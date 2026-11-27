Dearest Supporter,

You have watched LGB Courage Coalition grow up. As we move into 2027, we are a nonprofit ready for this fight, and today we’re asking for your help with our biggest legal step yet.

The ACLU and others are challenging Washington state’s sports law in court. We will file an amicus brief in the case, and as far as we know, we will be the only LGB organization to do so. The deadline is December 3.

Our brief will make the case for sex-based rights for girls. It will also do something no one else in this case is doing: stand up for the boys. Many of the boys caught up in this are autistic, carrying trauma or simply gender nonconforming. Many would grow up to be gay men. We're willing to stand alone in that courtroom because we know we never really stand alone. We have you.

The future of gay culture, gay personhood and gay lives is at stake.

A brief like this takes real legal work, and real legal work takes real dollars.

Washington is not the end. We are building our legal team so it is ready for any challenges in Colorado, and we have not forgotten Montana and SB 99.

We have big plans for 2027, and we want you to come along with us. Our monthly giving tiers make steady support simple.

We can’t send you a Christmas ornament with the rainbow flag remade around the trans flag. What we can give you is some of the best legal writing in this fight, with lesbian and gay voices at the table as it moves into the courts.

Please give today as we launch our 2027 campaign, Courage Is a Habit.

With gratitude for your support, your engagement and your voice,

Jamie Reed and Lauren Leggieri

Co-Executive Directors, LGB Courage Coalition

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