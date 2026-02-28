FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Date: February 27, 2026

LGB Courage Coalition Statement on Kansas Driver’s License Sex Marker Law

St Louis, MO — The LGB Courage Coalition issues the following statement regarding implementation of Kansas Senate Bill 244, which requires that state-issued driver’s licenses reflect biological sex.

Kansas law now affirms what should never have been obscured: sex is a material, biological reality with legal significance. Public records must reflect that reality to protect sex-based rights, maintain accurate public health data, and ensure legal clarity.

However, we must also acknowledge a second reality: thousands of Americans were encouraged — often by medical institutions, advocacy groups, and government agencies — to embark on pathways of social and medical transition that were presented as fully settled science. That claim has not withstood scrutiny. Across the world, serious questions have emerged about the evidence base, long-term outcomes, and ethical framework surrounding gender medical interventions.

Many individuals who changed the sex marker on their driver’s licenses did so within a broader system that affirmed medicalized gender identity. For some, this included exposure to puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, or surgeries whose long-term consequences are only now being reckoned with. We support restoring sex-based accuracy to public documents. But we also support the individuals now navigating the administrative consequences of prior state policy.

Kansas should allow an extended and clearly communicated transition period for affected residents to update documentation without penalty or sudden invalidation. Administrative flexibility does not undermine the law’s purpose; it acknowledges that prior state actions contributed to the current situation.

We encourage implementation of this law with clarity, transparency, and reasonable timelines, ensuring that affected individuals have adequate opportunity to comply without undue hardship.

“This moment should not be about punishment,” said Jamie Reed, of LGB Courage Coalition. “It should be about course correction. When government policy departs from biological reality, ordinary people bear the consequences. As we return to sex-based documentation, we must ensure individuals are supported through that process.”

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