Courage Coalition

Courage Coalition

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Mike Walker's avatar
Mike Walker
Feb 19

Isn’t it hip to watch and nod with a smile. ?

That’s the deal isn’t it?

Aren’t we being kind and inclusive?

So she’s upset? She shouldn’t be so bigoted with those crocodile tears, right?

For fucking shame these people deny the genuine dismay of young girls who are already trying to navigate the awkward journey into womanhood with all that entails.

It’s as ugly as hell.

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Meredith Bell Brown's avatar
Meredith Bell Brown
Feb 19

Great article. These girls formed their own courage coalition. I hope their example inspires many more groups of girls across the country to share their stories which in turn will make it easier for victims like Keeler to come forward.

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