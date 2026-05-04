August 17, 1992. I was in an apartment with close friends from college, watching the Republican National Convention on television. Pat Buchanan took the stage and declared a religious war for the soul of America. He had already spent years in print calling AIDS nature’s “awful retribution” on homosexuals. Jerry Falwell had told anyone who would listen that AIDS was God’s punishment, not just for gay people, but for any society that tolerated them. These were not fringe figures. They were speaking in primetime, to a cheering arena, on behalf of a major political party.

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I came out that night. I stood up and just announced it to a strong core of my friends from school. Funny thing is it wasn’t a surprise to most. It wasn’t strategic, not after deliberation. I watched that speech and something that had been building for years simply finished. These men were talking about my life, my body, and the bodies of the people I loved. Silence felt, suddenly, like collaboration.

A Substacker named N3vlynnn published a piece this week about friendship and self-silencing that I want to amplify. Nevline Nnaji — the Black lesbian artist and writer who publishes under that name — describes herself as a Renaissance Woman, which is accurate. She has been making gender-critical arguments publicly since 2013, long before the term was in common use, and she has spent years amplifying the voices of Black lesbian and detransitioned women whose perspectives get suppressed even within ostensibly progressive spaces. She is saying something the AIDS generation learned the hard way. She writes about the fork in the road where gender ideology stops being a matter of disagreement and starts demanding strict compliance. Her argument is that going quiet to keep the peace is not friendship. She is right. I know she is right because I sat in that apartment and felt exactly when silence stops being neutral and becomes a decision.

N3VLYNN on Instagram

It’s worth knowing that N3vlynnn turned to Substack “on the very day that my Instagram got suspended,” she told me when I reached out. Instagram banned her for spotlighting Black detransitioners. Defiantly she named her first post Uncancellable. She was right about that too.

“It was a shock to lose my entire online platform as an artist, one that I had cultivated for eight-plus years,” N3vlynnn recalled. Her first post announced her plans to keep the gender-critical writing on Substack and return her art and social life to the other platforms. I understood that instinct from personal experience. I came to Substack the same manner, not as part of a plan but more like needing a pressure valve. I initially saw it as a space to write how I felt even if no one else read it. I had no idea I would end up as head writer for the LGB Courage Coalition.

Neither N3vlynnn nor I knew yet that this work had its own ideas about how much room it would take up in us. What we found out, over time, is that the truth cannot be confined to a designated corner. Not merely because too many platforms won’t let you write the truth – though too many won’t – But because the truth is too powerful to tuck away. “I write whatever I want on Substack,” N3vlynnn says now. “But I am not just a writer, and I don’t ever want to pigeonhole myself to being a political figure.” That distinction matters. She is an artist in the fullest sense — video creator, pole dancer, YouTuber since 2008, and yes, a writer too — who happens to be telling an important truth. But those parts of her are not in conflict because she is authentic through them all, and that is the whole point of self-expression.

My coming out was also self-expression, and it was personal and political at once. But it was also rooted in the biological reality of circumstance. Falwell was not attacking our feelings. He was making a direct attack on our bodies. The response was not to retreat further into privacy, but to become visible, so that the people cheering in Falwell’s arena would have to reckon with the fact that they were cheering for condemnation of their own children, their own siblings, their own friends. We made our case with our own bodies, and it worked because it was grounded in something true and irreducible.

We are same-sex attracted. Not same-gender attracted. Same-sex attracted. Lesbians are attracted to women’s bodies. Gay men are attracted to men’s bodies. Biological sex is not incidental to gay identity. It is gay identity. There is no homosexuality without the sexed body.

That is precisely what trans ideology cannot afford to let stand. If same-sex attraction is real and rooted in biology, then a male body cannot become the object of a lesbian’s desire simply because the person who owns it “identifies” as female. If biological sex is the foundation of gay and lesbian identity, then redefining sex as a feeling rather than a material reality erases the basis upon which the categories of gay and lesbian people exist at all.

Trans ideology may not resemble the threat to lesbians and gays that Buchanan and Falwell presented, but it operates through the same mechanism. Both in effect seek the disappearance of gay and lesbian people. The Christian right wanted us invisible because they called our existence an “abomination.” Gender ideology denies us visibility, dismissing us as bigots for insisting on the reality of biological sex. The dogmas justifying the banishment are different. The demand is the same.

I know what it costs to refuse invisibility. When I came out in 1992, the friends in that apartment were my straight college friends. Most of them stayed my friends. Over the next thirty years I built something new — a community within the gay and lesbian world of Birmingham, friendships forged in that particularly strong way you can once you have found your people. These women, so close as to trust my judgment on the most serious matters as serious as who to vote for, I in turn trusted when I started raising questions about gender ideology. I expected them to at least listen, to think it through the way we had thought through other things together. Sadly, few did.

I spent a year studying the issue of gender in-depth before I even knew the term “gender critical” existed, and most of my friends were not interested in what I found. Even now, some of those women send me private messages to say they understand what I am doing. But most won’t say so publicly, telling me that making new friends is harder at this point in their lives.. I understand that worry. But I have found many new friends in this movement, passionate people who stand up for what they believe. That’s been answer enough for me.

N3vlynnn knows that cost all too well. When I asked whether she had lost people she expected to keep, she replied softly that she lost her little sister. She wrote about it. “Our relationship was fragile before she threw fire at me over the trans thing,” she said, admitting it was “the straw that broke the camel’s back,” and that it was she who “stepped away because I had been disrespected.” Her other relationships with people who fell away were different. “I always knew deep down that they were not on my side.”

I understand why some gay or lesbian people stay quiet. The costs of dissent from the prevailing narrative on gender are real. Unlike in 1992, the people pressuring us to conform are not obviously wrong. They use the language of inclusion and protection, and many of them are people you love.

But the argument for speaking is the same argument it was in 1992. If you are same-sex attracted, that is a fact about your body and those of the people you have loved. And no outside pressures can change that. The moment you believe that gender identity can override biological sex, you embrace a premise that makes your own existence as a gay or lesbian person deniable and reclassifiable. You will accept that a man can be a lesbian. You will accept that a woman can be a gay man. You will accept that the people you have desired so intensely were never, in the final analysis, real.

Both of my “coming outs” taught me the same thing: the relief of saying the true thing is not trivial. It is the profound relief of no longer forcing yourself to be smaller than you are. That relief was real for me in 1992. It is still available to those who show a little courage now.

N3vlynnn’s anthology, She Holds The Line: Black Women Speak on Gender Ideology, came out on May 1st. Keep an eye on her Substack.

The fork in the road is real. The ground under the harder path is the same ground it has always been. You are same-sex attracted. That is not a feeling or an identity or a choice. It is a fact about you and your body. And facts about our bodies are exactly what this fight is about.

We have been here before. We know how to do this.

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