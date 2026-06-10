This is the final piece in our three-part series about gay male spaces and the trans-identified females (TIFs) who think they belong there. We recommend reading Part 1 and Part 2 first, if you haven’t already.

One day during the weeklong event for gay men in New York that I described earlier, I was in the mess hall of the venue, drinking tea and chatting with some other men. A shirtless woman who was clearly taking testosterone entered clutching a powder pink and baby blue jockstrap. It looked like a jockstrap Ken would wear in the Barbie movie. The tag was still on it, and she asked us for a pair of scissors to cut it off. I ignored her, which is my policy in these spaces, but the other men were quick to “be kind.” They found her something to cut the tag off. She said to me (probably because I was ignoring her): “I just got this. I’ve never worn one of these before.” It was clear she was seeking advice. I turned my back on her to start some dishes. I just let her figure it out on her own.

This woman was all of 5’3” with tiny, doll-like hands and feet. She had large chest scars, and the testosterone had not only rendered her body extremely hairy but somewhat shapeless. Her limbs were still slim and feminine, but her torso was thick and boxy. Her hair was an overgrown pageboy that was starting to thin, another effect of the T.

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Despite dress and medical interventions, most TIFs betray themselves. The small, delicate hands are inescapably female. The feet, too, betray them, but the hands are always the tell. The way they shake hands, folding the palm down like a flower pressed by the engulfing mass of a man’s hand. Also the bend in the wrist when they point at something. This is not the limp-wrist of the sissy, but the extension of the female skeleton. It reminds me of the ballet class I took in college. It was a co-ed class where we all did the same choreography, but the differences between the way the men’s and women’s bodies moved could not have been more stark. The women, all supple willows and nodding stems, and the men, a forest of muscular oak trees with sturdy branches.

I wouldn’t describe the woman with the pink and blue jockstrap as conventionally beautiful, but I think that pre-transition, she may have had a nerdy librarian kind of appeal. Like you might find her with an equally nerdy boyfriend playing Magic: The Gathering, or talking about Star Trek or science. She was a type I’ve encountered before. When I was in graduate school, I befriended a woman who you never would have guessed had not one but two live-in boyfriends at home. So the idea that you need to be conventionally attractive to find a nice man (or two) simply isn’t true. You mainly need confidence. And my fellow student had it in spades. She was witty, smart as a whip, and totally comfortable with herself. I completely understood why two men fell for her.

The woman with the pink and blue jockstrap did not exhibit this confidence. She appeared meek as men towered over her. She struggled awkwardly to make her way among the throngs of half-naked men moving through the narrow halls of the venue. She’d clutch her arms to her chest like she was covering it in shame as crowds of men walked by. It reminded me of the scene in Silence of the Lambs when Jodie Foster gets in the elevator with all the men at the FBI academy.

Several scenes show Foster’s femaleness in sharp relief to her colleagues’ maleness; she’s clearly a woman in a man’s world. But she triumphs nonetheless…without trying to become a man!

As soon as the dancing started, the men began cruising each other. They stripped off their shirts, then their pants. It was all desirous eyes, wandering hands, turning heads, and unspoken invitations. All the non-verbal mating signals were present and accounted for, including boners. Soon enough, the men would head off to the sex party or to cuddle sessions by the fire.

Where was this woman? Not among the cruising men. She was standing at the cupboard in the mess hall sobbing. She was wearing nothing but her jockstrap, which was pulled up awkwardly above her navel around her wide, square hips. The lack of bulge was obvious. Heartbreaking as it was to see, I did not approach her. You might think me cruel, but I think she was learning an important lesson. The hard way.

That she had been lied to.

Her medical provider, her therapist, the trans community, even the gay men at this event had all lied to her. The lie was simple and poisonous: “You can change your sex.” She’d been told she was a gay man, and that if she did the surgery and took the hormones, someone would wave a magic wand and gay men would want her. In her mind, she moved among us, joining the dance of boys and bulges. But alas, she remained a small young woman without any of the requisite parts, instincts, or socialization required for belonging.

One of the men saw her sobbing and went over to her. He placed his hand on her shoulder like you would a lonely bridesmaid at a wedding.

“What’s wrong?” he asked.

“I don’t belong here,” she said. Tears flooded her cheeks. She wiped them away with her tiny hands.

The man patted her shoulder as he lied to her: “Sure you do. What makes you think you don’t belong here?”

“I think it was a mistake to come here. I just don’t fit in.”

“I understand,” he said. He was clearly at a loss for words. “It’s hard when we are different. You’ll find your way, honey.”

“I doubt it,” she said.

Then the man told her a joke. It’s the kind of trick gay boys learned to perform to cheer up our mothers or sisters. We learned it from the men in our lives. It worked like a charm. She laughed, and the tension was relieved a little.

This used to happen to me a lot, at school and even when I worked in public health. You slip into the Gay Best Friend role. You provide the emotional intimacy women aren’t getting from their boyfriends or peers. You’re sweet and sensitive, and your intentions are pure. You don’t let a woman sob in the corner at a party. You step in to help.

There is a word for this: chivalry.

The man was white knighting a damsel in distress.

You may argue that he would have done the same thing for another man, but I would argue that is implausible. Gay men don’t worry about our basic embodiment in gay men’s spaces. We have insecurities and doubts about our worth, our weight, our age, our likability, but we do not worry about the material reality of our bodies.

When Helping Is Not Helping

This woman was really struggling. On a basic human level, my heart goes out to her. When you see someone in pain, it’s natural to want to help.

But sometimes helping is not helping.

Had the man’s kind words and a bit of humor really helped her, or had he just papered over the total lack of affirmation from the other men at this event? Did his encouragement allow her to put away for one more day the lingering sense that she is an imposter?

In an ideal world, I would be able to tell her, “You do not belong here. You are not a gay man, and you never will be. You have narrowed your pool of possible partners by what you have done to yourself.”

Comforted by the other man’s words, the woman rejoined the dance party, where she was, once again, dwarfed by and jostled about by all of us, tall and slim, short and stocky, muscular and bearish, hairy and smooth. The whole gamut of manhood. The men were in couples or throuples, arms around each other. They were hugging, kissing, grinding and caressing. The kind words of affirmation evaporated. The woman was forgotten in the intoxicating rush of men touching each other.

What struck me, as the event drew to a close, was both her distress and the collapse of a boundary that had made these gatherings possible. Spaces created by and for gay men were built out of shared embodiment. They are maintained by the material fact of our orientation, our innate drive as males to love and make love to other men’s bodies. When we are instructed to override that reality in the name of kindness, we are not expanding belonging so much as dissolving the preconditions that allow gay men to recognize one another as kin.

Compassion that asks us to pretend away sex does not ultimately serve anyone: not the men whose community is rendered incoherent, and not the women who have been promised admission to a fraternity they can never join. At some point, honesty becomes the more humane response.

But when can we start being honest again? When can gay men and lesbians have our rare and precious affinity spaces back? When can we gather again without the opposite sex? When can our gathering be ours again?

Epilogue

The sex party was going strong. Two men in a hallway engaged in some faire une pipe of a third man in leather. A few of us were drinking, chatting, and idly observing the scene. The woman stood next to me, watching the three men. I saw the look on her face, and could almost see the wheels of fantasy turning in her head. I think she would have liked to join in. She was hoping the man in the muir cap would beckon her forward and initiate her into the tribe. She may have thought, this is what it is to be a gay man, yet she was having an entirely heterosexual experience.

If the woman keeps persisting, she may find one or two bisexual men, or even a gay man, drunk enough to experiment with her. The initiation, however, will never come. Because there isn’t one. Nothing will make this woman something she is not. She will remain, forever and always, an imposter among us. A stranger to the male sex. She will remain what she is: a woman. Nothing more, nothing less.

I hope one day the woman realizes that being a woman is enough, and that she seeks out a tribe of her own. Because however you feel about transition, affirmation, or gender ideology, everyone deserves the experience of finding your people.

Editor’s Note: How gender ideology encroaches on gay male spaces is a story that remains largely untold, and we encourage other contributions from that vantage point.

Peter’s How a Private Conversation about Gender Got Me Fired from My Dream Job remains the most-read article in our publication’s history. If “Odd Girls Out: Trans-Identified Women in Gay Male Spaces” resonated with you, please share it with someone who might not otherwise find us. Word of mouth is how independent voices like ours reach the people who need to hear them most.

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