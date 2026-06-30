Courage Coalition

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Adam
1h

Why is Citibank gay? To signal to customers that they will not treat gay customers like shit. To signal that they will take gay family’s financial needs seriously and accommodate them.

Here’s the bigger question: why does anyone care how a corporation spends its marketing budget?

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