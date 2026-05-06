Last month, evolutionary biologist Colin Wright and co-author Vincent Lundgren went through every transgender homicide the Human Rights Campaign had documented in the United States over a decade, verified each one against court records and law enforcement statements, and found that the “epidemic of violence” narrative was built on manipulated comparisons and a decade of misdirection. They used the HRC’s own lists. They followed the activists’ own numbers all the way through. The numbers did not show what the activists intended. This month, two Oxford University researchers did the same thing for Britain (England, Scotland, and Wales), starting from the same place: using the activists’ own evidence. The result is a 24-page paper, Transgender Homicides in Britain, 2000–2025: Victims and Perpetrators, by Dr. Michael Biggs of Oxford’s Department of Sociology and Ace North of its Department of Biology. It is the first study anywhere to count both transgender homicide victims and transgender homicide perpetrators. Over 25 years, perpetrators outnumbered victims.

The victim list came from Remembering Our Dead, the website created by a U.K.-based trans activist for the Trans Day of Remembrance, the annual vigil at which trans-identified murder victims are named aloud across the Western world and which has been cited by presidents, the AMA, and newspapers as proof of an epidemic. The perpetrator list came from Trans Crime UK, a site run by gender-critical researchers. One list was compiled by people motivated to maximize the victim count. The other was compiled by people motivated to maximize the perpetrator count. Biggs and North independently verified every case on both lists against BBC News reports, court records, and local press – then put the two lists side by side. If the activists’ numbers prove an epidemic, they must account for everyone those numbers describe — including the perpetrators. The British data points somewhere the advocates did not intend when they built those memorials.

Tables 1–3: Biggs, Michael and North, Ace. “Transgender Homicides in Britain, 2000–2025: Victims and Perpetrators.” SSRN preprint, April 2026.

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Drawing on court records, police statements, and coroners’ reports, Biggs and North counted 11 transgender homicide victims and 15 transgender perpetrators in Britain over 25 years, excluding the five individuals who declared a trans identity only after imprisonment. That category includes a man who strangled a fellow prison inmate and fourteen years later transferred to a women’s prison under a female name — placing a convicted killer among female inmates on the basis of a declared identity alone. The broader dataset tells the same story. Every single victim was a natal male identifying as a transwoman. The transgender perpetrators — those who committed homicides while identifying as trans — tell a similar story: almost all were natal males identifying as transwomen, with the exception of two trans-identified females and one person who identified as non-binary. Five of the 15 transgender perpetrators’ victims were female.

The numbers are striking, but the ratio is the point. Trans-identified males had a victim-to-perpetrator ratio of 0.79 — closer to the male rate of 0.69 than to the female rate of 2.9. Trans-identified males were more likely to be perpetrators of homicide than victims of it. British women were nearly three times more likely to be victims than perpetrators. The pattern is male, not female. The authors note the implication with deliberate understatement: the finding has “obvious implications for policies in the sphere of criminal justice, for example in the placement of transwomen in women’s prisons.”

One finding Biggs and North did not anticipate is the complete absence of any upward trend over 25 years. The trans-identified population grew substantially over this period. The overall homicide rate fell. If trans-identified people were facing escalating targeted violence, the victim count should have risen. It did not. Neither did the perpetrator count. The epidemic framing was never supported by a rising body count.

The media coverage tells a different story from the data — and tells it consistently. Biggs and North retrieved every BBC News article covering all 11 victims and all 15 perpetrators.BBC articles flagging a transgender victim outnumbered those flagging a transgender perpetrator by more than four to one – in a country where perpetrators outnumbered victims. The disparity is partly structural: UK legal guidance discourages courts from disclosing a suspect’s trans status during proceedings, while hate crime categorization actively encourages disclosing a victim’s trans status. That is not editorial bias alone. It is architecture, built into the system, producing a predictable result.

The most recent transgender perpetrator in the dataset, Aurin Makepeace, who stabbed a former boyfriend to death in 2025, was covered by the BBC at the point of charging and then not at all through trial and conviction, sparing the outlet any need to mention that Makepeace is transgender. The same imbalance runs across the press. The Guardian mentioned Brianna Ghey – a transgender victim – in 111 articles and Scarlet Blake, a transgender perpetrator, in just two. This is how a narrative of exceptional victimhood gets built and then cited by presidents and medical associations as settled fact.

The T-CLEAR report found that the HRC had spent a decade comparing male-pattern homicide rates to female homicide rates, labeling the disparity an epidemic of transphobic violence, and in several documented cases attributed deaths to “systems of white supremacy” even when the perpetrator was publicly identified as a Black man before the HRC published its report. The Oxford paper finds the same machinery operating in Britain: the activist-compiled victim lists generate vigils, headlines, and institutional statements; the perpetrator lists, drawn from the same court records and the same news archives, didn’t fit the story the trans activists told – so they were left out. Both studies reached their conclusions by accepting the activists’ source material and refused to stop counting before the picture was complete.

Michael Biggs has an affiliation with Sex Matters, which is worth noting for transparency, and the Biggs and North paper is a preprint in the midst of peer review. Neither Biggs’s affiliation nor the paper’s preprint status changes what the verified case records show.



Activists built the Trans Day of Remembrance memorials to honor the dead. Then they used those lists to push a political agenda that those deaths — had anyone bothered to look closely at those who died and the individuals who killed them — did not support. Eleven people in Britain lost their lives over 25 years. Each of those people killed deserved an honest accounting. And so do the lives of those who did the killings — people whose violence the “epidemic” narrative cynically conscripted into a caricature of hate. What these real people got instead was selective reporting, institutional amplification, and a narrative engineered to serve an ideology rather than protect the living. “If the extent of fatal violence suffered by transgender people in Britain is considered to be an epidemic,” the authors write, “then the same epithet applies to the fatal violence inflicted by transgender people.” The advocates built the lists to serve a narrative. The researchers read them to find the truth..

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