Yesterday we published a detailed look at the Finnish register study tracking 2,083 gender-referred adolescents over twenty-three years. The findings were stark: psychiatric morbidity did not improve after medical gender reassignment, and for some individuals it appeared to worsen. This is what happened after the study landed.

The campaign to discredit

Within days of publication, a coordinated effort to discredit the study was underway. Erin Reed, a transgender activist and blogger, published a “fact check” calling the study “fatally flawed” and describing Kaltiala as a figure with “extensive ties to at least one anti-LGBTQ+ hate group.” Reed’s central substantive claim was that the findings are an artifact of “surveillance bias,” the idea that gender-referred patients appear sicker only because they are under closer clinical observation.

This argument dissolves on contact with the Finnish healthcare system. Dr. Mason explained the distinction on X: Finland’s specialist psychiatric services are not routine monitoring. Patients are referred up only when deteriorating and returned to primary care once stabilized. Kaltiala herself, in an interview with Bernard Lane at Gender Clinic News, confirmed: “In Finland, you do not get admitted to specialist-level services if you don’t have mental disorders at all or mild disorders and problems.”

Mason conceded that surveillance bias is a real phenomenon in principle, but said the data pattern overwhelms the objection: “The numbers are so stark. As you look at the patients who were medicalized for gender, their use of high-level psych care is skewed towards intensity and maximal usage, and this is in a population that was strongly screened.” She pointed to the study’s own utilization data, which showed that the patients who were medicalized did not cluster at the low end of psychiatric contact, where surveillance might explain a few extra visits. They clustered at the high end: 23% of gender-referred patients had no lifetime specialist contacts, 11% had 1 to 5, 16% had 6 to 25, 22% had 26 to 100, and 27.6% had over 101. The biggest group was the one with the most visits.

Share

Zhang approached the question from the study’s design: “I would not be too concerned about surveillance bias. Around a quarter of GD cases do not have specialist-level treatment during lifetime, and another 10% had 1 to 5 times during lifetime. You cannot simply treat the ‘specialist-level treatment’ as surveillance.”

Reed also claimed that gender identity assessments inflate the psychiatric contact numbers. The study’s methods section anticipated this: it excluded “gender identity assessments and appointments with a multi-disciplinary team therein” from the outcome variable. The objection was pre-empted by the study’s own design.

Reed has since published a second round of criticism, dismissing Kaltiala’s direct response (given through Lane’s Gender Clinic News) by characterizing Lane’s publication as “an anti-trans blog.” Harvard Law School instructor Alejandra Caraballo, a transgender rights activist and attorney with no medical or scientific training, posted a lengthy response on Bluesky that repeated Reed’s claims and called Kaltiala ‘abusive.’ The pattern is consistent: when the data cannot be refuted on its own terms, the venue and the researcher become the targets.

A separate set of infographics from the X account LGBwiththeT claimed the study lacked a “scientific control group” and that the treatment arm was “underpowered.” The first claim misunderstands the study’s purpose: it was a cohort study, not a treatment trial, and the controls were individually matched on birth year and municipality. The second is contradicted by the study’s own tables: the treatment group of 796 individuals produced statistically significant results with a narrow margin of error. ‘Underpowered’ means a study lacks enough participants to detect meaningful differences. This one detected them.

The deeper rhetorical move across all these critiques is to reframe the study’s most damaging finding as a design flaw. The fact that 62% of the cohort did not medicalize is not a weakness. It reflects Finland’s clinical practice, and their inclusion is what makes the adjusted analysis possible.

The silence

As of this writing, the study has not been covered by any major outlets including the New York Times, the Washington Post, the BBC, Reuters, the Associated Press, CNN, NBC, CBS, or ABC. Even The Free Press, which published Kaltiala’s own first-person account in 2023 and has positioned itself as the outlet willing to cover what legacy media will not, has not run a piece.

That the study has been engaged with primarily by independent journalists and smaller, non-legacy outlets — rather than major legacy media — speaks volumes about who is willing to grapple with data that challenge prevailing narratives. Benjamin Ryan reported on it the day after publication. Bernard Lane at Gender Clinic News obtained direct quotes from Kaltiala. Stella O’Malley wrote about it in Gript. Family First New Zealand published a careful summary. Brussels Signal covered it for a European audience. In the United States, it appeared in the Daily Signal, Legal Insurrection, American Greatness, and the Daily Declaration in Australia. On the dismissal side, Reed’s “fact check” and the LGBwiththeT infographics circulated widely.

The coverage pattern is not left versus right. It is institutional versus independent. Every outlet that covered the study operates outside the mainstream media infrastructure. Every outlet that ignored it has a newsroom, an editorial board, and a legacy reputation to protect. A commenter on Mumsnet’s Women’s Rights forum captured the disconnect: “How is this not a bigger story? I can’t find this anywhere on the BBC.”

For context: CNN has published multiple pieces in the past two years framing gender-affirming care as evidence-based and lifesaving, citing WPATH and the American Academy of Pediatrics as authoritative sources. A study showing gender-affirming hormone therapy linked to lower depression received CNN coverage in March 2025. A national register study showing psychiatric morbidity rising after medical gender reassignment, published in a peer-reviewed journal by the researchers who ran the clinics, received none.

Asked who, in contrast to Finland, was not paying attention to how their patients were doing, Mason did not mince words: “The Americans, who published Chen et al. and just casually mentioned that in their 315 patients getting state-of-the-art gender-affirming care, the most common adverse effect was suicidality and two patients died by suicide. The British, who were unable to follow up on the 9,000 children given puberty blockers at the Tavistock clinic due to noncooperation from the adult gender clinics.”

The asymmetry does not require speculation about motives. It requires only documentation.

Where allies overreach

But accuracy demands evenhandedness, and the study’s defenders have their own problems. The study’s critics are not the only ones getting details wrong. Some of the most enthusiastic responses from the gender-critical side have claimed the study proves medical gender reassignment caused psychiatric deterioration at the group level. The raw numbers in the treatment subgroups are alarming (a rise from 9.8% to 60.7% is impossible to ignore), but the adjusted analysis tells a more precise story. After controlling for prior psychiatric treatment, the hazard ratios (a statistical measure of relative risk) for treated and untreated groups converged. All gender-referred adolescents carried a similarly elevated risk regardless of treatment status.

Zhang laid out the interpretive range with precision: “There are different possible explanations about why those receiving medical reassignment do not differ from those not receiving. One is that there are no real differences between their mental health; even though at baseline [at the start of the study] there is a huge difference, as they are being followed up, the problems reveal. At the other end, people may say the treatment causes mental health problems. I don’t think we can confidently make a conclusion about the effectiveness of medical reassignment.”

What the data supports is this: medical gender reassignment did not reduce the risk of serious psychiatric illness. The study’s authors drew the distinction carefully, writing that “in some individuals” medical gender reassignment appears linked to deterioration. That is an individual-level clinical observation, not a group-level causal conclusion. Stating what the data shows is devastating enough. Overstating it hands critics the opening to dismiss the entire finding.

Eappen framed the evidentiary gap in the concrete terms of his own specialty: “Most endocrine treatments are used to restore homeostasis, that is, to restore normal levels of hormones, which should have low or positive effects on mental health. Gender-affirming care is a new paradigm.” He called for every country to maintain registries and analyze its data, and pointed to a 2025 study in JAMA Network Open showing that transgender veterans in the U.S. military had significantly higher mental health service utilization than matched cisgender veterans, even after adjustment for demographic and health factors. “This is in the U.S. military, where the government was, until recently, paying for transition,” Eappen noted.

As the Canadian blog Dead Wild Roses put it in one of the more careful analyses to appear: if an intervention is being justified as a psychiatric treatment, some observable improvement in hard psychiatric outcomes is the minimum one should expect. The Finnish data does not show that improvement. That finding does not need exaggeration to be damning.

Who was right before the data arrived

The frustration among those who have been making these arguments for years is palpable. As one commenter on X put it, watching male academics suddenly discover the study and declare they have “NEVER SEEN something so baffling” as the suppression of dissent in gender medicine, while women who raised the same concerns spent years absorbing professional retaliation, death threats, and court appearances: “Where in the FUCK have y’all been?”

The frustration extends beyond the English-speaking world. In Australia, two clinicians who raised the same concerns the Finnish data now documents faced regulatory action: Dr. Andrew Amos faced regulatory action from the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency after raising concerns about the treatments, and Jillian Spencer was suspended and then issued a termination notice. The Finnish study adds to the evidence base both drew on when they spoke up.

The Finnish study did not change what was knowable. The Cass Review, the HHS evidence review, the NICE reviews, Finland’s own earlier systematic review, and Kaltiala’s prior research (analyzed in detail by SEGM) had already established that the evidence base was weak and that outcomes were not improving. What the register data changed was the cost of denial. A complete national cohort, mandatory reporting, matched controls, and no dropout removes the escape hatches that allowed proponents of gender interventions to keep dismissing earlier work as too small, too short, or too biased.

The study is already being absorbed into formal institutional guidance. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons, which in February 2026 became the first major U.S. medical association to recommend against gender surgeries for minors, cites the Finnish research in its position statement. Meanwhile, nearly 500 WPATH and USPATH conference videos obtained through litigation and reported on by Benjamin Ryan in Compact show how the field’s leaders responded to earlier warning signs: not with self-examination, but by working to eliminate the assessment guardrails that might have caught what Finland’s data now documents.

What the record shows

Finland tracked every adolescent who walked into its gender clinics over twenty-three years. The record shows that these young people were psychiatrically burdened before they arrived, that their burden increased after referral, that medical intervention did not reduce it, and that for some it may have made things worse. The patients referred after 2010 arrived in markedly worse psychiatric shape than earlier cohorts, while the general population showed no comparable change.

The people who were right about this before the data arrived deserve acknowledgment. The people who are invoking the data now owe it the basic discipline of presenting it accurately. And the news outlets that spent years promoting the promise of pediatric gender medicine owe their readers an honest reckoning for why, when the strongest evidence yet arrived showing that promise unfulfilled, they had nothing to say.

Finland published the data. The critics attacked the methodology they did not read. The allies overstated the conclusions the authors did not draw. And the newsrooms that spent years telling families this treatment was lifesaving said nothing at all.

Leave a comment