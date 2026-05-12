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Melissa in Philly's avatar
Melissa in Philly
17h

I wish more gay men understood that a primary motive of many TIFs is sexual access to gay men. Sexually explicit fan fiction wires into them the notion they are entitled to be a gay man and have sex with gay men, and there's a great many of these young women and girls. It's a kind of recursive conversion, and make no mistake, it's an existential threat to gay male independence, as much as so called "male lesbians" threaten lesbian independence.

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EvieU's avatar
EvieU
18h

It’s funny to me because gay men are not usually afraid of being catty! These women must know by now they appear grotesque and are unwanted in gay male spaces. Or are they that oblivious? I suppose since a large portion of them are neurodivergent/on the spectrum, they really don’t get the social cues at all.

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