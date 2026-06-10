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Heather Chapman's avatar
Heather Chapman
5hEdited

Sad but true:

There are far too many people in our societies who are lost and drowning. Yet the would-be rescuer who rushes to save someone so clearly out to sea is often motivated less by pure altruism than by a desire to escape the sinking state of his own vessel. It takes a truly seaworthy person to foresee the likely cost of trying to rescue the desperate flounderer.

"Drowning people sometimes die fighting their rescuers."

— Octavia E. Butler, Parable of the Sower

We each need a little bit of selfishness to survive, or we're no good to anybody.

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TrackerNeil's avatar
TrackerNeil
1hEdited

<<The man was white knighting a damsel in distress.>>

Remember the Sassy Gay Friend meme from about fifteen years ago? For those who don't, the Sassy Gay Friend would interfere with the poor choices of characters from classic fiction. So the SGF would tell Desdemona NOT to wait around for Othello to kill her. He told Ophelia not to kill herself over Hamlet. He advised Juliet that she really didn't need to die over a guy she'd had sex with once. The point was that the SGF told hard truths to people who really needed to hear them.

This guy at the party was being nice, but he was NOT a Sassy Gay Friend. He was just an Enabling Gay Acquaintance.

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