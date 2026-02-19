Prosecutors in Pierce County, Washington are weighing whether to charge an Emerald Ridge High School wrestler with rape, after he allegedly assaulted a female competitor during a high school girls’ wrestling match in Puyallup on December 6 of last year. After viewing a video of the alleged assault and interviewing the victim, the Sheriff’s office found probable cause for a third-degree felony rape charge and referred the case to prosecutors this week.

The accused wrestler, who identifies as female, declined to participate in the sheriff’s investigation. This week he withdrew from the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association girls’ state championships in Tacoma. An actual girl will take his place. Yay.

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In more good news, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has launched a directed Title IX investigation into the Puyallup school district. OCR will determine whether district officials failed to respond appropriately to the sexual assault allegations, and whether they allowed a male to wrestle against females and to use their locker rooms – even after the allegations were made, and even after other girls had complained about the same male, in unrelated allegations.

Photo: ICONS

“The allegations in this case are sickening—that a female athlete was not only unknowingly forced to compete against a male in a girls-only division placing her at increased risk for sexual assault, but that her report of sexual assault during the match was ignored by Puyallup School District for months,” said Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey in a statement from the OCR. “We will continue to vigorously enforce Title IX to ensure that women and girls have safe, equal access to educational programs and opportunities, and that allegations of sexual assault are addressed promptly and fully.”

Which Part of “Mandated Reporter” Do You Not Understand?

As reported in last week’s news roundup, 16-year-old Kallie Keeler, who wrestles for Rogers High School, alleges she was sexually assaulted on the mat by a 190-pound male opponent who forcefully penetrated her with his fingers for several seconds. A video taken by Keeler’s mother during the alleged assault shows Keeler, panicked and confused, mouthing a desperate message to her mother, who couldn’t understand what she was saying. (No one told Keeler until after the match that her opponent was a male.)

Keeler immediately told her coach about the incident. A day later, she and her mother formally reported it to the coach and school administrators in email, and included the video. However, those officials didn’t inform law enforcement of the incident until nearly two months later, after Keeler told her story to Brandi Kruse at unDivided and Kruse called the school for comment.

Mandated reporters, which include coaches and administrators at Rogers High School, must report sexual assault allegations to police within 48 hours. Failing to report such information to law enforcement is a gross misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail, a $5,000 fine, or both.

To date there is no criminal investigation into whether these mandated reporters failed in their legal obligation. When trans is in the mix, does the mandatory reporting statute still have meaning?

Girls Complain About the Alleged Assailant Watching Them Undress

Less than two weeks after the alleged assault — as Keeler’s allegations languished unaddressed — several female athletes at Emerald Ridge High School complained to their own principal about two males who were hanging out in their locker room. One of those males was the same wrestler accused of assaulting Keeler, although the girls didn’t know that at the time (because, as explained, how could they?).

The girls told Principal Ed Crow that the males were coming into their locker room to watch them undress. “Their accusation was that these boys would come in and wouldn’t even change or do anything,” according to Brandi Kruse, who interviewed the girls. These boys “would just be looking at the girls.”

The girls requested that the boys use separate changing spaces. “[T]he two girls in question” mentioned below are those boys, but otherwise Crow (he/him/his) initially made the right call. He said that the boys would use separate changing spaces.

Photo: Brandi Kruse/unDivided

That accommodation lasted exactly 24 hours.

Still Feeling Violated? Here’s a Gender Identity Handout

The male wrestler returned to the girls’ locker room after just one day away. Somebody with a higher pay grade had evidently overruled the principal and decided that boys who liked to watch girls change and shower had an absolute right to do that.

When 13 girls approached school administrators in protest, they were sent packing with a sketch of a genderless stick figure surrounded by gender theory language.

Photo: J425

Brandi Kruse’s January 22 podcast about the Emerald Ridge girls’ complaint is what inspired Kallie Keeler to contact Kruse about what she had experienced in December.

Now What?

A prosecutor must decide whether to charge a teenage boy with felony rape for what he allegedly did to Kallie Keeler. The bar is high, and the accused is a juvenile with no prior record.

Federal investigators must determine whether the Puyallup School District violated Title IX — not merely by allowing males into female sports and locker rooms, but by doing nothing for nearly two months after a student reported being sexually assaulted.

And someone needs to answer the question no one in authority seems eager to touch: why haven’t the mandated reporters who sat on Keeler’s complaint for 54 days been investigated for a criminal violation of Washington state law? The statute is clear. The timeline is documented. The only thing missing is accountability.

Then there is the civil lawsuit that Keeler has not filed but arguably has every reason to file. To win damages against a school district under Title IX, a plaintiff must show that an appropriate school official had actual knowledge of the misconduct, that the school controlled the environment where it occurred, and that the district’s response was so unreasonable it amounted to deliberate indifference.

Check, check, and check. A coach and administrator received a written complaint with video attached within 48 hours of the incident. The assault happened during a school-sanctioned match. And the district’s response — 54 days of silence, a one-day locker room accommodation that was reversed by someone higher up the chain, and a gender theory handout for 13 girls reporting that a male accused of rape was watching them undress. That is a legal definition of deliberate indifference waiting to be tested in court.

Beyond Title IX, Keeler may have grounds for a straightforward negligence claim. Her own coach admitted in writing that he would not have allowed her to compete had he known her opponent was male. That admission establishes that the risk was foreseeable, that a trained professional recognized it, and that the district’s decision to withhold the biological sex of her opponent directly caused her harm.

Meanwhile, the same institutional logic that put Keeler on the mat without her knowledge, allowed a boy accused of assaulting her to keep watching other girls undress, and buried her complaint until a journalist forced the issue is still in place in Washington state. The state law hasn’t changed. The next Kallie Keeler is out there somewhere, competing in a match she doesn’t fully understand, against an opponent she hasn’t been told the truth about.

Keeler came forward because she read Brandi Kruse’s report about the Emerald Ridge girls and realized she wasn’t alone. Those girls came forward because they trusted their principal — and were handed a stick figure drawing.

At some point, the adults in charge of protecting these kids are going to have to decide which matters more: an ideology, or a girl.

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