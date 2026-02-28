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Elizabeth Moorchild's avatar
Elizabeth Moorchild
Feb 28

Lies are inherently unworkable. Trans ideology stubbornly wishes to replace reality with fantasy, and to re-brand deception as a moral imperative. Neither will succeed, because you can't build a viable social movement based on lies.

In the 1990s, the local San Francisco gay and lesbians newspapers (such as the Bay Area Reporter, back in the day when local newspapers had an economic base) used to run personal ads in their classified ads section. They commonly ran ads from people who identified themselves as "MtF" or "FtM." At that historical moment, it remained possible for trans-identified people to plainly acknowledge the biological fact of their birth sex. It was not yet taboo, or a "hate crime," to tell the truth. When the slogan "trans women are women" became popularized and institutionalized, it demanded submission to a lie. That was a fatal mistake.

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Gebus's avatar
Gebus
Feb 28

The implementation of this law has been sloppy and disruptive, to the point where I would even resort to that overused term: "harmful". It's absolutely ridiculous that a law would invalidate anyone's driver's license for a marker that was valid the day before. Any change like that should have a transition period. Pun not intended.

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