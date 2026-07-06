There is a “funny feeling” that I’ve gotten used to by now — that dizzying half-second of being tipped into an upside-down world of the surreal. It strikes me whenever I witness yet another credentialed expert wave away what human beings of every era and culture, save a privileged subset dominating the Zeitgeist of this unusual past decade, have always known. I was listening to the June 13, 2026 episode of the LGB Courage Coalition’s podcast Informed Dissent when I felt it again. Jamie Reed is the whistleblower who left the Washington University Transgender Center in 2022 after concluding that children in her care were being harmed, and who has spent the years since trying to find people within established institutions who are willing to take that seriously. Her guest was Arthur Caplan, considered a founding father of Bioethics in the United States. Somewhere in the middle of their conversation, Dr. Caplan declared that he does not believe there are only two sexes.

I know well the temptation that hits folks like me who know otherwise. Life is short, so I should write him off. File him under “lost cause” and move on.

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Giving in to that impulse, though, would be a mistake — because the totality of Caplan’s career makes discounting the rest of what he has to say terribly unwise. It is said that Isaac Newton himself avowed “If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants.” But it is a mistake to imagine the giants never stumble.

Dr. Caplan helped secure the first formal government apology to the subjects of the infamous Tuskegee syphilis study. He also pushed for accountability from the German Medical Association for physicians who participated in Nazi experimentation. He built his reputation on a single uncomfortable premise: that the medical profession, left to govern itself, will sometimes choose to protect itself at the expense of its patients.

That premise is the reason two things Caplan said in that conversation deserve careful examination rather than a hasty dismissal. The first is a claim about biology, which he accepts without the scrutiny his own field demands. The second is a claim about who is entitled to curb a medical establishment that has gone wrong — one that, on examination, undermines the ethos his own career was built on.

The Biology Problem

Reed had raised the concerns of gay and lesbian adults who believe many gender-dysphoric children are simply on a path to growing up gay. Caplan responded: “I don’t believe the administration is right. I’m not a believer in the fact that there are two sexes. I think there are complications about that. There are people who are tweeners and people who are asexual and all kinds of combos, if you want to put it that way.”

I recognized the argument. It traces back most influentially to Anne Fausto-Sterling, a developmental geneticist and professor emerita at Brown University who has the scientific background to know better. In a 1993 article, Fausto-Sterling proposed that human beings fall into five sexes — a claim she later acknowledged she had written “with tongue firmly in cheek.” By 2000 she had gone further still, producing the figure that has done the most rhetorical work in this debate: that 1.7 percent of the population is intersex, a term properly applied to people born with rare variations in sexual development.

That figure did not hold up to scrutiny. Family physician Dr. Leonard Sax examined Fausto-Sterling’s methodology in a 2002 paper and found that she had quietly redefined “intersex” to include any departure from what she called “the platonic ideal” of male or female. This definition swept in late-onset congenital adrenal hyperplasia (LOCAH), a condition that accounts for 88% of her sample but leaves individuals with normal genitalia at birth that fully line up with their chromosomes. Sax recalculated the genuine rate of intersex conditions, using Fausto-Sterling’s own data, at fewer than two in 10,000 live births — a figure roughly a hundred times smaller than the one used in The New York Times, in federal guidance, and at the United Nations. He also found that one of her central citations, offered as support for a specific medical claim, came from a 1998 Mademoiselle article that did not even mention the condition in question. He recently discussed all of this with Jamie Reed, also on the Informed Dissent podcast.

The error underneath all of it was explained by Dr. Sax: “A hundred years ago, people thought that being left-handed was a disorder, and they would whack kids for writing with their left hand. But then in the mid-20th century, we realized, look, seven percent of the population is left-handed, and they don’t require medication or surgery — they just require people to leave them alone.” Likewise, people born with limbs missing due to genetic mutations doesn’t mean humans are not bipedal.

Caplan is not short of resources here. I am not a professor, nor a physician, nor a credentialed biologist — just a mother who went looking for answers — and I found no shortage of rigorous correction to Fausto-Sterling’s politics-addled sophistry masquerading as science. The philosopher Kathleen Stock, devotes a whole chapter in her book Material Girls to the category error at work: treating rare developmental variation as evidence against the category itself, rather than as the kind of edge case every biological category produces. Evolutionary biologist Colin Wright, writing in the Archives of Sexual Behavior, lays out the remedial biology in his 2025 peer-reviewed article “Why There Are Exactly Two Sexes.” These are only two of the resources available to anyone, credentialed or not, who is curious enough to look. Caplan, evidently, did not look.

This is the kind of careful conceptual work that Caplan’s own field is supposed to do. A bioethicist who accepts a contested empirical claim without showing his work is not doing his job. Caplan acknowledged in the same interview that he has occasionally been wrong. Might this be one of those occasions?

The Authority Problem

Caplan also expresses frustration over the trend of state legislatures passing laws restricting gender interventions. He expressed this frustration in vivid terms: “Why are guys in state legislatures who run pesticide animal pest control companies dictating what doctors are doing for young children in their treatment plans?”

I do not presume to read Dr. Caplan’s mind. But I would invite him to consider the impression his choice of words creates. He did not say “legislators untrained in medicine” or “elected officials without clinical experience.” He reached specifically for an occupation coded as unsophisticated, working-class, unequipped to join the debate. Could it be his snobbery slip is showing?

It also suggests that someone enjoying the insulated comfort of a well-funded academic institution may be unaware of the quite justified, if troubling, tsunami of popular response to public policy imposed from on high by people who do not live with its consequences. Caplan’s “pest control company owner” quip risks mocking the responsible citizen filling in for the professional regulatory bodies who went AWOL. We have such scenarios because the institutions that were supposed to maintain standards in medicine — professional associations, research ethics bodies, medical journals — have failed at their jobs. Caplan knows this. He said so himself.

The principled argument against legislative involvement does not hold up in any case. It is a strange position for the man who made bioethics a public discipline — whose fifty years of work showed why medicine’s accountability to patients cannot be left to clinicians alone.

Bioethics exists because the medical profession has a history of harming vulnerable people while sincerely trying to help humankind. An entire system of institutional review boards, informed consent requirements, and research ethics oversight grew from that recognition. It was not built by physicians alone, but also by lawyers, philosophers, clergy, patient advocates, and many others lacking medical degrees who nonetheless had the standing to say: this is wrong, and it must stop. Leaving credentialed physicians as the sole arbiters of what is ethically permissible in medicine would leave bioethics with no independent function – at best, a rubber stamp.

When any profession starts harming those it purports to serve, reining it in is what a representative body in a democracy is for. Just because the impulse behind the law affecting medicine is political does not negate the need for some democratic accountability.

It is noticeable that Caplan objected vociferously to the current administration’s attempts to roll back a radical and novel approach in medical practice. But the Biden administration apparently used federal agencies, guidance documents, and medical training standards to embed gender identity ideology into clinical practice guidelines in the first place. I would very much like to know if Dr. Caplan objects to that as well.

What Caplan’s Career Demonstrates

There was something else Caplan said that I keep returning to. “It’s the height of irresponsibility,” he told Reed, “to pioneer a major change in young people and not follow them in a systematic way.” He acknowledged that post-market monitoring of medical interventions — tracking what actually happens to patients once a treatment reaches the real world — is the weakest link in medical practice. He acknowledged that pulling back a harmful intervention requires, in his words, “kicking and screaming.”

He appeared not to notice what he described was the spitting image of pediatric gender medicine. An intervention was rapidly declared the standard of care (the treatment approach considered normal practice within a field) before the evidence warranted it. Caplan’s own field never built the post-market monitoring he says was needed. The professionals who raised concerns were dismissed (Jamie Reed herself was one of them). So when legislators stepped in to fill the void left by the medicine establishment, why did Dr. Caplan call it an intrusion?

I cannot forget that Dr. Caplan has spent fifty years caring, professionally and personally, about what medicine does to the vulnerable. My setting aside that familiar “funny feeling” of the surreal long enough to write this piece is my tribute to the good he has already done for the world. But I hope he will come to understand he is in danger of rationalizing an indifference to the latest eruption of the very same evils in his consideration of gender medicine.

Dr. Caplan is, by his own account, reachable. He has invited engagement. I will take him at his word. And so I very much look forward to hearing how he responds to the on-the-ground realities of a field of medicine that parents like me have watched arrogantly meddle with the health and futures of our children.

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