By Anonymous

I will never forget the moment I became a femme, even though it was a lifetime ago now. It happened at a gas station when I was 20.

I was a young androgynous lesbian. I had been cutting my hair short and clothes-shopping in the boys’ department for a few years. I don’t exactly remember why – some combination of experimentation, signaling who I was, and trying to impress girls.

My girlfriend and I were headed out to a party. She had always been naturally masculine and wore her usual jeans and black T-shirt. I dressed up like a girl, as a joke, in a dress and heels. It was Halloween.

My girlfriend drove. We needed to fill up. As I watched her pump the gas and sat in the passenger seat arranging my skirt, my whole world fell into place. I really like this, I thought. She really liked it, too. I don’t remember much about the party, but we never looked back. We just became a butch-femme couple like it was the most natural thing in the world.

I had only vaguely known about butch-femme culture before that. I thought it was something old dykes did, kind of cringey and strange. But after that romance, I knew who I was and who I wanted to be with. I didn’t want to pretend away my natural femininity, and I wanted to be with a masculine woman. I had some great times with some great women in my early 20s.

Then, in the mid-2000s, the butches started to disappear. One by one, they started turning into men. The femmes noticed, and we were unsettled. But we didn’t say anything. How humiliating and selfish would it be – to mourn the life-affirming health care and self-actualization of our fellow queers, just because we liked them the way they were already.

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But who were we? What does it mean to be a femme when there are no butches left? With our skirts, and our heels, standing awkwardly outside the lesbian bars, all dressed up for nobody but ourselves.

“It’s just glorified plastic surgery,” grumbled a femme friend. It was an audacious thing to say – but I secretly thought she might be right.

Some of us dated trans men. It was a hot topic of debate – if you were dating a woman who decided to become a man, were you obligated to keep dating them? Some said if you really loved them for who they were, you would stay with them no matter how their “gender” changed. I wasn’t so sure. I was attracted to butch women. I wasn’t sure I was attracted to these off-the-wall little dudes with their weird beards. But obviously, I wanted them to be happy.

We tried to support our friends and lovers, even if we didn’t exactly understand what they were doing to themselves. One trans man I knew became bitter that his ex-girlfriend might not let him stay at her house in San Francisco to recover from top surgery. “She always said she would take care of me when I went through it,” he said, although she had made that promise before he broke up with her. She did end up letting him stay with her, but she didn’t nurse him back to health as devotedly as he thought she should have.

I dated a few trans guys. They were perfectly nice. All my straight friends who knew me as a lesbian lifer were puzzled (or perhaps not) when I dated a trans man who was stealth. He loved to talk about what a man he was, and I picked it up too, trying to please him. “It’s nice to have a man around to fix things,” I told a straight friend. She looked puzzled and said, “Maybe you just mean someone who’s handy.”

A lot of trans men seemed single-mindedly fixated on their gender journeys, for years on end. The femmes tried to understand, but this endless navel-gazing was honestly… boring, compared to all the other things in the world a person could think and talk about. Turnabout’s fair play though, because the trans men became less interested in us after starting testosterone. We watched the attraction of women we used to date shift away from us girly girls and toward each other, and even towards biological men they previously had no interest in whatsoever. Somewhat puzzled, we shrugged and kept quiet. It would be embarrassing to complain that we weren’t wanted.

Trans broke a generation of our partners. Femmes weren’t the ones suffering the peer pressure to cut off our breasts, the mood swings and bad life choices from the testosterone, the heart disease, the incontinence, the chronic pain. But we lost something, too.

After I was single for many years, a woman came into my life. An old-school butch. She was so doting and attentive, and she wanted to be together forever after just a few weeks. I was deliriously happy that someone like her would want me.

She asked my dad for permission to marry me. He was a bit taken aback, but it was very romantic.

When I got pregnant with our first, she said something funny. “I’m going to wrap you in bubble wrap now,” she said. I wasn’t so sure. I figured I knew what I was and wasn’t allowed to do, even with a little person inside me. On the other hand, it was nice that she was protective. I would always be safe from the outside world with her.

After the baby came, I guess the stress got to her. Everything I did was wrong. How I held the baby, how I fed the baby, how I talked to the baby, how I babyproofed the house. I was an idiot who couldn’t be trusted with my own baby. My sister-in-law and I went out shopping, and I broke down sobbing in the parking garage. I don’t know what has happened to my wife, I said. My sister-in-law figured it was postpartum depression.

My wife stopped wanting to see my family. Traveling wasn’t good for the baby. She didn’t want to have my friends over to our house. You know it makes me anxious, she said. It’s not good for the baby. The baby needs her routine. I just went to work and came straight home every day. I never went shopping or out with friends. Sometimes we saw her friends. My world got smaller and smaller. We decided to have another baby.

For ten years, I tried to please a very broken person and keep our house peaceful for the kids. I turned off my dumb, annoying music. I apologized for my dumb, annoying jokes. I minimized contact with my dumb, annoying family and the dumb, annoying friends I had before I met her. I made my whole persona so small there was almost nothing left. We tried couples therapy – somehow it always turned into a litigation of my faults, and we never got to figure out whether there was some way she could ever be kind and loving to me again.

The kids grew older, and I finally mustered the resources to leave. I have no regrets. It was hard while I was in it, but it’s over now. My ex-wife tried the best she could to be a good partner, but she had too many demons. I learned a lot. I got what I always wanted most – to be a mom – and my awesome kids are my whole world. I feel lucky, while I mourn what I thought was going to be our forever family and the dream of growing old together.

I’m not saying there’s a direct line between gender ideology and the ten years I spent in a controlling marriage. What happened to me is a tale as old as time. But I have to wonder – what if the femmes hadn’t spent all those years, just when we had discovered how rich and beautiful a butch-femme partnership can be, burying our own needs, watching our community crumble before our eyes, and being rejected time and time again by the women – now men – we loved? Would we have believed we deserved more?

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