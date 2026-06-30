I was standing in a Dollar General in Alabama in the summer of 2022 when it first really hit me. Right there on a rack, sandwiched between the tube socks and the dish towels, was a rainbow Pride t-shirt. Nine dollars. Dollar General can sell whatever they want. My question is why is Dollar General selling it? Who exactly is this for? The answer, I’ve come to understand, is that it’s not for anyone. It’s for the other corporations watching. It’s a giant virtue signaling circle jerk, and nobody in that store is the point.

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That’s the state of Pride in 2026. Chobani slaps a rainbow on its yogurt. Chase bank goes rainbow in June. The San Diego Padres wear pride patches on their uniforms. Every June, the same performance repeats, corporations signaling to corporations, none of it connected to an actual gay or lesbian human being whose life it improves by one degree. Comedian Tim Dillon, who is gay, put it better than I can on a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. “Why is Chobani trans? Why is Citibank gay? Why is Chase gay? What is it? Why does this help anyone? Does this get people healthcare? Does this make people happy?” He went on: “A lot of people are fine with however people want to live their lives, but they’re like, ‘Why is my bank gay? When did my bank come out as gay? Could somebody have told me?’”

Dillon’s point isn’t that Pride is bad. His point is that shoving a worldview at people who never asked for it produces exactly the opposite of what the shover intends. “This doesn’t make anybody’s life better. It is just virtue signaling horseshit that ends up doing the exact opposite of what they want. They think it increases acceptance. It decreases it, because you’re shoving a worldview down someone’s throat.” He’s not wrong. Support for gay marriage has dropped eleven points among Gen Zers. Eleven points, after decades of ground gained through persuasion and visibility. The rainbow-washing didn’t hold that ground. It eroded it.

And then there’s Dearborn, Michigan, which is the tolerance paradox made visible. The same progressive institutions that spent years celebrating open borders and the joys of Muslim immigration are now watching Pride flags come down in a Michigan city because the mayor they helped elect took them down. Abdul Al-Ghazali, Dearborn’s mayor, removed Pride flags from city property. The community that was welcomed, championed, and celebrated by the very people who put rainbow logos on their yogurt does not share their values on this particular subject. You cannot lecture everyone else about inclusion and then act surprised when the people you included don’t include you back. The tolerance crowd built that coalition. They own the result.

The Oslo story is the third piece of the same picture. The University Library there put together a Pride recommendation list this month, books on LGBTQ themes, gender, and sexuality. Among the titles was Cis White Gay, a memoir by Ben Appel. I have read this book. It is powerful, honest, and raw. Appel is a gay man who grew up in a cult, survived it, and wrote about his life with the kind of clarity that only comes from having had to fight for your own mind. He has also been a visible presence in LGB advocacy, marching alongside people who believe that same-sex attraction is real and that gay men and lesbians deserve their own spaces and their own movement. For those views, he has been punished repeatedly. The Oslo library was the latest installment: someone on Bluesky threw a fit, the library pulled the book, and blamed a “procedural failure.”

Also pulled from the list was 19 Lesbians in the Age of Gender Identity, edited by Norwegian lesbian Tonje Gjevjon. A library celebrated Pride by recommending books by gay and lesbian people about gay and lesbian life, and then caved to the censorship demands of a social media mob and removed them. The reason, unstated but obvious, is that all these writers have expressed skepticism about gender ideology. That’s the orthodoxy test for gay authors. Pass it and you’re Pride-approved. Fail it and you get pulled from the shelf. Trans trumps gay – even at a University library, in June, the month that is supposedly yours.

Norwegian commentator Danby Choi called it what it is: “Some are more intolerant than others. They don’t allow disagreement. And now, once again, and really always, they want books on sexuality removed from lists, solely because they hold a different view than their own.” He noted that editors, librarians, and curators – the people whose entire job is to steward freedom of expression – are the ones capitulating. He’s right. And the homophobia of it deserves to be named plainly: a gay man’s memoir about surviving a cult gets pulled from a Pride list for failing a gender ideology loyalty test. That is homophobia. The fact that it’s coming from within the rainbow coalition doesn’t make it something else.

I came out as a lesbian in the early 1990s. Pride then was not a marketing campaign. It was a declaration – sometimes a dangerous one – that we existed and were not going away. The people who marched in those years were not trying to get Chobani to update its packaging. They were fighting to keep their jobs, to walk home unbeaten, to outlast a plague the government let rage unchecked. The rainbow meant something material: “we are here, we are not ashamed, and we will not disappear to make you comfortable.” None of that required a yogurt company’s benediction. None of it secured a place on the library shelf for gay and lesbian authors only to have it revoked when their opinions fell out of favor.

Dillon concluded his riff with an observation about what happens when people watch trusted institutions fail: they stop trusting institutions. The generation coming up, he said, is “skeptical, a little cynical.” He seemed to suggest that’s bad. I say: good. A little cynicism is appropriate when your bank comes out of the closet without asking you first, when your mayor’s coalition removes Pride flags from city property, and when a library pulls a gay man’s memoir from a Pride list for the crime of thinking for himself. That nine-dollar t-shirt at the Dollar General isn’t Pride. It’s the tombstone on what Pride used to be.

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