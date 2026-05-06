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Cate's avatar
Cate
14h

Not to mention school shootings, which add substantially to the body count racked up by trans-identified perpetrators.

Thanks for another excellent piece. I have repeatedly learned here of research that for ideological reasons goes unreported elsewhere.

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Sandra Pinches's avatar
Sandra Pinches
1h

Thank you for this series of evidence based articles on the false narrative of trans murders. It occurs to me that the activists claim a large number of trans deaths due to homicide and an additional large number due to suicide, yet at the same time they gleefully agree that the number of people claiming to be trans is exploding. These people display an extraordinary lack of concern about obvious self-contradictions in their speech.

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