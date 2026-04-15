Courage Coalition

Courage Coalition

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Annie
3h

Thank you for this excellent coverage— I hope something like it finds its way into TFP. For those of us in the fight for a long time, it is so discouraging to see such a compelling study completely disregarded by legacy MSM. How many nails in the coffin of GAC do there have to be?

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