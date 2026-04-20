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Mama Ain't Playin''s avatar
Mama Ain't Playin'
5h

It’s good and right that you’re preserving a relationship with your daughter & her partner. They will need your love and support when and if they return to reality. You’re a wise parent and Christian.

Another wise parent—a friend of mine—once told me, “we don’t control the context in which we raise our children.” Who among us would have guessed that the utter madness of transgenderism would be the context?

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GenderRealistMom's avatar
GenderRealistMom
3h

I hope your daughter and her partner wake up to reality and detransition soon. Thanks for writing. (The progress flag-flying churches anger me to no end - and I am not even Christian)

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