Courage Coalition

Courage Coalition

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nina's avatar
nina
13h

it is heartbreaking that so many butches overthink and then try to be men. it becomes performance and not an aspect of personality. the self loathing and fear it speaks to....

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Tamarack Verrall's avatar
Tamarack Verrall
13h

This is such an important and much needed message. Thank you for having the courage to describe what is happening to butch culture and lesbian community because of the false promises of and push for surgery.

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