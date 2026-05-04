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Kara Dansky's avatar
Kara Dansky
6h

I love this post. Buchanan and Falwell lost. "Trans" will lose too.

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Mama Ain't Playin''s avatar
Mama Ain't Playin'
5hEdited

Thanks for this post LeAnne. I remember watching the same Buchanan speech & being amazed at its brazenness. Give the man some credit: we never had to wonder where he stood on the issues!

N3vlynnn also wrote a fantastic series of posts protesting the posthumous transing of Pauli Murray. They’re worth looking up—

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