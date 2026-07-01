In a 6-3 decision authored by a former girls’ basketball coach, the U.S. Supreme Court held on Tuesday that states may restrict girls’ and women’s school sports teams to biological females, also known as females. Trigger warning: An extended quote from said basketball coach that appears later in this piece may bring some individuals to tears.

The court rejected challenges from two trans-identified males, Becky Pepper Jackson and Lindsay Hecox, who took hormones to suppress testosterone. Becky, now 15, also took blockers that prevented male puberty but not his first-place finish in girls’ shot put at the state championships.

“Consistent with Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause, we hold that the States…may determine eligibility for women’s and girls’ sports based on biological sex,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote for the majority. “The Constitution and Title IX do not require an overhaul of women’s and girls’ sports throughout America.”

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Sing Glory Hallelujah!

Most people who have been paying attention predicted this general outcome; the main question was whether Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, and/or Ketanji Brown-Jackson would finally see the light. And the answer is: not really, except in a confusing, half-ass way that ultimately doesn’t matter.

The Bottom Line Is a “May,” Not a “Must” – For Now

The decision and its preceding oral arguments combine two similar cases, Little v. Hecox and West Virginia v. B.P.J.; it’s now known as the latter. The ruling immediately secures the 27 state laws that exclude male athletes from girls’ and women’s scholastic sports. It forecloses any requirement that schools conduct individualized, athlete-by-athlete assessments of hormone levels, physical capability, or gender identity for eligibility in the female category. (Bye, Becky. As they say in your home state, don’t let the screen door hit you on the way out. Maybe clean up that mouth while you’re at it. Telling a female teammate to “s**k my d**k,” as she attested in an amicus brief, is not very lady-like.)

The ruling leaves open the question of whether states that do allow males to compete can be forced to abandon that policy. According to a footnote, the parties all agreed the case didn’t present “the distinct question of whether... schools may allow biological males who identify as female to participate,” and that the question “is currently the subject of litigation in some lower courts.”

Although this decision doesn’t identify that litigation, previously in oral arguments Kavanaugh had mentioned “the California case” as one that could prove decisive. The “may versus must” question is being litigated most prominently in United States v. California Interscholastic Federation and California Department of Education, the DOJ’s Title IX suit against California over its policy of letting boys who say they’re girls compete in girls’ sports. The suit was inspired primarily by the exploits of male athlete A.B. Hernandez, who has dominated high school girls’ track and field in the state for nearly three years.

A One-Two Punch Against Trans Exceptionalism

On both their Title IX and the Equal Protection claims, plaintiffs contended that they weren’t arguing against the legitimacy of an all-female category but for an exception to it: namely, those extra-special males who suppress testosterone through puberty blockers or hormones and who “identify” as female. But this time, “because trans” didn’t fly.

The Reasoning on Title IX

Kavanaugh wrote that prior to Title IX, female sports participation was sorely lopsided, and that the law’s purpose was to correct that imbalance — not to “merely maintain... one team... equally open to female and male athletes,” since “as all agree, females and males have inherent physical differences relevant to athletic performance.”

The Court held that “sex” in the Title IX statute, the 1974 Javits Amendment (a law defining how Title IX applies to school sports), and the 1975 implementing regulations means biological sex, and that those regulations’ authorization of “separate teams for members of each sex” reasonably permits states to draw the line at biological sex without exception. Even B.P.J. “does not seriously contest” that these laws and regulations mean biological sex, the Court observed, and the plaintiffs had further conceded that schools may maintain sex-separated teams generally – arguing only that schools must carve out an exception for biological males who identify as female and have undergone hormone therapy.

Given the biological sex premise was uncontested ground, Kavanaugh proceeded to shoot fish in a barrel: Title IX, the Javits Amendment, and the implementing regulations “do not say (or even hint) that schools must allow certain biological males to participate.”

In his concurrence, Justice Neil Gorsuch was at pains to protect the integrity of Bostock v. Clayton County, an annoying decision that he authored and that the dissenting justices claimed was undermined by the B.P.J. ruling. Bostock held that workplace discrimination on the basis of “transgender status” – which it didn’t bother to define, which is only partially why it’s annoying – was a form of sex discrimination. Gorsuch wrote that Bostock never purported to resolve every sex-linked policy question; it resolved only whether firing someone counts as discrimination “because of” sex, and the Court in that case expressly flagged that it wasn’t deciding “bathrooms, locker rooms, or anything else of the kind.”

And for good measure, Gorsuch invoked the Spending Clause, which refers to Congress’s ability to attach conditions to federal funding: “Nothing in Title IX clearly and unambiguously alerts funding recipients that they are prohibited from restricting a school-sponsored sports team to biological women or girls.”

On the Title IX question, Sotomayor, joined by Kagan and Jackson, agreed that B.P.J.’s claim fails on the sex definition grounds, which is progress of a sort. But Jackson bizarrely argued that Title IX’s prohibition on sex discrimination also incorporates an anti-stereotyping principle drawn from the Title VII case Price Waterhouse v. Hopkins — the idea that penalizing someone for failing to conform to sex-based expectations is itself sex discrimination. She says that this principle extends to protecting transgender students’ ability to “match their gender presentation to their gender identity,” such that forcing B.P.J. to compete as a boy “though she is a girl” (he’s not, though) might itself violate Title IX.

However, Price Waterhouse involved a woman, Ann Hopkins, who was unfairly penalized by her employer for being assertive and insufficiently feminine. Price Waterhouse protects people from sex-role expectations imposed within their biological sex category. It doesn’t have jack-squat to do with whether an institution must recognize a person’s claimed identity as a member of the opposite sex.

The Reasoning on Equal Protection

The West Virginia and Idaho laws draw on an explicit sex-based classification that subjects them to the intermediate scrutiny standard, which requires them to show the classification is “substantially related” to an “important governmental interest.” The states argued that safety and competitive fairness are important governmental interests, which the Court had no trouble accepting, given “the undisputed proposition that biological males generally possess inherent physical advantages in sports — in height, weight, strength, speed, endurance, jumping ability, and the like.”

Crucially, the majority held that states need not make individualized exceptions even for a subclass — say hormone-suppressed trans-identified athletes — who might claim the state’s rationale doesn’t apply to them specifically: “States are not required to conduct an individual-by-individual comparison of the physical and athletic capabilities of all biological males in order to satisfy intermediate scrutiny.”

Sotomayor’s core objection was that the majority resolved what she deemed a disputed factual question — whether testosterone-suppressed boys actually retain an athletic advantage — without letting the lower courts develop more of a record on the issue. However, “Even if true, that empirical claim would not alter the equal protection conclusion,” the Court said,

because the classification is defined at the categorical level.

Responding to plaintiffs’ claim that the laws unconstitutionally (per Bostock) target transgender status, the Court leaned on United States v. Skrmetti to hold that the laws classify by biological sex, not transgender status, avoiding any heightened-scrutiny question specific to transgender classifications. Justice Clarence Thomas went delightfully further, arguing transgender status should never receive heightened scrutiny at all because gender dysphoria is, in his view, “a mutable mental state” — not an immutable characteristic like race or sex, the traditional triggers for heightened review. He asserted flatly that “sex is an immutable ‘biological’ characteristic... it is binary.” Gotta love it.

And on the matter of whether limiting female teams to biological females is “substantially related” to the interests of safety and fairness — Coach Kavanaugh is vivid, framing competitive sports as fundamentally zero-sum:

Every biological male who makes the team takes a roster spot from a female athlete. Every biological male who earns playing time reduces the playing time of a female athlete. Every biological male who starts takes a starting position from a female athlete. Every biological male who wins a race takes the gold medal away from a female athlete.

Kavanaugh Is the G.O.A.T.

Kavanaugh, who coached his daughter’s CYO basketball team, absolutely gets it. He distills the essence of athletic competition in the aforementioned “zero-sum” passage. And in near-elegiac prose, he reflects on the significance of sports as a “life-changing” experience for women and girls.

They spend extraordinary time and effort to train in the heat and in the cold, to work out early in the morning and late at night, to get a little faster, to become a little stronger, to jump a little higher, to shoot a little better, to watch a little more video, to make the lonely journey back from an ACL tear, to scrap for playing time, to start, to win the game, to win a championship, to hang a banner, to bring home a medal, to be all-tournament all-county, all-State, or all-American. They put a championship trophy or all-league award on their bedroom shelf—and it stays there forever as a reminder of their love of the game and pride in their achievements. They learn to endure losses with grace, to lift up their teammates, and to respect opponents who have beaten them fairly and squarely. They learn to win with class—to look a defeated opponent in the eye, shake her hand, and congratulate her on her effort. Whether the star of the team or the last player on the bench, they form lifelong friendships and lifetime memories. They savor their athletic accomplishments and cherish them for years, even decades, after their playing days are over. The two States here—along with 25 other States, the IOC, the USOPC, and the NCAA—have concluded at this time that women and girls should be allowed to compete for those life-changing opportunities on an equal playing field, without fear of physical injury from biological males or being forced to compete against biological males.

The Next Fight: California?

As mentioned, the DOJ sued the California Department of Education and the CIF directly, alleging their gender-inclusive policy itself violates Title IX by discriminating against female athletes. This is the federal government’s case, and it presents the cleanest mirror-image question to the one the Court just decided: not whether states may exclude trans-identified athletes, but whether a state’s choice to include them is unlawful.

Another California case, McPherson v. Jurupa Unified School District, is a private suit brought by three student-athletes — Madison McPherson, her sister Alyssa McPherson, and Hadeel Hazameh — against their school district, the state Department of Education, and the CIF. This case also concerns Hernandez’s participation. It raises Title IX claims alongside additional civil-rights and religious-liberty arguments, including objections from a Muslim plaintiff to undressing in a locker room in the presence of a transgender teammate.

Of the two, the DOJ suit is more likely to eventually reach the Supreme Court because the federal government is historically far more successful at securing Supreme Court review than individual litigants.

It’s also possible the B.P.J. ruling itself may reshape the calculus: with exclusion of trans-identified males from the female category now clearly permitted, California faces intensified federal funding pressure that could push it to alter its policy before any court reaches a final judgment. But don’t hold your breath. So far, the state has done little but double down on its determination to privilege men’s “gender identity” (whatever that is) over the rights, opportunities, and safety of women and girls.

It’s a Funny (Peculiar, Not Ha-Ha) World

For now, we can savor the victory and contemplate the irony.

Twenty-seven states that ban males from female school sports teams are in the clear, as is any state that cares to do so in the future. Brett Kavanaugh, a justice who at his Senate confirmation hearing was accused of sexual assault, has emerged as an eloquent defender of women’s sex-based rights. Standing with him is Clarence Thomas, who was accused at his own confirmation hearing of sexual harassment. Standing against them are three women, all self-described feminists, who tried their level best to throw women and girls under the bus.

It’s all so very weird.

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