By Emery Jones

Sophie Cunningham knows the difference between being hateful and simply telling the truth.

“I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans. And I’m like, I never once said that,” the Indiana Fever guard told ESPN in a profile that went decidedly viral. “I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

In delicate and precise language, Cunningham said the obvious – honesty and truth are love, and young women shouldn’t have to compete against biological men. Saying so is not an act of hate or unkindness. It’s simply about protecting women.

With the exception of tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, no other active professional female athlete had come out against men who identify as women playing in the female category. Predictable hysteria ensued – Cunningham was decried as hateful and anti-trans. (Depressing, isn’t it, how reductive it all is – pro-woman equals anti-trans. And ergo, pro-trans equals anti-woman?)

A quick sample of derogatory comments published by Yahoo in a Monday, July 27 article gives you some sentiment from dark corners of the internet: Sophie is a “stain on the league and a stain on society,” a “very disgusting person,” and “a bigoted loser.” However, the currently 650+ comments on the same article show deep support of Cunningham and her stance on trans athletes in sports, “She is 100% right. Boys/Men should not be playing in girls/women’s sports. It robs girls of opportunities.” Another sarcastically noted, “Yea, how dare Sophie Cunningham stand up for female athletes…Men can still participate in sports, just not against women.” At least the normies are alive and well represented in the Yahoo comment section for now.

USA Today ran an opinion piece that was as inane as it was inflammatory, which prompted J.K. Rowling to weigh in.

Last night before the Indiana Fever-Seattle Storm game in Seattle, gender-critical groups Women Are Real (WAR) and Women’s Liberation Front (WoLF) in conjunction with local organizer Amy Sousa and Let’s Go Washington held a rally in support of Cunningham. (Let’s Go Washington is a citizens’ group that got a sports initiative on the November ballot that would require sex-segregated high school teams.)

“Online trolls are one thing,” huffed a self-described queer sportswriter on X, “but a public display for a player that’s rooted in celebrating bigotry right outside a WNBA venue ought to require a response from leadership of some form, whether it’s the league or team itself.”

However the rally went off without a hitch. Neither the WNBA nor counterprotesters interfered, and that’s a win all by itself. “Lots of positive vibes outside of Climate Pledge Arena here in Seattle,” reported @womenarereals on X. “Turns out there’s a huge Sophie Cunningham fan base here.”

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Sophie supporters outside Indiana Fever-Seattle Storm game July 28/@womenarereals on X

Supporters showed up at the game as well.

Jennifer Sey on X

An acquisition by the Fever prior to the 2025 season, Cunningham became a fan favorite because of her long-distance shooting, physical defensive play, and impassioned protectiveness towards her teammate and the WNBA’s biggest star, Caitlin Clark. (Many fans and some commentators say Clark has been targeted physically and verbally by other players jealous of her fame while referees look the other way.) In June of that year Cunningham earned a technical foul and ejection for a late-game tangle with Jacy Sheldon of the Connecticut Sun in retaliation for Sheldon poking Caitlin Clark in the eye.

This season, on June 22, in a game against the Phoenix Mercury. Clark and DeWanna Bonner got into a heated exchange, during which Clark was assessed a technical foul. Cunningham stepped in to protest Clark’s getting a technical but not Bonner.

As Cunningham tells it on her Show Me Something podcast, “I walked out there and I was literally talking to the ref ... I was like, ‘Now Caitlin got one, but why didn’t she [Bonner] get one?’” Cunningham said. “Because if Caitlin’s gonna get one, then she should get one. It shouldn’t have been one or the other.” She added, “And I was just kind of pointing and she’s like, ‘Don’t you point at me!’ I was like, ‘Oh, shouldn’t have said that.’ “

Cunningham proceeded to point for 22 consecutive seconds at DeWanna Bonner, picking up a technical foul in the process. (Bonner, by the way, formerly played for the Fever and left mid-season in 2025 under circumstances never explained.)

USA Today

“The Point” became all the rage in social media and sports media. A meme was born and t-shirts were made (then rejected by the WNBA Player’s Association).

It was one of the sillier escapades in the history of professional sports. But The Point typifies the kind of attention Cunningham garners – a divisive mix of laudatory and condemning responses, and lots of them.

Referring to Cunningham as a “cultural flashpoint,” writer Hallie Grossman summarizes this public response fairly and thoroughly in the ESPN profile: “The league’s footprint has never been bigger and the chorus of voices around it has never been louder. All-Star voting and sponsorship opportunities, whistles and non-whistles, who and who does not get to capture this attention economy – all have become proxies for debates about race and gender, identity and politics. Squarely in this morass sits Cunningham, a white, conventionally attractive, attention-grabbing reserve player who is not one of the league’s All-Stars but is one of its most magnetic stars.

“You might delight in her, or you might decry her; either way, she draws you in and makes you curious. So whether you call Cunningham an enforcer or a dirty player, a role model or a culture warrior, fearless or shameless, brave or brazen – you will keep calling her. And she won’t mind. Which, perhaps, as much as anything, is the key to her ascension.”

This unflappability is fundamental to how Cunningham has responded to the predictable backlash from WNBA fans and sports media in response to her comments on trans athletes. Cunningham posted to Instagram a series of glamorous photos (includes hair flip) captioned “I said what I said.” Many of her Fever teammates “liked” the post.

Cunningham’s recent comments were not her first on the matter of men in women’s sports. In 2022, while playing for the Phoenix Mercury, she retweeted a comment by CBS Sports commentator Josh Pate, who said “Female collegiate athletes deserve so much better than this,” in reference to Lia Thomas’s NCAA victories. Cunningham received so much backlash – simply for retweeting Pate’s rather mild statement – that she followed up with this conciliatory post: “To my teammates, friends, family, supporters and fans, you know that I stand with all people, especially my fellow athletes. I do not judge, but support all races, religions, sexual preferences and gender equity. We all have a place in this world to compete and I hope we are able to grant everyone that opportunity fairly.”

Conciliatory, but significantly, not an outright retraction.

In a recent episode of her podcast, Riley Gaines underlined just how courageous Cunningham was. “If you’re Sophie Cunningham playing in the WNBA, which is like the most woke league of all time in the history of ever, it takes immense courage to say exactly what she did. And it makes her really the first current high-level female athlete playing in a professional league that has said this.”

Retired LPGA star Annika Sorenstam has also come out in support of Cunningham’s views on the trans issue. (Are you paying attention, Billie Jean King?)

Major credit goes to the Indiana Fever organization, which did not admonish Cunningham, but has affirmed her right to free speech. In a statement to the IndyStar one day after the ESPN profile, a Fever representative said, “Our players are thoughtful adults with their own perspectives and voices, and those views are their own. … We are committed to welcoming fans from every background and treating everyone with respect, and that’s what guides us as an organization.”

It’s surprising, not to mention encouraging, that an employer would respond this way, given how much gaslighting of female athletes has gone on (and on, and on) with this issue.

Meanwhile, Cunningham’s fans spoke with their wallets. Cunningham released her first player-exclusive shoe with Adidas on July 24, and it sold out in hours. Far from being canceled, she is bringing in great business for Adidas and strong admiration from fans – in part because of her views.

These developments leave me with hope and a question.

First, I see the Cunningham hoopla as one small part of the shifting tide in this overall sea of nonsense and insanity. We are seeing victories in the sports world that are small and large, both at home and abroad. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled this summer that states can exclude males from female sports teams, regardless of how they “identify” or whether they’ve suppressed testosterone. The IOC, the NCAA, and several other key sporting bodies have done the same. The winds are changing; the conversation is shifting.

What’s happening with Cunningham is big because she reflects a majority opinion in the United States – men don’t belong in women’s sports, period. She is only the second active player in a major sport to express that opinion, and she is not being canceled for it. Instead, she’s gaining popularity and net worth. While Cunningham might not have the support of the entire WNBA, she has the support of her teammates and her organization – that’s something.

So the question becomes, how do we produce more Sophie Cunninghams? How do we create conditions that empower more athletes to tell the truth?

Well, we need to protect and support the brave women who speak out in favor of women’s athletics and elevate their voices, just as Gaines, Rowling, and others have done in supporting Cunningham right now. In this political climate, it is vital to emphatically remind the world that personal views should be protected, and that it isn’t hateful to simply speak an obvious truth – men are not women, women are not men, and immutable physical differences argue for separate sports categories.

What does protecting and supporting gender critical women look like? To me, that means (forgive me ) holding space and having difficult conversations with the “normies” who are just now beginning to grapple with and understand exactly what female athletes are up against – and also what “gender affirming care” actually entails (a multitude of physical maladies, continued mental health struggles, possible sterility, and a lifetime of regrets). In my own conversations, I have found that the “normies” have no idea what “gender affirming care” really is - they just want to be nice. Nice isn’t good enough anymore.

More sports teams need to do as the Indiana Fever has done – allow female athletes to share their diverse opinions on gender issues, because (duh), they have a dog in this fight. I commend the Fever for standing up to acknowledge, tacitly, that gender-critical views are not hateful. Diverse viewpoints are not protected unless employees feel capable of expressing them without the penalty of suspension or firing.

Cunningham has shown herself to be a courageous leader, but more voices need to join her. For Spiked, Jo Bartosch wrote what we all know to be true: “Every active athlete who speaks up in favour of female rights makes it easier for the next one to do the same. Sophie Cunningham has taken the shot. Now the rest of women’s sport needs to get off the bench.”

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