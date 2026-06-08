Welcome back! This is Part 2 of a three-part series on gay men’s spaces and the women who think they belong there. (I recommend you read Part 1 first, if you haven’t already.)

As I mentioned in Part 1, things used to be different. The few trans-identified females (TIFs) who entered gay men’s spaces 15 years ago appeared less problematic than do the TIFs today – they were less disruptive, mainly because there were so few of them. They worked hard to blend in, in both appearance and behavior. And most importantly, they did not demand entry or acceptance.

This series is about the dignity, privacy, and safety of gay men and their spaces. Gay men occupy an awkward middle ground between gender critical feminists and queers. Our concerns do not always align neatly with either camp. The needs of same-sex attracted men are categorically different from those of women, even as there is some overlap and good reason to work together.

Gender-critical (or sex realist) women are rightly outspoken about the very real threats posed to women by trans-identified males in their sports and intimate spaces. The energy and urgency that activism requires can leave room for little else, including calling out the transgressions of trans-identified women into gay male territory. The new queer movement, for its part, views any dissenting voices with hostility. Gay male voices are dismissed on the grounds that “cis gays” are too privileged to matter. The reaction I typically get from both sides when I speak up about my concerns is a near-reflexive “but what about —?” Fill in the blank with anyone/anything other than gay men. I touched on this in my piece about getting booted from a public health job for speaking up about gender. This de-centering of gay men when we are speaking about our own experience or concerns is its own form of silencing — and I won’t be participating in it here.

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Gay men lack a common language to describe the unique ways that gender ideology impacts us. By contrast, powerful female voices from academia to the grassroots have emerged to defend the rights of women and girls. To name only a few: Helen Joyce, Kathleen Stock, Kellie Jay Keene, Eva Kurilova, Julie Bindel, Kara Dansky, and of course J.K. Rowling, who was responsible for my own peaking. These brave women have built intellectual frameworks, activist organizations, and bodies of scholarship defending female bodies and spaces, including feminist viewpoints developed specifically for and by lesbians. There are some men speaking as well, such as Az Hakeem, Alasdair Gunn, Graham Linehan, and Leyland Streiff.

But gender ideology has caught gay men flatfooted, and few voices are speaking to its influence on our experience. It is for men like myself that I write, and I hope these essays will inspire others to share their own.

I also want to take a moment for the mother who, commenting on Part 1, said she understood my point of view but found the piece difficult to read, heartbroken as she was by her own daughter’s transition. The “affirm or else” mandate doesn’t apply only to gays and lesbians; it applies to parents as well, perhaps doubly so. The threat of estrangement or “no contact” forces many parents into silence. Watching a loved one pursue a medical pathway that harms them is painful, and I can’t imagine how difficult that must be. My heart goes out to anyone negatively impacted by gender ideology. That includes the parents of the TIFs I write about, and the TIFs themselves.

Although I write from a place of compassion, my descriptions of the women I encounter are blunt. As Maeve Halligan said in her speech at Cambridge University, in the realm of progressive thought – which includes gender ideology – “compassion is equated with compliance. But real compassion asks hard questions.”

Meeting the Not-Woman

As I mentioned in Part 1, I attended an annual, long-running gay men’s event this winter in New York. There I ran into Stevie, one of the trans-identified females who feel drawn to our spaces. Stevie has been a fixture at this event for as long as I can remember. When I first met her, she was merely queer, but over time decided she was “trans”. Stevie often performed as a drag king at the event’s community talent show, and I think this experience influenced her decision to medicalize. A couple of years ago, I learned of Stevie’s intention to transition from a post she made on Facebook. From what I gathered, she had started testosterone.

Stevie was nothing like the transsexuals of old. She’s about 5’7” and at one time weighed more than 200 pounds. To see her, you’d just assume she was a butch lesbian (which is in fact what she is). Also unlike the transsexuals of old, who were polite and low key, Stevie liked to natter on about her mental health issues. Not that she needed to; these struggles were apparent to all. Stevie was loud, unfocussed, and had difficulty reading social cues. She behaved erratically, lashing out one minute, becoming warm and jovial the next. Stevie loved giving nude bear hugs, pressing her ample and very unwelcome bosoms against the repulsed bodies of gay men. While nudity among men at this event has always been common, having nude women was new. Having nude women bear hug you, even newer.

Despite all that, I like Stevie, and I would welcome her in a different setting. Stevie is a lot of things, obnoxious being one, but it is clear to the community she has invaded that she means well. She pitches in and works hard to make events go well. When a volunteer is needed, Stevie is always the first to raise her hand. It was not uncommon to see her taking out the trash, drying dishes, cooking meals, arranging chairs, or chopping wood. The problem isn’t her work ethic. The problem is that Stevie is a woman.

Gay men’s spaces are not meritocracies where everyone is welcome as long as they pull their weight. They are spaces constituted by the sex of and sexual attraction among men. The more women like Stevie insinuate themselves, the more diluted these spaces become, shaping themselves around her experience and needs. She changes them just by being there.

I had not seen Stevie since she made the apparent decision to transition. I expected her to have the exhausted look and unkempt facial hair you see on recently transitioned TIFs, but when I ran into her in line for the potluck, she actually looked great. The best I had ever seen her. She’d lost some weight, and now had the athletic physique of a healthy, curvy butch rather than the haggard skin testosterone often gives women.

“Stevie, you are looking good these days. How have you been? Are you still thinking of transitioning?” I asked her. I was curious about the source of the glow-up.

“I’m not sure,” she told me. “I stopped the testosterone because I didn’t like the changes to my body. It started to change the look of my face, and I started to grow hair all over my body. There were other changes, too.” Her eyes darted down to her crotch. “And that didn’t feel right.”

“Oh really? Why not? I thought you wanted to be a man?”

“No,” she replied. “I don’t want to be a man. Being a man was never my thing. I’m a dude.”

“Isn’t that just another way of saying you’re a butch lesbian?”

“No,” she said, laughing. “I’m not a lesbian. I’m a dyke, but I might be pansexual. I dunno. I think I might be a non-binary dyke pansexual dude.”

I didn’t press her further because I don’t know her that well, and frankly, I wasn’t sure even she could make sense of what she was saying. I knew I couldn’t.

Stevie more or less admits that she doesn’t really want to be a “man” – nor a lesbian – but rather a “non-binary dyke pansexual dude” – a non-lesbian, a non-woman. But where does that leave her? The paradox of rejecting the embodied experience of her sex and sexual orientation leaves her unmoored in the abstract labels currently in vogue. The language she uses is convoluted, but observing her, it isn’t that complicated. She is just a butch lesbian, and would be better served by a lesbian potluck. But that is not enough for her. I would speculate that, deep down, Stevie knows she does not belong here. That all of these complicated labels are a means of masking the imposter syndrome. When transition got too real, rather than come down to earth, she clung to the flimsy remedy of gay male “community”.

I think Stevie comes here because gay men offer something the lesbian community cannot: a kind of manhood she can try on without fully committing to it. Among lesbians, she is too similar. Gay men are safe enough to be around, male enough to feel aspirational, yet disinterested enough sexually that no one will call her bluff. The lesbian label feels too close to what she is trying to escape — a same-sex attracted woman with a female body. Perhaps she sees being a lesbian as an outdated identity, rejected by the queer crowd. Its specificity, grounded in embodiment, lacks the pizazz of new labels like “queer” or “trans masc”. Perhaps she feels like these new labels exempt her from the social or political pressures of the left, which places a high value on perceived marginality. Gay male spaces offer her the cover of ambiguity. Among us, Stevie can be a “dude” without anyone demanding she prove it. And because the queer movement has trained gay men to be accommodating, few will point out the obvious: Stevie is a lesbian at a gay men’s event.

Gay Men As Not-Men

Gay men are not a random destination, but rather, a desirable vista on the horizon. Unlike straight men, a gay male identity offers TIFs a manhood that has already been stripped of its most threatening qualities. I think the implication here for these trans-identified females is that gay men are somehow “not men” or at least represent a qualified form of manhood. We are “demi-men” whose masculinity is plastic enough or our claim on masculinity weak enough that females may identify into it. Much as Stevie wants to be a “not-woman,” I think to many of these women, gay men are “not-men.” That’s because of the gay part. Once you add a sexual orientation adjective, the original sin of being an archon of The Patriarchy is sufficiently mitigated. It’s men made fashionable -– the safe, Barbie Dream House version of guys.

Gay male identity offers a fun and flirty kind of manhood that dips into female aesthetics, such as nail polish or even dresses, without being creepy. Gay male relationships are free from heterosexual power dynamics. It’s all Madonna club remixes, glitter, and boyfriends holding hands. It’s all the fun parts of being a boy, but with none of the qualities that make men subject to ironic misandry or intersectional feminist rants.

Crucially for women like Stevie in this scenario, almost no one is interested in actually having sex with them. The lack of sexual interest is a feature, not a bug. You get to play boy dress-up, go to some cool parties, and have guys affirm you, but no one is actually pressuring you to have sex in the way that straight men do women. Or the way gay men do other gay men.

The safety and entitlement such a woman experiences is not incidental. It’s the ghost of the sexual invert given new life via gender ideology. It extends directly from the belief that same-sex attraction places gay men into some third, “not man” category, much like herself. This belief suggests that gay men, by means of our liminal position, have slipped the restraints of heterosexuality with all its expectations and overtones of dominance. Perhaps it isn’t being female that Stevie hates so much, but being told that is all she could ever be. To be a gay man, or something similar, is to be something free.

Forced Teaming as Affirmation

Why do TIFs not use the example of gays and lesbians from previous eras, and do the hard work of creating communities for queer and trans people like themselves? I think the answer is that forced teaming is a form of affirmation. The intent is not to create community or affinity spaces. If community were the goal, these women would build their own. Instead, the prize is the affirmation of someone who is not like them but whose identity, or culture, they want to take on. It is affirmation extracted from someone who has no genuine reason to give it.

What is being demanded of gay men is not tolerance, but participation in our own redefinition. The demand is that gay men ratify an identity claim that has nothing to do with us, at the cost of the integrity of our own spaces. This is not accidental, and it is not innocent. It is a bold power grab to enforce an ideology.

Yet gay men’s sexual orientation remains the one wall the queers cannot scale — inconvenient for those who try to police it into compliance, at least verbally. In their telling, “cis gay men” have historically accumulated privilege by suppressing and oppressing queer and trans people. They cast the queer and trans as the unsung heroes of Stonewall, and gay men and lesbians as its villains. History, according to these revisionists, may be redeemed by the inclusion of any woman who believes she is a man, whether the “cis gays” like it or not. The organizing principles of gender ideology are justice and identity claims, not embodiment and desire.

What is lost when we comply is what made these spaces worth having in the first place: the rare experience of being among men who understand, without explanation, what it is to be a man who loves men.

How Can You Plan a Lesbian Sex Party If You Can’t Use the Word Lesbian?

The second woman I met at the New York gathering went by the name Pisces. She had been attending these events for a decade or more. In the right light she’d pass, as long as she kept her clothes on. But at this event, the guys are in various stages of undress at any given time. Pisces covered her chest scars with a leather harness. Her left forearm looked like a gnawed turkey leg where the graft had been taken for her phalloplasty.

Pisces was a lawyer from Los Angeles who worked for the ACLU or similar doing LGBTQ+ (read: trans) policy and advocacy. I introduced myself while we were standing in line for the only bathroom in the building. She recognized me because of my reputation for organizing male-only gay men’s events. (I had not organized the one we were at.)

“You’re the guy that hosts the trans-exclusionary gatherings, right?” she asked me.

“I host gatherings for same-sex attracted males,” I replied. Trying to be diplomatic I continued: “Gay men and trans men have unique needs that are equally valid, but still different. I don’t feel that I can create a gathering that serves the needs of both communities.”

(Translation: Women cannot be gay men.)

“How are they different?” she asked.

My heart rate spiked when Pisces asked me this inane question, but as it turned out, she was one of the rare trans activists who was open to dialogue.

“Well first, the biology is different. We are male, and that comes with certain differences in sexuality. We grew up male, and that is an experience that trans men do not have. The mental health piece is totally different. Gay men aren’t struggling with gender identity. Our struggles extend from our sexual orientation, and the complications of coming to terms with that. This new cohort of trans men is also really different from the old-school transsexuals, and it doesn’t make sense to include them.”

“How are they different?” she asked. She seemed genuinely curious.

“They are trans masculine or queer or trans-masc-non-binary, or something else entirely,” I said. “Some of them aren’t even claiming to be men. I’m not a doctor, but they also seem to have mental health issues like depression, anxiety, and ADHD. A lot seem pretty autistic to me, too. How can gay men be expected to manage the mental health of these women, let alone questions about whether or not they even want to be men?”

“I think you have a responsibility to do that,” Pisces replied. “Trans masculine people need spaces, too.”

“Why? I asked. “This is not my fight. I am not trans. Can you even define what trans masculine is at this point? Do you need to have top surgery? Be on hormones? Or is it all just self-ID?”

“Where else are they going to go?” she asked, after rattling off a non-definition for trans masc. She couldn’t explain what trans masc was, really. By her definition, anyone from butch lesbians to non-binary straight females with top surgery qualify.

“But You Were So Girly - The Youth Of A Gay Transmasc” with G.C. Kinsey (who calls herself a “gay dude”)

“Why don’t trans masc women create their own gatherings where they can be with people like themselves, just like gays and lesbian have done in the past?” I asked.

I was starting to get frustrated so I leveled with her.

”Here is my thing, Pisces. You know as well as I do that your pool of potential sexual partners here is very limited. There is a reason for that. You and I might disagree on the concept of gender identity, the ethics of transition, and the inclusion of females in gay men’s spaces. But I think we can agree that everyone deserves a healthy sex life, and spaces where they can find loving partners. Why insist on being in a space where that is next to impossible?”

To my surprise, Pisces agreed more than she disagreed.

“This is something I’ve been thinking about a lot, and you’re helping me think through it,” she said. “I’m thinking of starting a non-profit that will purchase some land in Northern California. My goal is to have a sex space for femmes and trans mascs.”

“Hold on, “ I replied. “I don’t mean to be rude, but do you want cock at your sex club?”

“No.”

“Then why not just be clear about who is and is not welcome?”

“I’m afraid I’ll get pushback.”

“You think I don’t get pushback for creating a male-only space? I regularly get hate mail about it, and I have to pussyfoot around about what I’m doing or risk further escalation,” I told her. “You can’t please all of the queers all of the time. Sexual orientation is exclusive. Mother nature is not politically correct. But you deserve a sex space that includes the people you want to have sex with and vice versa. If you don’t clarify who belongs there, you are gonna end up with a lot of excess dick. That won’t go well for you or for the men involved, either. If you just want it to be females, transitioned or not, then say that. You deserve that. You should stand up for yourself.”

I wanted to just yell: YOU’RE A LESBIAN! HAVE A LESBIAN SEX PARTY! BUT YOU CAN’T EVEN SAY THE WORD LESBIAN!

I didn’t yell that. Be proud of me.

I asked Pisces what she meant by “pushback”, and we discussed her concerns at length, many of which we had in common. But some we did not. Both men and women, gay men and lesbians, face real costs for speaking out against gender ideology, but the nature of those costs differs in important ways.

TIFs can be disruptive, hyper-sensitive, demanding, entitled, and obnoxious. They try to impose social justice agendas that derive partly from their socialization as women. More importantly, they come with hidden expectations that gay men will call them men, but treat them like women. The more of them there are and the louder they are, the more gay men’s culture and spaces are reshaped to meet their demands. As more women enter the space, it chills speech and behavior, and the men begin to go elsewhere. The spaces or clubs that once supported gay men’s social networks, crucial to our mental health and well being, slowly begin to erode.

TIFs can also be interpersonally vicious. They will lead cancellation campaigns, destroy reputations, and raise hell across social networks if they feel slighted. For gay men whose lives are embedded in LGBTQ social spaces, that kind of retaliation can be genuinely devastating. Saying no to TIFs risks job loss, the closure of bars and clubs, and the kind of reputational damage that can be difficult to recover from. Gay men have even faced threats to their physical safety, as journalist Ben Ryan experienced following his reporting on pediatric transition. These are serious harms and deserve to be named and discussed. Gender-critical discourse tends to focus exclusively on the threats posed to females while remaining largely blind to the role trans-identified females pose to others. The whole discourse suffers from a collective inability to imagine women as threatening men in any way.

That said, I realize that the harms inflicted by TIFs are categorically different from those perpetrated by TIMs, and not quite as urgent.

Trans rights are mostly men’s rights. TIMs benefit far more materially and socially than TIFs do, and the harms TIFs cause are, as I mentioned, not as maximal. Women bear the heaviest burden imposed by trans at the systemic, policy, and bodily level: men seeking intimate services at Korean spas, sex offenders exposing themselves in changing rooms, males displacing women in women’s sports, rapists and murderers being housed in women’s prisons. A recent study out of Oxford confirmed that trans-identified men are more likely to be offenders than victims.

And so Pisces finds herself in a conundrum. She wants to create a space organized around sex rather than identity, but is afraid to put a name to her own desire. What she is afraid of is two-fold: TIMs who retaliate for being excluded from her space, and TIFs who condemn her as a traitor to the queer cause. She would face reputational and social ostracism, as well as threats to her personal safety.

So here is Pisces at a gay men’s event, talking to a gay man about how she can organize a lesbian sex party that doesn’t use the word “lesbian”. Pisces has painted herself into a corner with an ideology that has made her own single-sex spaces uninhabitable. Then she seeks refuge in gay men’s spaces, which are among the few remaining places where sex still organizes the room, where desire rather than identity sets the terms. But Pisces is not a gay man, and in being here, she is making her problems worse. She feels as though gay men owe trans-identified females space to perform their female version of manhood. As if our spaces were laboratories of the self where women like Pisces can rehearse masculinity and decide what kind of man they want to be – or if they even want to be men at all.

The threats Pisces would face if she attempted to create a female-only space are real. But the solution to the colonization of women’s spaces is not the colonization of gay men’s spaces. We are not a refuge for anyone gender ideology has displaced. We are a community defined by who we are, not by who has nowhere else to go.

By being in our spaces women like Pisces engage in the same kind of radical redefinition of gay men that trans-identified men are attempting with lesbians.

Pisces is not a straw man I am using to make a quick point. Nor is she fodder for an X-style pile- on. In our conversation there was more agreement than disagreement once we got away from ideology and down to brass tacks. I encouraged her to be honest with herself about the kind of space she wanted to create. And I learned a lot hearing her fears and challenges of trying to navigate the weird world of gender-land as a trans man who just wants an all-female sex space.

Pisces and I want the same thing, and I hope we can work towards a world with more reasonable boundaries. Despite our differences and disagreements, she thanked me for the reasonable conversation, and for the words of encouragement. The fact that she is even considering creating a space of her own, for women, suggests a light at the end of the tunnel. Perhaps there is hope for us yet.

Tune in tomorrow for the third and final part in this series. If you like the work on this substack please consider becoming a paid subscriber, or donating at our website.

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