Courage Coalition

Courage Coalition

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Kara Dansky's avatar
Kara Dansky
8h

This is an excellent post Bev. Thanks for giving me a chuckle this morning.

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Cate's avatar
Cate
8hEdited

A thorough review of utter madness; great work, Beverly!

I greatly admire Cunningham; at a young age, her integrity and courage put to shame elders in positions of leadership who are, conversely, demonstrating self-interest and cowardice. (I say this because the option -- stupidity so profound one needs "education" to distinguish between male and female -- is simply not possible among humans who can feed and dress themselves.) Enough, already, of mush-mouthed paeans to "inclusion," especially from lesbians willing to sacrifice female sports to gender ideology. As a lesbian and Lynx fan, I could not be more disappointed in Cheryl Reeve. And Stephanie White's cowardly retreat from supporting her own player -- a golden opportunity for a coach to follow a principled lead she would not herself risk -- is appalling. Realizing so many people live comfortably with their own lack of integrity and moral courage has been a sad awakening of my later life. In this case they persevere even, as you rightly note, after braver souls have made it safe to do what's right.

Oh, I watched the clip of Royce White announcing for the WNBA draft. Hilarious; I don't know how he kept a straight face. I assume Freedom is coming from the same place, forcing the league's hand to explicitly protect itself and players. If I recall correctly, a male Canadian weightlifter did similar to point out the absurdity of admitting males to female competition in that sport. It's a shame that men of principle have to step in for women who lack same, but I'm grateful to them.

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