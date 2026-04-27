Courage Coalition

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Addicted to Truth's avatar
Addicted to Truth
16h

I notice that this session was given the 8-9:30 Sunday morning time slot, the one notorious for low attendance. While this could have been designated to keep protesters and disrupters away, it could well have been to decrease attendance of those who were genuinely interested in learning more. This is certainly a marginalizing time slot.

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Susan Doherty's avatar
Susan Doherty
17h

I am so disgusted by the behaviour of these " gender affirming " lunatics ,that I have no words to adequately describe my revulsion. Child mutilators is what they are and how they live with themselves is unfathomable. The bias against.truth ,reality and child safety is obvious. Shame on them all. Well done to the sex realists who attended in spite of the dangers from these morons. Thanks LGB

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