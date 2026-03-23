Note: The observations and quotes attributed to Bridget Phetasy in this piece are drawn directly from the transcript of her Dumpster Fire episode on Clavicular (timestamp references: 11:59, 12:07, 12:15, 20:48–20:56, 22:54). Phetasy’s podcast airs Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. The full episode is linked above and in the footnote at the bottom of this article.

In a recent episode of her podcast Dumpster Fire, Bridget Phetasy found herself watching a 20-year-old named Clavicular (real name: Braden Peters) narrate his morning routine on camera. Testosterone for muscle growth. Peptides for anti-aging. Bone-smashing to improve his jaw ratios. Pharmaceutical appetite suppressants. Growth hormone. A drug regimen recited with the flat affect of a man reading a grocery list — not with shame, not in apology, but as content. A flex. A brand.

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Phetasy recognized what she was watching immediately. It was the Patrick Bateman monologue from American Psycho, shot for shot, only the 20-year-old man reciting it was playing to an online audience, and he wasn’t a fictional villain. He was a role model.

“No one seems to have gotten that Patrick Bateman wasn’t supposed to be idolized,” she said in the episode. “Not in the book, not in the movie. He’s a psychopath. The whole point is that he’s a psychopath.”

And then she named where we are:

“We’re in the post-nihilism era. I guess post-nihilism is just openly admitting you’re a psychopath.”

She’s right. But she’s only half-finished with the diagnosis.

What Post-Nihilism Actually Means

The old nihilism was anguished. It doubted meaning and felt the loss of it. Nietzsche declared God dead and trembled at what that meant. Sartre had his nausea. Even the pop-culture nihilists of the 1990s wore their emptiness like a wound.

Post-nihilism dispensed with the wound. Metabolize meaninglessness and you come out the other side a martyr to fashion. If nothing matters and there is no objective self — no immortal soul, no moral tether to anything outside your own will — then the only rational project left is the project of identity. You build it. You present it. You perform it. You maximize it.

Clavicular’s Mog World Order trailer boils it down to a creed, in a line Phetasy quotes in the episode: “If you’re not looks-maxing, you’re not life-maxing. And if you’re not life-maxing, you’re nothing.”

It is optimization language applied without sheepishness or hesitation to human beings reduced to measurable, improvable physical metrics. The culture didn’t resist this reduction. It absorbed it, rebranded it, and sold it back as self-improvement. You’re not broken for thinking only in terms of surface and self-interest. You’re behind. You haven’t caught up yet.

This is what Phetasy means by post-nihilism. Not the era of doubting values. The era of having made peace with their absence..

The Body as the Only Project

Clavicular is, in Phetasy’s framing, the poster child for looks-maxing culture — a world where you raise a boy on social media, tell him his face determines his life’s worth, and hand him a pharmaceutical toolkit to act on that belief. Bone-smashing. Minoxidil. Appetite suppressants. Melanotan for a healthy glow. IGF-1. HGH. A 20-year-old reciting a regimen of injectables on camera like vitamins.

Phetasy notes the irony: Clavicular describes this as “maximizing physical attractiveness by any means necessary in order to ascend.” But what he’s actually selling, she argues, is “a bottomless consuming emptiness dressed up as ambition.”

The body is not a temple, a most precious possession, or even an irreplaceable container here. Instead it is a mere project. The self is not something you develop or protect – or even discover. It is something you construct and present and perform, by any means necessary, for an ever-fickle and insatiable audience.

That logic should sound familiar. It is not confined to the looks-maxing corner of the internet.

The Same Product, Different Packaging

Phetasy makes one last striking observation near the end of the episode. The looks-maxing movement, she says, is “importing the worst parts of female beauty culture into male identity and calling it empowerment.”

Remove “looks-maxing movement” and substitute “the modern trans movement.” The sentence doesn’t just survive the swap. It rings truer.

The modern trans movement depends on the same philosophical priors as Clavicular’s morning routine: the body is raw material, identity is a construction project, and drugs and plastic surgeries clear the path to self-actualization. Cross-sex hormones sculpt fat and muscle for the desired physical profile. Puberty blockers offer a precarious suspension of time, the postponement of difficult changes. Surgical alteration of healthy tissue promises a shortcut to the fantasy image. Their language apes the clinical. Their logic is just as broken.

Both movements tell their followers that the gap between what you are and who you should be is a health problem with a pharmaceutical and surgical solution. Both prescribe body optimization as the path to ascension. Both promise liberation.

At leastClavicular is honest about the transaction. The looks-maxing subculture doesn’t presume to be a civil rights movement. It does not demand that hospitals and schools and legislatures ratify its dogma as official truth. It does not pathologize the people who decline to participate, labeling them bigots.

The trans movement does all of those things. What makes it more dangerous than Clavicular — it has captured the institutions, the legislatures, and the language of human rights itself..

Patrick Bateman Was a Warning

Bret Easton Ellis wrote American Psycho as a critique of a specific kind of masculine identity: the man whose entire interior life has been colonized by consumer performance, whose relationships are props, whose body is a brand, and who has no self beneath the surface because the surface was always the sole point. Bateman is terrifying not because he commits violence effortlessly but because the violence is the only genuine thing about him. Everything else is a performance of a performance.

The novel asked whether a culture that makes the performance of status and appearance its highest value incentivises men to have no interior life at all. Whether the 1980s’ relentless self-optimization of Manhattan finance culture, carried to its extreme, was the forge that produced people who appear civilized, but move through the world like predators, we face a glut of inhumanity.

Bateman was meant to be a warning. But he became a syllabus.

And yet here we are. A 20-year-old performs his best Bateman impersonation for the camera, reciting his injectables regimen while his audience grows. His star, as Phetasy notes, is rising. Getting kicked out of a club for singing a Nazi anthem only added to his star power. In a world where virtually nothing is taboo, the highest currency is transgression. Being a psychopath is the most transgressive move of all.

This is post-nihilism. The cautionary tale has been rebroadcast as an inspiration.

Bad ideas don’t spring from nothing. They have authors. Someone had to envision the intellectual bridge between “the self is a performance” and “therefore surgeons should alter the bodies of children.” That architect has a name: Judith Butler, whose 1990 book Gender Trouble gave gender ideology its academic foundation by arguing that gender is not a biological reality but a cultural performance — something you do, not something you are. Butler sold her theory as a load-bearing structure, but it was a death trap primed for demolition. Butler laid and then lit the fuse.

But Butler didn’t just light the match and walk away. She spent decades as an active advocate for the ideological inferno her theory ignited, dismissing gender-critical feminists as fascists, defending pediatric transition, and lending her academic authority to the institutions that built the medical infrastructure around her ideas. If her theory was ever meant only as constructive criticism, she rationalized its consequent human wreckage a long time ago. That she may be showing faint signs of uncertainty — wondering aloud in the conclusion of her most recent book whether arguments alone can address what she helped unleash — changes nothing about her role in building it. Butler detonated the building. “I only meant to test the charge” is no defense.

And yet here we are, and hospitals have pediatric gender clinics, and surgeons are removing healthy breasts from teenage girls, and anyone who objects is branded a bigot, while the institutions intended to protect children instead camouflage their abuse with sophistry they call “science.”

The Laundering Problem

Phetasy’s sharpest dig at Clavicular is also her most profound observation on the broader cultural moment: She comments that he’s “click-maxing,” not looks-maxing. The real product isn’t a better jaw. The real product is attention. Everything he does — from the Nazi singalong to the pharmaceutical self-experimentation to the 24/7 live stream — is a self-destructive act in pursuit of one goal: To be seen. Hence to matter. Because the only way that post-nihilism allows an individual to exist is the audience.

This is also what drives gender ideology, though the performance may be more subtle. The trans movement is not about protecting a small number of people with genuine, persistent gender dysphoria. It is a power grab justified by the claim that identity is the highest possible aim, that a performance of identity is the supreme social good. Demand that everyone else participate in the fiction is not optional. The audience’s affirmation is vital to this process as oxygen is to fire. In the end, the audience’s performance of affirmation is all that is left.

The acolytes of both subcultures punish people who decline to participate. In the looks-maxing world, you’re nothing if you’re not optimizing. In the trans world, you’re a bigot if you don’t affirm. The enforcement mechanisms differ in severity and institutional reach, but the underlying assumptions are the same: audience buy-in is required. Even refusal to perform the affirmation is an act of violence.

Both movements are downstream of post-nihilism. That is why compassion is not the true motivation for the acts committed in their name. Compassion doesn’t require sterilizing children or erasing the word “woman” from medical literature. The true motivation is the same force that makes Clavicular’s star rise: the post-nihilist environment rewards the most aggressive expression of will-over-reality, and punishes anyone who dares to point at the reality beneath.

The looks-maxing influencer performs it for the camera. The trans movement performs it through lawyers and hospital administrators and pride flags in the pediatric ward. The product is the same.

Phetasy’s closing message of genuine compassion and authenticity to the young men watching makes the moral bankruptcy of all subcultures borne of post-nihilism obvious: You are not nothing. You don’t need to smash your face with a hammer. You don’t need mystery peptides and steroids that will make you infertile. You need to go outside, read a book, talk to a girl without streaming it, and develop a personality that isn’t based on your bone structure.

That is a description of embodied life — present, unmediated, inhabited rather than constructed. It is a description of what it means to have an interior. And it is precisely what post-nihilism forecloses.

An entire generation of children was told, at the most vulnerable point in their development, that their discomfort with their maturing bodies was a medical condition requiring lifelong pharmaceutical management –and poisoned their minds with the lie that anyone who disagreed didn’t care if they lived or died.

Post-nihilism armed with lies, drugs and a scalpel presides over the era. The trans movement is its most deadly mutation.

Source: All Bridget Phetasy quotes and observations are drawn from the transcript of this episode of Dumpster Fire. Key timestamps: 11:59 (post-nihilism named), 12:07 (psychopath defined), 12:15 (everyone comfortable acting like psychopaths), 20:48–20:56 (soul-destroying fixation gifted to boys), 22:54 (importing worst of female beauty culture). Dumpster Fire airs Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 p.m. Eastern at fety.com.

The LGB Courage Coalition publishes at lgbcouragecoalition.org. If this piece was useful to you, share it.

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