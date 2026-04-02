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Beverley Talbott's avatar
Beverley Talbott
4d

The bill covers that - there are exceptions for accopanying a minor child, a relative, or other person in need of assistance. Also to render medical aid, law enforcement, custodial maintenance etc.

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Susan Doherty's avatar
Susan Doherty
4d

Brilliant Post !! This is a predators rights movement ,plain and simple. These men" get off " on making women feel uncomfortable and afraid even if the men don't actually touch a woman ,never mind committing actual assaults ( which ARE on the increase ). Shame on the press and every single person who tries to obvuscate and gaslight the public in this way. The publiv are NOT that stupid ( the sane ones ,that is !! ) Thanks x

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