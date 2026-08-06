Courage Coalition

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Mariah Burton Nelson's avatar
Mariah Burton Nelson
3d

I too have been following her journey, but from a greater distance. I welcomed her to Substack when she showed up there and enthusiastically encouraged her. Delighted to hear that she has become your medical director. What a great fit. Another courageous lesbian on board!

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Susan Scheid's avatar
Susan Scheid
3d

Thank you, thank you, thank you, for this beautiful piece about Dr. Solheim, and huge applause to the LGB Courage Coalition for adding her as yet another MVP to your already powerful team.

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