As a psychotherapist, I engage with people whose backgrounds, experiences and perspectives differ fundamentally from my own. My ability to connect and develop a healthy therapeutic relationship with them hinges on my meeting them first on the level of our shared humanity. This “common humanity” approach rests on several key assumptions. It acknowledges that we all have vulnerabilities, that we grow and change, that we all need human connection, and that we all have innate dignity.

Unfortunately, this common humanity approach has fallen out of favor within the larger mental health community. It has increasingly been replaced by an identity-based approach that emphasizes how profoundly experience is shaped by group membership, sometimes casting doubt on the extent to which people from different identities can fully understand one another.

Therapists are often taught that differences in race, gender, or sexual orientation fundamentally shape a person’s experience of the world, and that those who do not share those identities cannot fully understand that experience. This approach silos people into different identity categories and downplays or dismisses altogether our shared humanity. It isolates individual people with very human problems within their silo of identity so that they don’t get the help they need. This dynamic is particularly pronounced in how the mental health community and society at large treat trans-identifying children.

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In many social and medical settings today, institutions no longer treat trans-identifying children as regular kids. Rather than seeing them through the lens of a shared common humanity, society casts them as something exceptional – an enigma beyond the reach of the average adult’s understanding. Many adults, including those trained in mental health, will elevate a child’s self-reported identity to an unquestionable, sacred truth, reflexively sidelining ordinary childhood mental health concerns like anxiety, autism, bullying, and trauma-related disorders.

Queer theory has played a major role in this shift, positing that gender is socially constructed and prioritizing individual identity over common humanity. It imagines a trans-identified child as a different kind of human, one whose experience non-trans adults cannot grasp, let alone question. “Trans kids know who they are,” as activist-pediatrician Johanna Olson-Kennedy would have it. This approach dictates that questioning is harmful and mandates instant affirmation. Trans-identifying kids get excluded from the ordinary developmental reality of other children, with serious implications for these kids’ development, self-understanding, and medical care. It asks that we as a profession set aside much of what we do know about child psychology and development.

In most areas of life, we aim to provide children with at least basic physical safety. When it comes to medicine, typically adults weigh evidence, risk, and long-term outcomes, with the child’s physical safety as the priority. But gender-related care makes a different calculation. Gender affirming providers do not treat the mental health issues of a trans-identified child as other children’s mental health issues are usually treated. Rather than talk therapy to address serious mental health issues, they recommend powerful hormones and surgical interventions that interfere with healthy growth and function. This is a radical departure from how we see and protect children.

Treating trans-identifying children as a special kind of child justifies subjecting them to special kinds of treatments. Traditional safeguarding standards are ignored because, when it comes to trans children, gender medicine treats their bodies as the problem. Maintaining physical functioning takes a back seat to the demands of identity. Medicine is suddenly permitted to take risks it would never accept for other children. Clinicians are encouraged to manipulate these children’s bodies in ways that are invasive, medically risky, and at odds with basic human biology.

Children are still developing and so are imperfectly aware of themselves. Common humanity demands we adults provide them guidance and protection, with empathy for what it is to be human and in distress. A responsible approach does not treat trans-identifying children as exceptional or unique, but cares for them as it would any other human child, vulnerable to fears and fantasies.but always deeply in need of love, belonging, and direction.

Rejecting this queer theory-driven enthusiasm for “Gender Affirmation” is not about denying distress. Children with gender dysphoria or gender nonconformity are real children with real feelings. No one is suggesting their experience does not deserve to be taken seriously, with care, empathy, and protection. However, they are children first, and the adults in the room are responsible for their biological needs and long-term wellbeing. A trans identity excuses no one from the demands of ordinary human development. And so a child who identifies as trans is still very much a human child and must be treated as such.

Modern theories and clinical norms that prioritize identity over humanity blur the line between adult responsibility and child self-determination. They turn adults from guides and protectors into witnesses and affirmers. They obscure the shared human traits that make empathy, understanding, and moral responsibility possible.

My profession, and all others twisted by this queer theory-informed lens on humanity, needs to ask the hard questions. When did we stop seeing these children as children? When did self-reported identity become sacrosanct? When did adult responsibility get replaced by affirmation? How did we allow empathy to turn into deference? How do we restore a sense of shared humanity so that our desire to support our children does not eclipse basic safe guarding, and compassion does not override wisdom?

We are human first regardless of how we identify. Losing sight of this is not just a philosophical mistake. It has devastating consequences for the youngest, most impressionable, and most vulnerable among us.

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