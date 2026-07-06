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Brigid LaSage's avatar
Brigid LaSage
18h

"I don’t believe the administration is right." This is his entire motivation, whether he's conscious of it or not. Along with all the Democratic leadership, he is possessed by the battle against Trump. I don't say this in defense of Trump who I loathe, but the phenomenon of intelligent people defending these lies is clearly tribal. You're either with us or against us, and everything we do and say must be in lockstep opposition to our enemy. Defending women and children against male sexual entitlement is just an inconvenient side show, better swept under the carpet. These giants have clay feet.

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Jocelyn Davis's avatar
Jocelyn Davis
15h

Fun fact: I was Arthur Caplan's TA in the Univ of Pittsburgh's philosophy dept in the spring of 1986. He was a newly hired professor (might have been a visiting prof, I don't recall). I taught discussion sections and graded papers for his intro ethics class.

He was a jovial guy and a pleasant, easygoing supervisor. It was also clear that, as with most academics, his number one concern was professional success. He had already carved out his niche -- medical ethics -- and nothing was going to stop him from rising to the top of his chosen specialty. Everything he did and said seemed to me to be in service of that goal.

So it did not surprise me at all to hear him repeat the "more than two sexes" line in Jamie's interview. He has never had anything to gain by openly rejecting the approved viewpoint of the academy. And based on my (admittedly decades-old) observations, he is not the sort to stick his neck out for an unpopular cause.

Has Caplan done good by helping hold governments accountable for particular atrocities? Yes.

Should we assume his motivations were selfless? No.

Should we count on an academic ethicist to stand up for what is ethical at the expense of his career? Also no.

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