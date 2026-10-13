By Lydia Smith

As both a former teacher (middle and secondary) and a teacher educator, I’ve long observed a disturbing trend in our training. For the past ten years or so, teachers have essentially been told that behaving within the traditional boundaries of our profession is somehow unkind, or at the very least, inadequate.

Caring about our students is necessary to be an effective teacher. We want to see them succeed. We spend hours a day with them, during some of the most formative periods of their lives. But we are mentors, not parents or friends.

This means there are lines we must not cross, such as:

Sharing details about one’s personal life

Keeping secrets from parents

Acting as a psychotherapist

Sharing personal opinions on controversial political issues

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These actions may seem like ways to humanize our profession or to make school more welcoming to students, which is how I have observed them discussed in professional development training. But teachers already have enough on their plates. We don’t need to take on more, particularly when doing so can harm students and have negative consequences for ourselves, as well as our schools.

Sharing One’s Personal Life with Students

Maintaining a professional distance is what lets thirty children trust and learn from the same adult, without being distracted by the adult’s personal struggles or opinions. When teachers are part of the same community in which they teach, it’s unrealistic to think students won’t learn anything about their personal lives – like marital status or whether they have kids. But beyond these basic facts, it’s best if teachers’ lives remain a mystery. When a teacher shares personal details about their own identity, emotions, or family conflicts, they risk converting a professional relationship into something closer to a friendship.

A friendship comes with its own reciprocity. Neither ten-year-olds nor teenagers should have to manage an adult’s personal disclosures. This boundary is one of the oldest in our field. In recent years, too many teachers have compromised it because they’ve gotten the message that making themselves vulnerable to students makes learning more accessible.

In professional literature, this concept is known as “humanizing pedagogy.” As formalized by education scholars building on the work of Paulo Freire, it explicitly instructs teachers to achieve “mutual vulnerability” with students through “reciprocal opportunities to share their lives,” according to a widely cited article, A Humanizing Pedagogy: Reinventing the Principles and Practice of Education as a Journey Toward Liberation.

ASCD, publisher of Educational Leadership and one of the field’s most established professional organizations, tells teachers that revealing “humorous, exciting, meaningful, or even humbling or embarrassing stories” will increase “the likelihood of developing a positive relationship” with a student — and that this relationship can affect academic performance “sometimes as significantly as the instruction itself.” Another ASCD piece, Why It’s Important for Educators to Show Vulnerability, recommends that when a student asks, “How are you today?” the honest answer is the better one, so students will “feel emotionally safe enough to share their anxiety, tension, or fears” in return.

Responsible teachers have answers that are not centered on ourselves, but on connecting with students appropriately. A good answer to “How are you?” is something like “Ready to teach you all about conjugation [or whatever you’re about to teach]! And you did amazing on that last assignment.” This response allows a teacher to make a personal connection while staying focused on learning.

The uncomfortable truth is that the need for real emotional connection doesn’t stop because someone is in charge of a classroom. Baumeister and Leary’s foundational “need to belong” research established that humans have a basic drive to form stable attachments, and when that drive goes unmet, people seek it wherever it’s available. A teacher who spends eight hours a day in the company of minors with little adult peer contact can experience this type of deprivation. This is especially true now that schools encourage teachers to be available after school hours, to the point that some give out their mobile numbers and social media handles, or make Discord and Snapchat groups for their classrooms and extracurricular clubs..

Keeping Secrets from Parents: a Betrayal and a Liability

Secrets shared between an adult and a child, deliberately kept from the child’s parents, harm the child and corrode the family relationship. We teach this to every staff member in mandatory training. We build reporting structures around protecting children, specifically from adults who collude with the child to deceive the parents. And then, in certain areas where honest conversations are discouraged – like a child’s so-called gender identity – we set aside this safeguarding and call the setting-aside safety and compassion.

It’s important to distinguish between information about a child that is merely personal and information that is dangerous to withhold.

Suppose you learn that a student is gay, or you observe that a student is gender non-conforming and behaves in ways considered atypical for their sex. Nothing needs to be done here; it’s a perfectly appropriate way for a healthy child to behave. Compare that to a situation where teachers and staff, at the child’s request, coordinate to use a new name and pronoun consistently at school, and use the child’s original name and pronoun on every record and communication that reaches home. This is an institution manufacturing concealment. It’s a coordinated effort to deceive the most important people in a child’s life – their parents.

Educators are mandatory reporters. If school staff genuinely believe a child is unsafe at home, they must report it through appropriate legal channels. A parent’s refusal to affirm a child’s gender identity does not make that child “unsafe,” and the child’s fear of that refusal is not evidence of abuse. A school is not a shelter from a home that neither the school nor any government authority has assessed as dangerous.

We did not unlearn the lesson that deceiving parents about their child’s life at school is harmful. We were simply told, repeatedly and with great confidence, that applying the lesson universally to every child would be inappropriate. It is worth asking who benefits from teachers believing that some children do not deserve being treated with the same professionalism as their peers.

Beyond ethical concerns, keeping secrets from parents in the form of “unofficial” school records now exposes schools to liability. Each year the U.S. Department of Education is required to remind states and school districts of their legal obligations to parents under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment (PPRA). This year’s notification, issued August 26, makes it clear such “unofficial” records are covered:

Many schools create “gender plans” for students and assert these plans are not “education records” under FERPA and therefore must be inaccessible to the parent. This Office has investigated policies instructing schools to keep “gender” related records in a separate file, distinct from a student’s “official record,” or otherwise not classified as education records under FERPA. As clarified in this Office’s 2025 Dear Colleague Letter, FERPA requires that schools provide parents with the opportunity to “inspect and review” all education records of their child upon request. Additionally, under the current statutory and regulatory framework, FERPA does not distinguish between a student’s “official record,” “cumulative file,” or “unofficial records.” Rather, all information, with certain limited statutory exceptions, that is directly related to a student and maintained by an educational agency or institution is considered part of the student’s education records which parents have the right to inspect and review.

Also worth noting is the October 5 joint letter from the Education department and the U.S. Justice Department to the attorney general’s office in every state, requesting them to help ensure compliance. A Justice Department memo provides more information on the letter, FERPA, and PPRA.

Social Emotional Learning (SEL) and the Cost of Therapeutic Interventions

A psychotherapist spends years in supervised clinical training before they are licensed to do psychological work like exploring a child’s self-concept, or identity, in ways meant to have lasting therapeutic effect. Managing a child’s distress is a clinician’s responsibility, yet doing so is sometimes also expected of classroom teachers and school counselors. This is the predictable next step of the “humanizing” culture previously described.

When a teacher uses personal emotional vulnerability to build trust, students will reciprocate. Frequently they will respond emotionally in front of the entire class, not in a private office with someone trained to process it.

Related research on peer contagion documents how distress spreads among adolescents through ordinary daily contact. A teacher who invites this dynamic is seeding a feedback loop among students, none of whom consented to be anyone else’s support system, and all of whom are being taught, implicitly, that this is what healthy sharing looks like.

What frequently results is known as co-rumination. In Co-Rumination in the Friendships of Girls and Boys, Amanda Rose describes co-rumination as the “excessive discussion of problems... repeated conversations, conjecture about the causes, and heightened focus on negative emotions” that predicts both closer peer bonds and higher rates of anxiety and depression, often in the same relationship, at the same time.

Unfortunately, approaches that encourage such “oversharing” are implemented by more than 80 percent of U.S. public schools under the framework of Social-Emotional Learning (SEL).

UC Berkeley’s Greater Good in Education project, one of the most widely used SEL resource libraries in American schools, publishes a recurring exercise called the “Feelings Circle,” aimed at grades 1–6. The teacher asks each child how they feel and why, with every student expected to answer out loud in front of the rest of the class. The exercise gives teachers little guidance on how to handle an answer that involves a parent’s death, having no friends, or other emotionally fraught experiences. Students have permission to pass, but when an authority figure asks a child a question or issues a survey, they usually feel compelled to cooperate.

In the same letter mentioned in the previous section, the U.S. Department of Education issued guidance requiring written parental consent before schools administer mental health screenings and surveys. The guidance rejects outright the idea that an activity is truly “optional” when proposed by an authority figure in a room full of cooperative peers.

This is precisely the dynamic a Feelings Circle creates. It’s unclear whether that particular exercise would fall under the rubric of the surveys and screenings referred to by the Department of Education letter, in which prior parental consent is required. SEL-influenced techniques increasingly show up in academic coursework, such as composition classes where students are assigned to write personal narratives about their emotional lives or experiences. These scenarios don’t require prior consent from parents.

However, teachers have the obligation and the ability to shape significant portions of our coursework. We can reject lesson plans that ask students to write about personal experiences that violate their own emotional boundaries and privacy. We can assign them to read and analyze a current event, an event in history, or a short story or a novel. That’s a lot healthier, and more instructive, than encouraging them to ruminate (and co-ruminate) on their emotions.

We would never accept a psychotherapist grading a student’s algebra homework, nor would we expect a teacher to diagnose a disease. If a student needs therapeutic support, the professional response is the same one we’d give for any other clinical need: involve the family, don’t work around them; loop in a licensed professional, don’t become one by proxy.

Political Opinions and the Power Differential

A teacher’s class is a captive audience who often cannot tell the difference between a fact and their favorite adult’s opinion, and who are graded by that adult. Of course current political issues can be discussed where they’re relevant to the subject matter being taught – such as political science, history, journalism, or civics. But teachers need to present multiple perspectives, downplay their own opinions, guide discussion based on facts rather than emotion, and have faith that students will come to well-reasoned conclusions.

Unfortunately but not surprisingly, the same training that tells us vulnerability builds trust also tells us that neutrality is a kind of dishonesty. Paulo Freire, the intellectual source of the “humanizing pedagogy” previously discussed, has said “there is no such thing as a neutral educational process,” and, “the educator has the duty of not being neutral.” A framework that asks teachers to build trust by revealing themselves personally also tells them that withholding a judgment is a failure of honesty.

We have seen teachers, on both left and right, go beyond disagreeing with their political opponents to declaring them morally disqualified. After conservative activist Charlie Kirk was killed in September 2025, multiple teachers were disciplined for mocking him in front of students or in forums accessible to them. A teacher in South Carolina posted that “America became greater today” in reference to Kirk’s murder and was terminated within days.

Political scientists like Shanto Iyengar call this affective polarization, the tendency for partisans to see the other side not as mistaken but as “hypocritical, selfish, and closed-minded.” The same polarized framing poisons discussions about Israel and Palestine, gender and sexuality, immigration, and climate change. When a teacher brings that framing into a classroom, students stop learning how to reason through the hard questions that plague modern society — and start learning who is allowed or denied moral standing, based on their political viewpoints.

What Our Profession Already Knew About Cognition and Child Development

Many students have not yet developed the cognitive architecture required to have productive discussions about complex, controversial issues. Piaget’s formal operational stage (the capacity for abstract, hypothetical, multi-variable reasoning) begins to emerge only around age eleven, and continues to develop at different rates as individuals mature throughout adolescence.

William Perry’s landmark study of how students move through that growth found that even at the start of college, most students begin in dualism, the conviction that there is a right answer, a wrong answer, and an authority (like a teacher or parent) who knows the difference. Only gradually, often not until the end of college, do they discover relativism, the idea that multiple perspectives can be genuinely held and weighed without one authority resolving them.

Psychologist James Marcia describes identity foreclosure, in which a young person adopts an authority figure’s values completely, without examining and choosing them independently. A student in this position isn’t weighing a teacher’s opinion as one view among many, but is absorbing it as part of an identity. Giving our students opportunities to discuss and think about complex issues is important. Influencing them to agree with our positions on these issues hinders their intellectual and emotional growth, and ignores what developing minds are capable of handling at each stage of development.

Teachers Have More Autonomy Than They Think

Each state establishes baseline education standards, but schools and teachers retain significant discretion over how to meet them. Many teachers, especially new ones, adopt third-party lesson plans, online packages, and other resources that their district makes available, because they assume these particular materials are required. They usually aren’t. Teachers can create their own coursework, and pick and choose among outside materials, to provide a learning environment that meets state standards and doesn’t compromise students’ or teachers’ boundaries. Moreover, as government sector employees, public school teachers have free speech protections that private-sector workers generally lack. A tenured teacher at a public school has latitude to speak out, raise an objection, and suggest a change.

It’s worth keeping our flexibility and freedoms in mind as we consider how we present ourselves to students and colleagues. We can stay focused on the standards and skills we were hired to teach. We can say no when asked to participate in deceiving parents. We can ask thoughtful questions instead of making moral judgements. We can maintain personal boundaries around our emotional lives. We can avoid asking students to dissolve their own developing boundaries around emotional and personal intimacy.

Maintaining boundaries with students can start with saying things like:

“I’m not able to keep that from your parents. Let’s talk about how to tell them together.”

“That’s outside what I’m trained to help with — let’s get you connected with someone who is.”

“I don’t think it would be appropriate for me to share my opinion on that in class, but here’s how to think through the different sides.”

With teachers or administrators, we can disagree respectfully and suggest alternatives:

“I disagree with this policy, and I want that noted. Here’s why.”

“I can tell we’re all looking out for the best interest of our students. I see it this way…”

Statements like these ask only that we say no when no is the honest, professional answer. It is not unkind to behave professionally. In fact, it’s the kindest thing we can do.

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