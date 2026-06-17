Courage Coalition

Courage Coalition

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BR's avatar
BR
6hEdited

I’ve read that there are people born with a greater ability to feel love and a greater instinct for fairness. Yes, fairness is often breached, but it still exists. Marthe “moved on” in part by fighting the evil, and you’re doing the same. Respect to both of you.

I’m a lawyer. In the movie “Philadelphia,” the Tom Hanks character is on the stand, and he’s asked what he loves about the law. I was shocked to hear his response, because it’s exactly how I feel. He said that not often, but every once in a while, you get to be a part of justice being done, which is a great feeling. True.

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Alex's avatar
Alex
6h

Very moving account. Respect to you for sharing. Although my circumstances and relationship with my daughter is different, a different order, she is in the transgenderist community (?), and I find myself avoiding the subject, where once we could be open when our thinking was compatible, and not being (allowed to be?), curious about her and my they/them grandchild (their future…when/if their sex will be out, what will they be told about the nature of sex and gender etc, and ever watchful of observing the prescribed pronouns. It feels exhausting, amd scary at times.

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