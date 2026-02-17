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Shannon Amidon Castille's avatar
Shannon Amidon Castille
Feb 17

This is the message the world needs to hear, and our children need to benefit from. I have so often wondered, "Where are the adults in the room?" When did we stop trying to be the adult and offer compassion AND guidance? Why is it common to pre-affirm future trans children rather than examine all the reasons a young person may experience feeling wrong in their body? Basic biology of growing up is tossed aside, when it should be examined. Why are we not sending the message of commonality to all children: your body is changing in ways that you may not be able to understand yet, and it may feel foreign, but it is your body and beautiful and unique to you.

Please send this out to major news outlets. If you need help doing this I can help you pitch to editorial editors. This message needs to reach schools and parents, especially in areas where children as young as 10 are being told it is okay to be a boy or a girl before understanding from where that desire might stem.

Thank you for writing this piece. Thank you for being the adult in the room.

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Cate
Feb 17

Thank you for this helpful and insightful essay, which addresses a profound failing in therapeutic response to a child's "trans" identity, exempting it from the scrutiny rightly given other mental health issues. I can't imagine anorexia being treated similarly -- by validating the girl's disturbed body image rather than helping her realign it with reality. Nor do I recall gay children ever being accorded a quasi-mystical status that not only separated but elevated them from other children. It seems queer theory has granted this special dispensation to "trans" but not to gays for whom "queer" was once an epithet.

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