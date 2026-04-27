BOSTON, MA | APRIL 27, 2026

Every year, the Pediatric Academic Societies convenes what is arguably the most influential gathering of pediatric clinicians and researchers in the United States. Thousands of physicians, fellows, and researchers attend, earning Continuing Medical Education (CMEs) credits while collecting swag bags, sipping weak drinks at free cocktail hours, and wrestling with the inevitable glitches in PowerPoint slide decks. The presentations that happen in those rooms shape what the next generation of American pediatricians believes, teaches, and does to patients.

This year, the annual meeting was held in Boston at the Menino Convention & Exhibition Center. Lauren Leggieri and Jamie Reed of the LGB Courage Coalition attended. What they witnessed over the course of two days — and what the LGB Courage Coalition has since confirmed through sources with direct knowledge of the proceedings — is how a major American medical conference attempted to suppress the only panel at PAS 2026 providing a critical, evidence-based perspective on pediatric gender medicine.

Fortunately, the attempt to suppress failed. The panel presented. This is what happened.

The Panel

On Sunday morning, April 26th, a session titled “A Scientific Dialogue on the Care of Transgender and Gender Diverse Youth” was scheduled for Room 206 West from 8:00 to 9:30am. On paper it looked like any other PAS session. In practice it was unlike anything that had taken place at this conference in years.

Two of its speakers — Riittakerttu Kaltiala, MD, PhD, and Anna Hutchinson, DClinPsy — have each looked at the evidence on pediatric gender medicine and concluded, publicly and on the record, that the affirmation model causes harm.

Dr. Kaltiala led Finland’s systematic review of the evidence on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones in gender dysphoric youth. Finland’s conclusion was unambiguous: the evidence base was insufficient to justify the routine use of these interventions in minors. Finland restricted them accordingly. Dr. Kaltiala has continued to publish, speak, and testify internationally on what the evidence actually shows. She is one of the most credentialed and published researchers in this field in the world.

Anna Hutchinson worked at the UK’s Gender Identity Development Service at the Tavistock Clinic during a period of mounting institutional concern about its treatment of gender dysphoric youth. The service eventually closed. Dr. Hutchinson has been part of the more cautious NHS model that emerged following the independent Cass Review — the most comprehensive systematic review of pediatric gender medicine ever conducted, which found the evidence base to be remarkably weak.

Disclosure: Jamie Reed considers Anna Hutchinson a friend. Both are lesbians concerned about gender medicine’s impact on LGB youth. Both have served as whistleblowers exposing harmful practices at pediatric gender clinics — Hutchinson at the Tavistock GIDS in the United Kingdom, Reed at a pediatric gender clinic in St. Louis, Missouri.

These are two of the researchers PAS 2026 tried to silence.

The Threat

The LGB Courage Coalition has learned from sources with knowledge of the proceedings that the Sunday panel was threatened with outright cancellation in the days before the conference opened. The pressure campaign was driven in large part by Erin in the Morn which published a piece calling on conference organizers to cancel the session.

Not restructure. Not reschedule. Cancel.

The panel’s CME accreditation was also threatened before any content review had taken place. As of this writing, that challenge has not been fully resolved — it was issued against the panel’s content sight unseen, with no abstracts reviewed.

Despite these concerted efforts, the panel received permission to proceed. But the price of that permission was to accede to the demand that a speaker be added to provide “balance.” According to our sources, of the many individuals from the gender-affirming care advocacy community who were approached and asked to serve as that “balance,” all declined.

The LGB Courage Coalition is not aware of any corresponding efforts made in regards to the conference’s Saturday session on LGBTQ+ pediatric health, a panel chaired by three individuals whose professional identities are explicitly built around gender-affirming care advocacy. Their panel proceeded with full CME credit; its speakers met with no objections, nor were there demands to add a dissenting voice.

In the days before the conference, the Sunday panel’s online listing was also updated to include a section directing attendees toward related sessions — a list that included the Saturday LGBTQ+ SIG. No equivalent cross-reference appeared in the SIG listing pointing attendees toward the Sunday panel. Notably, the Sunday listing also directed attendees to “consider attending the following topic-related sessions” — language conspicuously absent from the LGBTQ+ panel’s listing.

The Sunday panel’s official conference listing also contained language absent from the original session description and not applied to the Saturday SIG. Embedded in the listing was text describing puberty suppression and gender-affirming hormone therapy as appropriate interventions for gender diverse youth — affirmation-model framing inserted into the official description of a session meant to examine the evidence underlying that very model. The Saturday SIG listing contained no comparable counter-framing from an evidence-critical perspective.

Both sessions carried 1.5 Continuing Education credits and were available in the conference app. The Sunday evidence panel received 1,716 views in the app, compared with just 347 for the Saturday LGBTQ+ SIG. Still the session harassed with cancellation threats, accreditation pressure, balance speaker requirements, and misrepresented with affirmation-model language in its own listing, drew nearly five times the audience interest of the unhampered one.

Sunday Morning: Before the Session Began

We arrived approximately twenty minutes before the 8:00am start. Outside the convention center, seven people playing brass instruments stood in noisy protest.

Inside, a woman wearing a conference badge and lanyard had brought a young child — her child — who was obediently holding a sign bearing his mother’s message about protecting “trans kids.”

Conference entry required pre-registration and a significant fee — approximately $950 per attendee. On Friday, registration badges were printed on-site by scanning a receipt QR code at the entrance, while green lanyards were available freely in the open lobby area. Attendees simply clipped their printed badge to a lanyard.

The seemingly minor security distinction between a conference badge and a lanyard would prove relevant before the session was over.

The Opening Remarks

The session did not begin with Dr. Moti Gorin’s planned introduction of the panel. Instead it opened with Dr. Daniel A. Rauch, MD, FAAP, who addressed the room before the panel chair was permitted to speak.

Dr. Rauch is the PAS 2026 Program Chair — the individual responsible for overseeing the meeting’s entire scientific program. He is a Professor of Pediatrics at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, the inaugural chair of the American Board of Pediatrics sub-board in Pediatric Hospital Medicine, and a founding figure in that field nationally.

His remarks confirmed, on the record, what the LGB Courage Coalition had previously reported through sources: that an effort had been made to add a “balance” speaker to this panel, and that the effort had failed.

“While we plan to include an additional speaker with the agreement of the presenters, we were unable to identify someone who would participate.” — Dr. Daniel A. Rauch, opening remarks, PAS 2026, April 26, 2026

To compensate for the failed “balance” effort, Dr. Rauch announced a set of structural accommodations: the Q&A would be extended by up to 15 minutes; all questions would be submitted anonymously in writing via a platform called Slideo, no name or institutional affiliation required. Rauch served as moderator, selecting and posing questions to the panel himself.

He also directed attendees’ attention to a link for gender-affirming care resources displayed on the session’s opening slide.

The Attempt at the Door

As Dr. Rauch concluded his opening remarks and Dr. Gorin moved to introduce the panel, a woman in the audience rose and interrupted. She announced that she was an author of a WPATH chapter and offered to join the panel as the missing balance voice.

The offer was declined.

Her name was E. Kale Edmiston, PhD, Associate Professor of Psychiatry at UMass Chan Medical School. Edmiston is a biological female who publicly identifies as a gay transgender man. The claim she made in that room — that she had authored content in the WPATH Standards of Care Version 8 — was a familiar one.

In February 2023, Edmiston made a similar claim on social media, stating she had written a specific sentence in the WPATH SOC8 adolescent chapter. Scott Leibowitz, the chapter’s actual co-chair, responded on the record that he had never heard of her, and the sentence in question was not written by her. Leibowitz subsequently posted publicly: “When they come from our fellow academic colleagues, it’s unfortunate and undermines the trust in the integrity of the work.”

Three years later, at PAS 2026, Edmiston repeated her assertion before a room full of pediatric physicians at a national conference. In the context of a panel reviewing the evidence on pediatric gender medicine, she implied that she had authored the adolescent chapter of the SOC8 — the chapter most directly relevant to the session’s topic, whose co-chair had publicly denied her authorship. When pressed, she walked the claim back, stating instead that she had contributed to the adult chapter.

Edmiston was visibly female. She wore no conference badge, only a green lanyard, freely available in the lobby to anyone, registered or not. On that basis alone she slipped into a session that cost $950 to attend.

Saturday, April 25: The Other Panel

APA Special Interest Group: “LGBTQ+ Health and Well-Being: Lifting LGBTQ+ Youth Voices Through Inclusive Pediatric Research and Education” — 2:00–3:30pm, Convention Center Room 253A East

The session was an APA Special Interest Group presentation, chaired by Carlos Melendez Garcia, MD, MS, an Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine Fellow at Boston Children’s Hospital whose research focuses on gender-affirming care; Michael Petrus-Jones, DO, whose LinkedIn headline identifies him as an “LGBTQ+ Health Advocate” and whose graduate credential accumulation reflects a deliberate strategy toward reshaping pediatric residency training; and Karen Parsell Miller, MD, FAAP, Associate Professor and Division Chief of Pediatric Hospital Medicine at the University of South Alabama College of Medicine. None disclosed relevant financial or non-financial relationships — a disclosure framework that captures proprietary financial conflicts but says nothing about professional advocacy identity.

The LGB Courage Coalition attended the Saturday session. Attendance was roughly half that of the Sunday panel. The room’s composition was visibly oriented toward LGBTQ+ health advocacy; many attendees appeared to be transgender-identified.

One presentation that drew particular attention was a study examining gender identity in a Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy patient cohort, presented by Carlos Melendez Garcia. The choice of cohort warrants consideration: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy is a severe, progressive, and fatal neuromuscular condition that affects males almost exclusively. The young men who carry this diagnosis navigate profound physical limitation, chronic medical care, and the particular psychological weight of a life-limiting illness.

The study did not address the medical implications of cross-sex hormones or puberty blockers in a cohort with a profound underlying condition. It did not consider whether frequent medical interaction — a defining feature of a DMD cohort — might be a driver of gender identification, given heightened exposure to clinical framing of identity.

It did not consider the known social isolation of young men with this condition, or the particular relationship many have with their bodies given the condition’s physical effects. It did not compare the identification rate against the general population or track whether the rate had changed over time. Gender identity disclosures in this cohort were occurring later than in the original Dutch study population; the researcher attributed this to identities that had been present all along but not yet disclosed, and that perhaps doctors just needed to ask these patients about their gender identity earlier. The quality of the presentation was deeply concerning given the patient population in question.

Earlier that same morning, PAS hosted the Pediatric Policy Council Legislative Breakfast — formally titled “Having Productive Conversations in a Divisive Political Environment” — at 7:00am in Room 153 East, chaired by David Keller, MD, Professor and Vice Chair of Pediatrics at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, and co-sponsored by the Academic Pediatric Association. The session addressed the current political environment and the administration, framing the moment as a period to wait out and prepare to rebuild. There was a clear sense in the room that attendees were politically aligned. A speaker noted that the AAP had sued the HHS and that received a cheer.

The keynote was delivered by Katelyn Jetelina, a highly influential public health communicator known for her Substack “Your Local Epidemiologist.” She described the current moment as requiring a shift away from leading with data and science: “When people feel their values are being challenged, facts alone rarely change minds. Start with shared values, then let evidence support the conversation.” Attendees were advised not to use the word “misinformation.” The MAHA movement was named explicitly as a crosscurrent, with recognition that many in it are disaffected liberals and that the Democratic Party was doing a disservice by not engaging with them.

Pediatric gender interventions were not raised as a subject on which engagement was possible — despite being one of the three issues at the center of the AAP’s lawsuit against HHS. A question from Jamie Reed pressing on that gap was not engaged.

A second presentation in the Saturday LGBTQ+ session was titled, “Impact of Adult Connections on Youth Mental Health”, presented by Megan E. Yanny, MD, of the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. The study used assessments administered to middle and high school students that asked about gender identity, sexual orientation, and suicidal ideation, citing the Trevor Project as a primary source. It reported a 4.5% rate of transgender or gender-questioning identification.

Jamie Reed posed a series of questions to Dr. Yanny: whether the 4.5% identification rate was itself an area of clinical concern; whether the pattern of later disclosure had been considered as potentially socially mediated; whether the rate had been tracked over time as the social contagion literature has developed; when the gender identity question was added to the assessment; and what the identification rates had been in prior years. Dr. Yanny did not know the answers to several of these questions and did not appear to view the rate or its trajectory as a matter of concern.

The Saturday session was not subjected to any of the conditions imposed on the Sunday panel. No balance speaker was sought — nor was any basic scrutiny applied to the use of the Trevor Project as a source. No CME designation was threatened. No extended anonymous Q&A was announced. No resources for an opposing school of thought were posted on the opening slide. The session proceeded as a standard PAS panel.

Sunday, April 26: The Panel That Almost Wasn’t

“A Scientific Dialogue on the Care of Transgender and Gender Diverse Youth” — 8:00–9:30am, Convention Center Room 206 West

We entered and took seats in the fourth-to-last row. The room filled steadily. The speaker lineup on stage was Dr. Moti Gorin (chair, bioethicist, Colorado State University), Dr. Anna Hutchinson (clinical psychologist, United Kingdom), Dr. Riittakerttu Kaltiala (Finnish academic researcher and psychiatrist), and Dr. Steven Montante (private practice physician, Richmond, Virginia).

The Presentations

Following Dr. Rauch’s opening remarks and the failed offer from the floor, Dr. Gorin introduced the panel and Dr. Anna Hutchinson.

Dr. Hutchinson’s presentation traced the history of pediatric gender medicine in the United Kingdom leading up to the Cass Review: the growth of the Gender Identity Development Service at the Tavistock Clinic, the mounting clinical concerns about its practices, and the independent review commissioned in response. She outlined the Review’s core findings — that the evidence base for puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones in gender dysphoric youth was remarkably weak, that long-term outcome data was largely absent, and that the patient population presenting to gender services had changed substantially over time. She addressed the clinical and policy developments in the UK that have followed: the closure of the Tavistock GIDS service and the transition to a more cautious, holistic model under NHS England.

Dr. Kaltiala presented the evidence from Finland’s systematic review of pediatric gender medicine: the methodology, the quality of studies examined, and the conclusions that led Finland to restrict the use of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones in minors. She addressed the question of the changing patient population directly: the cohort presenting to gender clinics today is demonstrably different from the cohort on which the original Dutch research was conducted, and treating them as equivalent is not scientifically defensible. She detailed her most recent published research paper which many have recently reviewed as it made the rounds on social media.

Dr. Montante presented the McMaster systematic review of evidence on chest surgery in minors, walking through the data, the evidentiary concerns, and the recent policy changes by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Dr. Gorin’s presentation was a rigorous interrogation of the ethical considerations surrounding pediatric gender medicine. Working from foundational principles — informed consent, proportionality of intervention to evidence, the obligation to do no harm — he examined whether the current standard of care in the United States meets the basic requirements of medical ethics given what the evidence actually shows.

What was striking about the presentations, taken together, was how uncomplicated they were. This is not complex science. It is not particularly complex ethics. An intervention was studied. The evidence that emerged was low quality. The risk-benefit profile is significant. The presenting patient cohort changed rapidly and substantially from the population on which the original research was conducted. These are the facts. They are not ambiguous facts. They do not require elaborate interpretation or specialized training to follow.

The ethical analysis followed the same logic. The foundational principles of medical ethics — do no harm, informed consent, proportionality of intervention to evidence — apply here in their most basic form. The panel did not dress this up. It presented the evidence, named what it showed, and drew the conclusions the evidence supports. Calmly. Without hostility. Without theater. Many in the room appeared to have expected something else — ideological provocation, clinical extremism, the hate group the protesters in the hallway had announced. What they got was data, delivered plainly, by researchers who have spent careers reading it.

The Disruption

Near the end of Dr. Hutchinson’s presentation, two individuals entered the room from the back. They were dressed in black — what is commonly described as black bloc style — and both appeared to be young women who had been on testosterone. One carried what appeared to be a folded cardboard sign.

A security guard was already positioned along the wall nearby. The two individuals waited briefly. At 8:16am, they stood and began shouting. As observed by LGB Courage Coalition attendees, the chants included words to the effect of “stand up, fight back” and a claim that the session was a hate group meeting.

They were wearing green lanyards with no visible conference badge — the lanyard visible, any badge tucked out of sight.

This is the detail that matters. Conference registration cost approximately $950 per attendee. Badges were printed by scanning a receipt QR code at the entrance on arrival. The green lanyards, however, were available freely in the open lobby — no registration required. Any person who picked up a lanyard could wear it into a session if no one checked whether a badge was attached.

No one checked whether a badge was attached — and had they, no one verified that the person wearing it matched the name on it.

The Sunday panel — the one that had been subjected to accreditation pressure, a failed balance demand, an anonymous Q&A mechanism, and a cross-reference designed to redirect its audience, all justified on grounds of safety — did not have a person at the door verifying that attendees had a proper badge.

The disruption that followed was a foreseeable consequence of a security gap that required no sophistication to exploit.

What followed was not a clean removal. Two security guards struggled to extract one individual who lunged toward the stage where Dr. Hutchinson was standing. The physical force required nearly pulled the stage stairs from their position. The individual screamed obscenities as she was removed. Throughout it all, Dr. Hutchinson did not move. She did not raise her voice. She stood at the front of the room and waited. In the back row, Jamie Reed was shaking. She was crying. This was a pediatric academic conference. As the individuals were finally removed, Dr. Hutchinson said with genuine care in her voice:

“We are talking about people’s lives.”

The Q&A: 9:00–9:30am (Extended)

Throughout the Q&A portion, cheering, yelling, and confirmed flag-waving could be heard from the hallway directly outside the room. At an academic medical conference, this was not a standard backdrop for a peer evidence review. The noise was audible inside the session.

During the Q&A, an attendee asked Dr. Rauch to project all submitted questions on screen so the room could see them. He declined. He stated directly that many of the questions submitted were not appropriate for an academic conference.

He also addressed the anonymous written format explicitly, stating that questions were being submitted in writing and without attribution in order to protect the safety of those asking them. This was a significant departure from the framing in his opening remarks, where he described the Slideo mechanism as a format used efficiently at many PAS and CME meetings. The safety justification did not appear in those remarks. It emerged in the room, after someone had already moved to confront the panel.

The questions that were read aloud reflected a pattern familiar to anyone who has followed this debate in medical settings. They were not requests for clarification on methodology or evidence interpretation. They were rhetorical maneuvers dressed as inquiry: Is it not true that most of pediatric medicine is based on low-quality evidence? Is it not a problem that Hilary Cass has not spent years working directly with gender-identifying youth? Don’t children receive cosmetic surgery for other reasons? And — in a line of questioning referencing American Society of Plastic Surgeons guidelines — doesn’t the ASPS set an age threshold that extends beyond eighteen?

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These are not new questions. They are the standard deflection repertoire: whataboutism on evidence standards, credentialing attacks on the Cass Review’s author, procedural equivalence with unrelated interventions. Each has been answered, in the literature and in testimony, many times. Their appearance in the Q&A of a CME session confirmed what the moderator had already implicitly acknowledged: that a meaningful portion of what was being submitted was not scientific inquiry but adversarial performance.

The panelists responded with the same register they had maintained throughout the presentations: directly, without hostility, grounded in the evidence. On the claim that most of pediatric medicine rests on low-quality evidence: yes. That is precisely why, when an intervention carries a significant risk-benefit profile, you examine that profile carefully and write guidelines that limit use to what is known to be safe and to have demonstrated efficacy. That is what Finland did. That is what Sweden did. The existence of low-quality evidence elsewhere in pediatrics is not a license to proceed with any intervention regardless of harm. It is an argument for rigor — the same rigor the panelists had just spent ninety minutes demonstrating.

Before the Q&A could run its course, it was derailed entirely. Edmiston, who had already attempted to join the panel before it began, interrupted a second time — this time claiming expertise in brain science rather than WPATH authorship, and proceeding to speak at length. Dr. Rauch, who had opened the session by announcing structural controls designed to ensure orderly and appropriate discourse, did not intervene.

Following the session, Jamie Reed approached Edmiston directly to obtain her name. Edmiston read Reed’s name tag, stated that she knew who Reed was, and told her that she now runs a hate group. Edmiston had no conference badge. She had placed a green lanyard around her neck — as had the individuals who disrupted the session earlier — and on that basis alone had moved through a conference that cost $950 to attend, made claims about the content of a document she did not write, and delivered a targeted message to the Executive Director of the LGB Courage Coalition.

The claim that LGB CC is a hate group is the same designation deployed by the Erin in the Morn pressure campaign that attempted to cancel this panel in the days before the conference opened — a classification originating with the Southern Poverty Law Center, an advocacy organization, not a scientific or accreditation body. It was the chant outside the room. It was the language of the disruption inside the room. And it was the parting word delivered personally to this publication’s co-founder by a UMass Chan faculty member, on the floor of the Pediatric Academic Societies Annual Meeting.

A Note on Conference Safety

This panel occurred the morning after a shooting at a Washington press club event — an event where a friend of this publication was in attendance. We name that context deliberately. Real scientific debate requires physical safety. The conditions at PAS 2026 fell short of that standard in ways that were entirely preventable.

Three straightforward measures would have changed the outcome of Sunday morning:

• Check badges at session doors. Every conference badge at PAS 2026 carried a scannable ID. Scanning it takes seconds. No badge, no entry — and for those carrying a badge, verification that it belonged to the person wearing it. Given their age and appearance, it is widely understood that the badges carried by the individuals who disrupted the session, if they had them, were not their own. Edmiston would not have been inside the room at all. She had no badge. This is not a new capability — these same conferences already scan badges to dispense exhibitor swag. We were happy to line up for that scan. When it mattered, no one was checking.

• Extend existing conference hall access consistently. Medical conferences routinely welcome professional and patient organizations representing a range of perspectives across other specialties — booth space, hall presence, the opportunity to participate. That standard has simply never been extended to organizations focused on pediatric gender interventions. It should be. Do No Harm, LGB CC, and SEGM all represent positions that the largest medical organizations have declined to engage with or even formally acknowledge. The conference hall, where organizations like these have long participated across other specialties, is the appropriate venue for that dialogue — not the hallway.

• Enforce basic physical security. All bags checked. No obstruction of doorways. Security personnel at session entrances with authority to act. These are not novel requirements. They are standard at any event where the safety of participants is taken seriously.

The moderator of this session told attendees that questions were being submitted anonymously for their safety. The researchers doing the actual presenting were left to manage disruptions, hallway noise, and a hostile Q&A without any of the security infrastructure that justification implies was needed.

The opening remarks Dr. Rauch delivered were careful, detailed, and clearly prepared. The safety infrastructure for the session was not. The same deliberateness applied to one was not applied to the other — and the people most exposed to that gap were the researchers whose work he had just framed as requiring special handling.

As Dr. Hutchinson said: “We are talking about people’s lives.” Those doing the work of presenting the science, and standing up for evidence and ethics, deserve to have their safety and their lives protected too.

What It Means

The LGB Courage Coalition attended both sessions at PAS 2026 and observed what a two-track system looks like in practice.

On one track: a panel featuring two of the world’s leading evidence reviewers, threatened with cancellation, subjected to accreditation pressure, required to absorb a balance demand that by the session chair’s own admission no one would fulfill, opened with a resource link directing attendees to gender-affirming care, seeded with an anonymous Q&A mechanism, and disrupted mid-presentation by individuals whose registration status went unverified and who, based on their age and appearance, are widely believed to have been wearing badges that did not belong to them.

On the other: a panel of advocacy-aligned speakers that faced none of these measures, earned its CME credit without condition, was never asked to share its stage with a dissenting voice, and produced no incident.

The standard applied here was not about quality or balance. It was about which conclusions are permitted to reach American pediatricians — and which are not.

The LGB Courage Coalition will continue to report on the governance of medical institutions and the integrity of clinical education in pediatric gender medicine. American pediatricians — and the patients in their care — deserve to know what is being done to the evidence before it ever reaches the exam room.

The reporting in this piece was made possible by the subscribers and donors who support the LGB Courage Coalition and its Substack. Jamie Reed and Lauren Leggieri attended PAS 2026 because of that support — your donations covered the airfare, the hotel, and our conference registration. If you believe this work matters, please consider subscribing or donating at lgbcourage.org.

Post Script: After this piece was drafted, Jamie Reed received the following email, sent on behalf of the PAS Code of Conduct Ad Hoc Committee.