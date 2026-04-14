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Luis's avatar
Luis
7h

For any other treatment this would be a huge flashing red warning sign to stop and reevaluate. So much harm has been done because too many researchers, clinicians, and well meaning people from parents to politicians were unwilling to say "enough is enough."

Thank you for pulling all this together. I've mentioned R. Katiala's work as well as both the finnish and swedish reviews (all available in english) but that level of searching is too daunting for some.

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John Robert's avatar
John Robert
5h

Wait a minute. "... among the boys who underwent feminizing gender reassignment, the rate of serious psychiatric illness rose from 9.8% before referral to 60.7% afterward." And "their psychiatric needs were 𝘧𝘢𝘳 𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘳 [italics added] at intake than gender-dysphoric youth who were not selected." We're supposed to believe the current doctrine that these kids' psychiatric illnesses were merely another sign of their sexual identity problems? And they could give informed consent to sex change treatments?

Answering the gender jerkoffs with facts and logic is trying to teach a pig to whistle. It's a waste of time, and it annoys the pig. Besides that, facts and logic are nothing but another myth invented by the cisheteronormative European white patriarchy to support settler colonialist oppression on everyone else but especially on trans women of color. Or something like that.

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