Courage Coalition

Courage Coalition

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for the kids's avatar
for the kids
8h

Wow. This should have happened years ago....thank you for all your work on this!

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fehmuhnist's avatar
fehmuhnist
5h

The barge named Gender Identity is finally, ever so slowly, backing away from the crash at the pier. It's only a matter of time before it turns around and steams off into that far off place where medical atrocities go to die. It won't be the first one there, but I sure hope it's the last one.

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