Imagine you are a high school chemistry student. You have run an experiment twenty times. Seventeen of your results cluster around one value. Three land nowhere near it. Your teacher asks you to report your conclusion.

Do you simply count up the results – “seventeen say one thing, three say another, majority wins” – and call it done? Or do you look more carefully at all twenty results, ask which ones came from the most reliable procedure, weight them accordingly, and then ask the harder question: Taking all the reliable results together, what does the overall pattern actually show — and how confident should you be in it?

Any good science teacher will tell you: you weight the data, then step back and ask what the whole picture shows. And crucially, if applying differential weights gives you a dramatically different answer than simply counting your results, that divergence is itself a major finding. It is a warning sign, a signal that something may be systematically wrong with many of your measurements.

This is the logic that exposes a fundamental flaw in the 2024 University of Utah review of hormonal gender-affirming care for minors - a 1,051-page document commissioned by the Utah legislature that generated significant headlines when it was released in May 2025.

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What the review did and what it didn’t do

The Utah legislature passed a moratorium on hormonal treatments for gender-dysphoric minors in 2023 and commissioned a systematic evidence review to guide future policy. The work was assigned to the University of Utah’s Drug Regimen Review Center; a body with more than twenty years of experience evaluating prescription medications for Utah’s Medicaid program.

The team produced substantial work. They identified 277 studies involving more than 28,000 young people - more primary studies than any prior review in the field. They assessed the risk of bias in roughly 40% of the studies they identified. They produced a document so large it would take days to read cover to cover.

Then they stopped short of the most important step.

A true systematic review does not merely collect and describe studies. It synthesizes them and it asks, given the quality of all this evidence taken together, how confident should we be in the conclusion? The standard tool for this is called GRADE methodology, widely used in medicine to rate whether evidence is of high, moderate, low, or very low certainty. The Utah review assessed individual study risk of bias, but never performed this final synthesis. It never graded the overall body of evidence.

Return to the chemistry classroom for a moment: You (our hypothetical student) carefully recorded all twenty data points. You even noted which ones looked a bit wobbly. But you never asked whether the wobbly ones should count less, and you never stepped back to ask what all the reliable results, taken together, actually showed. So your final conclusion treated every data point as equally valid.

The histogram versus the weighted average

Think of it this way. The Utah review produced something like a histogram - a bar chart showing how many studies found positive results, how many found neutral results, and how many found negative results. The bar for positive results was tall. The team pointed to that tall bar and said: the “consensus of the evidence” (the review’s own surprising phrase) supports these treatments.

But a proper systematic review computes something closer to a weighted average. Studies are not equal. A large, well-designed randomized controlled trial with long follow-up and objective outcome measures deserves far more consideration (weight) than a small, short-term observational study where the same clinician who administered the treatment also assessed whether it worked, with no comparison group and outcomes measured by patient self-report.

The overwhelming majority of studies in this field are of the latter kind. They are observational. They are short-term, typically one to two years. They lack control groups. They rely on self-reported mental health outcomes. They are conducted almost exclusively by clinicians who are already providing these treatments and who believe in them.

When independent researchers have applied proper evidence grading to this same body of literature as the UK’s Cass Review did, as the NICE review did, as the Swedish and Finnish national health authorities did, the confident positive signal largely disappears. The evidence drops to low or very low certainty. The tall bar in the histogram turns out to be built mostly of lightweight data.

Why the divergence itself is the warning sign

Here is where your chemistry teacher’s instinct becomes especially important. In a well designed set of experiments, the histogram and the weighted average should not diverge dramatically. If you have many data points and they are collectively reliable, weighting them by quality should not completely change your conclusion. It might sharpen or qualify it, but it should not reverse it.

When weighting does dramatically change the conclusion, that is not a minor methodological footnote. It is a red flag. It means that the apparent consensus is being driven by the low-quality data points, not confirmed by the high-quality ones.

In chemistry, this kind of divergence usually means systematic error — your thermometer is miscalibrated, your reagents are contaminated. Something structural is pushing all your weak results in the same direction.

In medical research, the equivalent structural flaws are well documented: researcher allegiance (investigators who believe in a treatment tend to find it works), lack of blinding (patients who know they are receiving a desired treatment report feeling better), absence of control groups (you cannot know if improvement is due to treatment or to time and attention), and publication bias (positive results get published; null or negative results quietly disappear).

All of these are endemic to the gender medicine literature. The divergence between the raw count and the quality-weighted conclusion is not a coincidence. It is the fingerprint of a field where systematic bias has been producing a misleading signal.

What was left out

The failure to grade evidence was not the only problem. The Utah review also omitted some of the most methodologically rigorous work in this field. The 2024 Cass Review, a four-year independent examination commissioned by England’s National Health Service, the Utah Review ignored it entirely. So were the NICE and York systematic reviews from the UK, and the national clinical guidelines from Sweden and Finland omitted. Both countries had conducted their own careful evidence appraisals and restricted these interventions in minors as a result.

These are not fringe publications. They represent some of the most rigorous independent scrutiny the evidence base for pediatric hormonal gender treatments has received. The Utah Review’s exclusion of these publications is not neutral. It is the equivalent of our chemistry student discarding the most carefully conducted experiments from the dataset because they gave inconvenient results. The Utah Review did exactly that.

The review also declined to treat infertility as an outcome of focus, on the grounds that it is a “known risk.” But a known risk is precisely the kind of outcome a systematic review should quantify and weigh. Its exclusion removes one of the most serious long-term harms from the analysis.

Who was in the room

The review was further shaped by its advisory panel. Of the six advisors, four had prior published positions supporting gender-affirming care for minors - positions that were not disclosed in the review document. One advisor, pharmacist Katherine Smith, was a listed member of WPATH, the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, whose guidelines the review accepted without critical evaluation. She was formally presented as a neutral institutional representative.

None of this necessarily means these individuals acted dishonestly. But it does suggest the review was conducted in an epistemic bubble, surrounded by advisors who arrived with a prior vision, drawing on a literature produced almost entirely by practitioners who also share that vision, and stopping just short of the analytical step that would have forced a reckoning with its weakness.

Why this matters beyond Utah

When the Utah review was released, the Associated Press reported that Utah’s own study had contradicted the case for the ban. The Salt Lake Tribune said it found gender-affirming care benefits trans youth. These headlines were superficially accurate - the review does claim what they reported. But no major outlet appears to have examined the methodology before amplifying the conclusion.



Many chemistry students are tempted to turn in a long paper filled with complicated graphs and large data tables because it looks thorough. But a good chemistry teacher will recognize that length and complexity are not the same thing as quality.

This is the real danger of a 1,051-page document: its sheer size creates an aura of authority that substitutes for scrutiny. Most people, including most journalists, most legislators, and most physicians outside the specialty, will never read it. They will read the headline. And the headline rests entirely on a methodological foundation that any high school chemistry student should be taught to question.

If you weight your data and get a dramatically different answer than when you simply count it, you do not have a consensus. You have a systematic error. That is your cue to stop and investigate. No chemistry teacher would accept a vote count based on a histogram in place of a weighted analysis. No legislature should either.

Conclusion

The Utah review is not worthless. Its compilation of 277 studies is a somewhat useful reference resource. The individual risk-of-bias assessments are useful. The team apparently put in some work..

But an analysis that counts studies without weighting them, omits the most rigorous independent evidence in the field, excludes a major adverse outcome from its scope, and was shaped by undisclosed advocates is not a systematic review in any meaningful sense. It is a well-formatted vote count based on a histogram presented as a conclusion.

None of this requires a medical degree. These are the same principles taught in high school science classrooms across the country: a result is only as good as the procedure that produced it. When your weighted analysis diverges sharply from your raw count, the divergence is the finding. Investigate it. Do not ignore it.

The Utah legislature deserved – and paid for – better than this. So did the patients whose care depends on getting this right.

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