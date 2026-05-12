The expression of the face balks account,

But the expression of a well-made man appears not only in his face,

It is in his limbs and joints also, it is curiously in the joints of his hips and wrists,

It is in his walk, the carriage of his neck, the flex of his waist and knees, dress does not hide him,

The strong sweet quality he has strikes through the cotton and broadcloth,

To see him pass conveys as much as the best poem, perhaps more,

You linger to see his back, and the back of his neck and shoulder-side.

~Walt Whitman, “I Sing the Body Electric”

In December, I attended a gay men’s event in New York City that’s happened every year for more than 20 years. A weeklong affair, it takes place at a private home and is invite-only. Gay men flock from all over the northeast to talk about everything and anything. We sing songs, hang out naked, sit in the hot tub, wear silly outfits (including drag), and enjoy the company of those most like ourselves. Unlike a lot of gay men’s events, it isn’t just a dance party or a sex party. Sure, that’s part of it, but there are also sharing circles, heart-to-hearts, and a lot of community bonding.

The event is part of a tradition that draws inspiration from the 1970s Gay Liberation movement and the upwelling of vibrant, gay and lesbian affinity spaces that appeared in the echo of Stonewall. Explicitly single sex, these spaces were precious sanctuaries where gays or lesbians could socialize and find partners (and organize for our rights, in the days before we had any).

The “gay community” – what’s left of it – is not about groupthink or ideology or including everyone. It is about a consciousness change that occurs when it is just us: “us” in this case being a group of gay men gathering together. No straight people. No women. It is about the shared, embodied experience of being a man attracted to other men. If you’ve ever found your tribe, whoever they may be, there is something special about being with just them.

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Such events are refuges where gay men may express themselves fully in a way we cannot in the outside world. No matter how tolerant our society becomes, the laws of the jungle are mostly straight. In these spaces, the laws are gay, gay, gay. Self-definition as a gay man follows not so much from words, but from the interplay between male bodies. What makes these spaces work is the specific experience of being a male among men who desire men. Remove that shared reality and you subvert the very thing that makes it what it is.

Once taken for granted, same-sex spaces have all but disappeared. They are vanishing in no small part because of the queers’ attempt to de-sex society. What few spaces remain are pressured to become “inclusive”. Inclusive in this parlance means allowing the opposite sex in if they make the right identity claim – or else. The event I attended in December is one such space among many others where the “or else” has begun to assert itself.

In this series, I describe my experiences at this event and others with women who have made their way into gay male spaces. Put bluntly, they are imposters. They use words, drugs, surgeries, cancellation, shame, and a host of other tricks to paper over two basic facts: they are not male, and being a gay man is an embodied experience. You either got it or you don’t.

These women express a sense of disconnection and disembodiment that makes me suspect that being in gay male spaces actually compounds their distress. I explore why they persist in being there, instead of creating spaces of their own. My opinion is based on what they tell me, and my own observations. I don’t claim to have all the answers, that the answers are simple, or that it all makes sense.

A Note About Describing Bodies

I’ve gotten some criticism in the past for bluntly describing bodies. Specifically, for describing how women who have medicalized their bodies for the purpose of appearing male (or less female) appear to me, or even for describing them at all.

News flash – biological sex, sexuality, and sexual orientation are about bodies. That means I’m going to speak plainly about the bodies I see before me.

My intention is neither to shame these women nor to mock their bodies. I want to convey the grief and horror I feel upon seeing what they have done to themselves, and how uncomfortable I feel when females disrobe in a gay male-only space. I also want to express the frustration I feel at having to hide these feelings in public.

You may think me selfish for prioritizing my own comfort over the inclusion of these women. Yet they often look as uncomfortable as I feel, perhaps more so. I will not sugarcoat the fact that they seem visibly unwell, in both appearance and behavior. Their distress is written all over their bodies.

The distress is not only observable, it contradicts the ostensible aim of gender-affirming interventions — or any medical intervention — which is to help people. But when you treat the body for a malady of the mind, you do harm to both.

Gender ideology would have it that frank observation of these women’s distress equates to moral condemnation. Those in thrall to or cowed by gender ideology have eyes to see and no words to say what they see. Any and all modifications to the body for gender identity reasons must be regarded not only as healthy and life saving, but as ethical. Saying otherwise makes you the bad guy.

But observing that a woman is female is not a moral condemnation, nor is it wrong to call a man a man. It is an observation. One that medicine, law, journalism, and common sense have always been able to make, until recently.

And just as I don’t need to be a doctor to know a woman when I see one, I don’t need to be a psychologist to know that these women are mentally unwell.

These are women….

…………women who look unwell

………………………….because they are unwell.

If you are affirming their unwellness, then you are the bad guy. Not me.

Screenshots from “Buck Angel Reacts: Nipples Cost Extra”

A Different Deal: Trans-Identified Men in Gay Male Spaces

Something gay men rarely talk about, let alone take the time to examine, is our own gender nonconformity. At least among my peers, it was a given that a few gay men would succumb to the weight of their nonconformity, and decide it would be easier to just medicalize. There are a host of pressures and rationalizations, and Ben Appel bravely wrote about these in his wonderful Atlantic article. I’ll be brief and just say that I believe the core motivation is shame. Specifically the shame of being a sissy.

When I came of age in the 1990s, the sissy-to-transwoman pipeline had been on the decline since the 1980s, but as those of us in genderland know, things have changed. The drag to trans/nonbinary pipeline is going strong, and is fully monetized. Here is a helpful timeline of Rupaul’s Drag Race contestants who have become their “authentic selves.”

Similar to the thorny relationship medically masculinized lesbians have with their community, gay men’s communities also struggle to find a place for gay men who have medically feminized.

But unlike trans-identified females (TIFs), these men were often our friends or lovers prior to transition, so the inclusion kinda-sorta works. They are, after all, still gay men with roots in the gay men’s community, albeit ones whose boob jobs make them essentially unfuckable. A feminized man can find a home in a drag cabaret, or within the platonic circles of his pre-transition community. (Just don’t expect to be invited to the sex party! That’s the trade-off, but at least you look fierce, girl!)

Trans-Identified Women in Gay Male Spaces, Then and Now

The inclusion of women in gay men’s spaces is a whole other kettle of fish because they’re, duh, women. This inconvenient truth is apparently lost on the trans-identified women who for the last 15 years or so have increasingly encroached on the gay scene.

I can say from experience that, back in 2012, the females in gay male spaces did not appear to be much of a problem. At least not at first. If you are suffering from a bout of presentism, check out Longview’s recent three-part series that touches on the history of the changing attitudes of trans inclusion, and the ever-shifting definition of what a trans person is. The Longview series is useful to provide some context concerning the shift, but it focuses mainly on trans-identified males. As is all too common concerning this subject, it almost completely ignores women coming into gay men’s spaces. (Listen, it’s a big topic, and they were brave to cover it at all.)

What made the TIFs of past decades different from the new generation of TIFs was not just their rarity, but also their good-faith effort to assimilate to their target sex. These were women who, as the kids say, “worked on their transition.” They worked out, got muscles, and took great pains to blend in with the male population. While I won’t say these women passed perfectly, the disguise worked well enough, as long as they kept their clothes on.

And crucially, they did not claim to be actual men. Instead, there was an unspoken social contract: they knew that I knew that they knew that they were women, and we all agreed not to talk about it. They regarded affirmation as a courtesy, not as a mandatory attestation of reality. These women seemed comfortable in their skin, or at least weren’t visibly distressed. Because these women didn’t stand out like sore thumbs, the problems weren’t as obvious at the time.

In my experience, most of the trans-identified women showing up in gay male spaces today are either rail-thin and waifish, or are heavy-set, even obese, with sparse beards and mustaches. They have trench-like chest scars and misshapen nipples, or sometimes no nipples at all. Quite a few are on T, but retain girlish speech patterns and mannerisms. Some of them show up to gay male events or spaces with their girlfriends, who also claim to be men. So you’ll see a very strange pairing of apparent lesbians LARPing as a gay male couple. You’ll also see women who appear to be on the autism spectrum, who seem confused about sex and sexuality in general.

In spite of their claim to gay male spaces, a lot of these women don’t work nearly as hard on their transition as did the old-school TIFs. They don’t have to, because self ID is the only ID they need for entry. They demand validation of their male “identity” through inclusion in all-male spaces, but don’t seem as concerned with embodying manhood — they just know they don’t want to be women. Some of them have told me as much.

The Problem Was Always a Problem

In retrospect, I see that the presence of trans-identified women in our spaces was a problem 15 years ago. The relative rarity of their presence coupled with achieving a certain level of sex verisimilitude papered over the reality that they were and always will be imposters.

Passing was the Trojan Horse, and like the Trojans, we accepted our invaders without really knowing what we were doing. They were already among us when transsexualism with its emphasis on passing – usually abetted by hormones and surgery – gave way to transgenderism, which elevated identity, ideology, and sometimes scorned “passing privilege.” Now a new generation of “queer and trans” (whatever that is) can go pretty much wherever they want, whenever they want, simply by declaring they should be there.

If we hadn’t welcomed a few of them way back when, would things have turned out differently? Who knows? Passing is in the eye of the beholder; one person’s “good enough” is another’s “I can’t believe you were fooled by that wig!” More to the point, passing was always an unfortunate requirement for inclusion, because it depends on deception and the willingness to be deceived.

Stay Tuned

In Parts II and III, I’ll introduce you to some of the trans-identified women I’ve encountered in the gay male milieu. As you’ll see, they’re a quirky, vulnerable, and annoying bunch. I’ll explore what seems to motivate these women to gravitate to our spaces and why, for the sake of gay men and the women themselves, they must create their own.

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