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Theresa Gee's avatar
Theresa Gee
2h

Casebook example of the mental illness at the core of transgenderism and those who enable it.

Unfortunately I found no one or no thing to sympathize with.

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Nina Wouk's avatar
Nina Wouk
2hEdited

Not too different from being on the street 60 years ago, minus the social-services razzle-dazzle. Never a good place to be.

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