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Annie's avatar
Annie
Oct 13

Excellent post- wish it were required reading for every school administration in the country. SEL is a disaster for education.

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elise abrams miller's avatar
elise abrams miller
Oct 13Edited

Schools across the nation have lengthy official policies that explicitly instruct teachers to keep a child's gender identity secret from parents. My local school district policy, Administrative Regulation 259, is deranged. Have a look—

https://www.lmsd.org/about-lmsd/belonging/identity#docaccess-a9d1773abafa083afc7b7e5d3249eaa05d1b7f4e1c56f2d1e164f4015897feac

Thankfully the DOJ is now involved and many parents like me have already spoken to lawyers at firms like https://www.sirillp.com/, who are fighting this insanity.

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