.

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The background

West Virginia’s Medicaid plan covers a wide range of medical services but excludes “sex change” or “transsexual” surgeries. A class of plaintiffs diagnosed with gender dysphoria sued, arguing the exclusion violated the Equal Protection Clause, the Affordable Care Act, and the Medicaid Act. The district court agreed. So did the Fourth Circuit — initially. Then the Supreme Court vacated that decision and remanded in light of Last year’s Skrmetti decision.

On remand, the Fourth Circuit reversed. Unanimously.

What the court held

The panel’s analysis turns on two key questions that our organization gives a lot of thought to. The first is deceptively simple: does excluding coverage of, or banning, gender medical interventions classify people based on who they are, or based on what they’re being treated for?

The court’s answer is the latter. West Virginia doesn’t deny coverage to transgender people as a class. It declines to cover a specific diagnosis — gender dysphoria — for surgical treatment. Anyone, regardless of transgender status, can receive a vaginoplasty covered by West Virginia Medicaid if they have a qualifying diagnosis like congenital absence of a vagina (which is a rarebut actualcondition called vaginal agenesis). No one, regardless of sex or transgender status, can get that same procedure covered if the diagnosis is gender dysphoria. The exclusion is diagnosis-based, not identity-based.

This is the Skrmetti framework applied to adults and to the Medicaid context.

The evidence problem

The second question that the Fourth Circuit addressed is whether banning gender medical interventions, or excluding from coverage in the case of West Virginia, is a rational policy for states to adopt. (While Skrmetti dealt with a ban on procedures as opposed to West Virginia’s exclusion from Medicaid, the court deals with this succinctly: if a state can rationally prohibit these treatments — as the Supreme Court held Tennessee could for minors — then a state can certainly rationally decline to fund them.)

Here, as the Supreme Court did in Skrmetti, the Fourth Circuit engaged directly with the evidence — or rather, the lack of it, but this time looking at adults as well as minors. The opinion cites complication rates that the gender medicine industry has spent years downplaying. Phalloplasty carries a complication rate documented as high as 76.5%. More than half of male-to-female vaginoplasty recipients experienced complications within thirty days. Nearly forty percent required revision surgeries. The court also cites a study finding no mental health advantage from surgery compared to those who did not undergo it.

In finding that the state of West Virginia acted rationally, the panel’s conclusion is straightforward: West Virginia has legitimate, rational grounds — cost, contested efficacy, documented complication rates — to decline coverage. Disagreement among experts doesn’t save the mandate. It defeats it. When the science is genuinely contested, courts will defer to legislative judgment.

This opinion acknowledges the crux of what LGBCC has argued from the beginning. The evidentiary foundation for gender surgeries — at any age — does not meet the bar we require for other medical interventions covered by public funds. The ideology moved faster than the data, and institutions that uncritically adopted the ideology are now watching the legal architecture built around it come apart.

What this ruling does not do

We want to be precise. Anderson v. Crouch does not prohibit gender surgeries. It holds that West Virginia is not required to pay for them through Medicaid. The distinction matters legally, though LGBCC’s position goes further: we oppose the normalization and promotion of adult transition on the same evidentiary grounds the court articulates here. The evidence of benefit is weak. The evidence of harm is mounting. Public funding should follow evidence, not ideology — and so should medical practice.

Why this is part of a larger pattern

Skrmetti. Anderson v. Crouch. The Cass Review. The HHS Report. The systematic withdrawal of pediatric gender medicine protocols across the UK, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Norway. These are not isolated events. They are the predictable result of what happens when an experimental medical movement overreaches, captures institutions, and then encounters sustained, evidence-based scrutiny.

The courts are catching up. The question now is whether American medical institutions will.

The LGB Courage Coalition advocates for same-sex attracted people and opposes the medicalization of gender nonconformity in both children and adults. Read our full position at-https://www.lgbcouragecoalition.org/

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