FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

New KFF polling shows most Missouri voters, including nearly half of those who voted “No,” support banning puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries for minors.

ST. LOUIS, Mo., November 16, 2026 — PROMO, a Missouri “LGBTQ+” advocacy organization, is hailing Amendment 3’s defeat as a victory for transgender youth healthcare. In its election-night press release, PROMO said the vote made Missouri “the first state in the nation to defeat an attempt to write a ban on healthcare for transgender youth into a state constitution.”

The voters tell a different story. Amendment 3 packaged two separate questions into a single vote: repealing the abortion rights Missourians already approved in 2024, and banning puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries for minors. Polling of Missouri voters shows Missourians rejected the first and supported the second.

What Missouri voters said

KFF’s analysis of the NORC Civic Health and Elections Project, a survey of the 2026 midterm electorate, asked Missouri voters about each part of Amendment 3 separately. It found:

62% of Missouri voters support prohibiting what the ballot called “gender-transition” medications and procedures for minors. That is a larger majority than the 58% who opposed repealing abortion rights.

47% of voters who rejected Amendment 3 support the ban on puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries for minors.

Abortion drove the vote. Voters were more than five times as likely to say abortion was the more important issue (45%) than the ballot’s “gender-transition” provision for minors (8%). Among “No” voters, 59% said abortion mattered more.

Four in ten “No” voters opposed repealing abortion rights but supported the ban on gender transition care for minors. Image from KFFs Analysis of Polling Data

Missouri is not an outlier

What Missouri voters told pollsters matches how voters acted in four other states this year, where sex-based measures appeared on the ballot by themselves instead of bundled with abortion. Every measure passed:

Colorado Proposition 135 , prohibiting surgery on minors “for the purpose of altering biological sex characteristics”: 51.9% yes

Colorado Proposition 134 , school sports based on biological sex: 52.2% yes

Arizona Proposition 318 , sex-based school sports teams and facilities: 58.7% yes

Washington Initiative 638 , school sports based on biological sex: 56.0% yes

Nebraska Initiative 442, a constitutional amendment on sex-based school sports: 67.81% yes

Colorado and Washington both have Democratic governors and Democratic legislatures. When voters get a clean vote on these questions, in red states and blue states alike, they vote for sex-based protections.

“PROMO is celebrating a win it didn’t earn,” said Jamie Reed, Co-Executive Director and Co-Founder of LGB Courage Coalition. “Missourians voted to keep abortion legal. When they were asked about gender transition drugs and surgeries for children on their own, six in ten said ban them. That includes nearly half of the people who voted no. You can’t turn an abortion vote into a mandate for medicalizing kids.”

Missouri’s Republican-led legislature chose to bundle the two issues into one amendment. That forced voters who support abortion rights and oppose pediatric gender medicine to choose between them. The polling shows which one they prioritized. Their “No” vote was not an endorsement of pediatric gender medicine.

What comes next

Amendment 3’s defeat leaves Missouri’s 2023 SAFE Act in place. Its restrictions on cross-sex hormones and puberty blockers for minors expire in August 2027, while its surgery ban is permanent..

LGB Courage Coalition calls on the Missouri General Assembly to take up the protection of minors as its own question, separate from abortion, before that deadline. Missourians have now said clearly where they stand on each issue. Lawmakers should now act.

About LGB Courage Coalition

LGB Courage Coalition is a national nonprofit focused on sex-based civil rights and evidence-based critique of pediatric gender medicine. Learn more at LGBcourage.org.

Media contact: Jamie Reed jamie.reed@lgbcourage.org

Share