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k stone's avatar
k stone
2dEdited

Calling someone "hateful" as a means of social control is the last resort of people who know they have no argument. I saw a video yesterday of Cunningham in a gym full of very excited little girls all doing the point. What a gift she has given them. They are all Sophie Cunninghams.

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Sarah Barker's avatar
Sarah Barker
2d

We can see by the media's sputtering rage over Cunningham's refusal to grovel and apologize for saying women's sports should be for women that this tactic has always worked before. And now it hasn't. I traced an incomplete history of actively competing female athletes who spoke out for women's-only sports. And the swift and brutal consequences of saying such a blindingly obvious thing, which explains why there have been so few. https://www.thefemalecategory.com/p/sophie-cunningham-points-out-whats

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