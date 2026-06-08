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Mama Ain't Playin''s avatar
Mama Ain't Playin'
17h

Thanks again Jack for this insightful post. But please don’t worry about offending your audience! Everyone demanding that everyone else tiptoe around his or her (mostly her) “feelings” is why we’re in this mess around sex & gender.

The fact is that this movement to medicalize sex non-conformity creates a great deal of aesthetic ugliness and weirdness as well as a cascade of health problems down the road. Most normal gays, lesbians, & straights don’t like it & aren’t attracted to it, and never will be! This is the awful truth. But it’s TRUE!!!

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TLIVT's avatar
TLIVT
16h

Incredible that so many words are necessary to convey that males who are sexually attracted to other males don’t want or need females around . . . .

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