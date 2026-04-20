Every time my husband and I drive to visit my daughter and her partner, as we near their neighborhood, we pass church after church flying large progress pride flags out front. My daughter started testosterone at nineteen. We disagreed, but we were not willing to cut her off — she needs to finish her degree, and a young woman with a beard and chronic medical problems from years taking an anabolic steroid like testosterone will need a good job with decent benefits. We have grown to care for her partner, too. So we watch both of them in silent grief, as they continue down a path of body modification we believe they will come to regret. So we drive past the flags, and we visit, and we come to help with household projects, and we love them, and we say nothing about the flags.

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But the flags bother me. It’s not that I object to churches opening their doors to everyone. But I have come to believe those flags signal something closer to atonement than “Welcome.” They signal a doctrine. I think I understand what that doctrine is and where it comes from better than the congregations so earnestly displaying those flags.

I got a little more evidence to back up my suspicions recently, listening to a Genspect podcast interview with Cori Cohn. Cori underwent medical transition in the early 1990s, had genital surgery at nineteen, and has since detransitioned — although he rightly rejects that term as a misnomer. There is no undoing what cross-sex hormones or a gender surgeon do to one’s body. For the past several years he has testified at state legislatures across the country in support of bills restricting pediatric gender medicine. He is one of the most compelling voices in this fight because he channels his anger into careful observation and usefully clear analysis.

Cori told his interviewers, Stella O’Malley and Mia Hughes, that at hearing after hearing since 2022, he has faced clergy members in collars testifying on the opposing side. In Texas, he watched eight or ten clergy members form prayer circles that lasted all day, praying for legislators not to restrict sex changes for children. He engaged them in conversation, asking: why does this matter to you? The answer, over and over, was some version of: “We want to help ensure that people are able to become their true and authentic selves.”

Cori judged the compassion as real enough, but also recognized that what drove it was a theology. These churches have adopted a belief that every person is imbued with a “holy spark” — an interior divinity that grants access to higher-level knowledge about one’s own personal truths. Gender identity is one of those truths. And so their faith has absorbed the medicalization of gender as a spiritual mandate.

Cori read aloud from Episcopal Church Resolution D066, adopted by the conference of bishops in 2022. It calls on all Episcopalians to “advocate for access to gender-affirming care in all forms — social, medical, and any other — and at all ages as part of our baptismal call to respect the dignity of every human being.” Strip away the language of dignity and what remains is a clerical order directing political activism in support of a specific medical regime applied to children. It frames that activism as a sacred obligation of the faith.

THE SAME OLD BAD IDEA

What is operating here may look familiar to anyone who has watched gender ideology invade every other field of human thought — medicine, education, law. It is the same elevation of a subjective inner truth above any consideration for material reality. Is it not possible that Christianity encountered this same bad idea centuries ago — and gave it a name: Gnosticism? Gnosticism bears an uncanny resemblance to the “born in the wrong body” narrative used to justify denying one’s own sex — and recognizing the resemblance changes the nature of the argument entirely.

The core claim of Gnosticism is that the material body is fallen, secondary, or corrupt, and that the immaterial self — the soul, the spirit, the divine spark — holds the true identity. Liberation comes through special knowledge of this inner truth. The body may need to be transcended, altered, or escaped to bring it into alignment with the spirit’s reality.

Orthodox Christianity rejected Gnosticism on the grounds that the material body is good, real, and redeemable — not an obstacle to the self but part of the self. The incarnation, the resurrection, the sacraments — all depend on the body mattering. The churches now flying progress pride flags and calling gender-affirming care a sacred obligation have not arrived at a new theological insight. They have revived an old error.

I am not a theologian. The connection between gender ideology and Gnosticism has been noted by writer Matt Osborne, among others. Cori’s accounts of the behavior of the religious at these legislative events — the collars, the prayer circles, the resolution read into a legislative record — fit more pieces of the puzzle into place. This is a recognizable error with a name, a history, and a long track record of being rejected by the very traditions now being hijacked to defend it.

Cori made another observation that connects directly to the theology. He described how, as a nineteen-year-old post-surgery, he found it easier to have self-confidence, to meet people, to become more outgoing — and he attributed all of it to the transition. Only later did he recognize what he called an “attribution error”: people who don’t take cross-sex hormones go through the same process. It is called completing adolescence. The Gnostic framework operates exactly this way at the level of lived experience — it directs the believer to credit every ordinary gain of maturation to the inner spiritual truth rather than to the body’s own unfolding. I worry this may be the thinking of my own daughter — that she will credit every ordinary gain of growing into adulthood to the hormones, not to the maturation that would have happened regardless. I am left with the impression that the churches lending spiritual authority to this process are following the herd rather than fulfilling their role as guardians of a society’s moral conscience.

Under the banner of LGBT solidarity, this Gnostic framework has traveled into gay and lesbian communities as well — absorbed through institutions that once existed to defend same-sex rights and were gradually restructured around gender identity. This is a common enemy to all fellowship. Churches that insist on the goodness of the body and organizations like LGB Courage Coalition that insist on the primacy of evidence are natural allies in this fight. Both are pushing back against the elevation of the same subjective belief over material reality. Both are pushing back against the same old error.

This sheds light on a shift that has caught the attention of many who follow pro-gender medicine rhetoric closely: the pivot from “trust the science” to “this is a human rights issue.” If gender identity is a spiritual truth accessible only through inner knowledge, then no clinical evidence can disprove it. Even to ask for evidence becomes an act of violence against the soul’s authority. The move from evidence-based to rights-based medicine follows naturally from a Gnostic premise. If the soul outranks the body, evidence about the body may be disregarded. And this is where a dangerous complacency enters.

LIVE AND LET LIVE

Liberty of conscience is a bedrock American value — and rightly so. But there is a difference between holding a belief and imposing it. A common position among some gender-critical moderates is that they are happy to live alongside people who hold the “born in the wrong body” belief, just as they coexist with followers of any other religion. I am less sanguine about tolerance so expansive. A secular liberal democracy already draws firm lines around religious practices that harm individuals unable to protect themselves from it: female genital mutilation, child marriage, polygamous arrangements imposed on those unable to consent. The principle is settled. The question is whether we have the clarity to apply it here.

The lifelong imposition of a metaphysical belief through irreversible interventions on the body of one’s child — or the embedding of that belief into medical practice, mandatory schooling, and public services that impact other people’s children — that is where tolerance ends and the state’s duty to protect begins.

If the public conversation — shaped in part by cases like Chiles v. Salazar, a federal challenge to Colorado’s law requiring therapists to affirm a minor’s stated gender identity — settles into a posture of plural tolerance for all sincere beliefs, we risk what Manhattan Institute fellow Leor Sapir has called the Golden Mean fallacy: the assumption that the reasonable position lies midway between two poles, and that “born in the wrong body” is simply one conviction among many that medicine and public life must accommodate. Naming it as a recycled heresy is one way to resist that trap. It is not a novel metaphysical discovery. It is an old seduction that the Church once knew how to resist.

The churches flying progress pride flags are not merely holding a private conviction. They are actively campaigning to keep a harmful medical regime available to minors. That is not a belief to coexist with. It is a practice to oppose. Remember: this is a recognizable error with a name and a history. The traditions now being hijacked to defend it once knew how to resist it. They can learn again.

I am writing this from outside the Christian church. The point of describing this Gnostic capture is not merely to criticize well-meaning people. It is a service offered in the spirit of a neighbor. Distance sometimes clarifies what proximity obscures. Christianity has encountered this seduction before and rejected it for a reason. I am asking Christians to resist shallow sentiment and apply the reason their own faith already equips them to use. They believe in a God who made himself embodied to save our souls. The incarnation is the ultimate rebuke to any belief that denigrates the body as an obstacle to the self. The Christ I’ve heard of didn’t sacrifice the little children (or himself) to the fashion of this world. The human body matters.

The Christ who sat with tax collectors and sinners did not wait for perfection in his company before doing what was right. Christians who shrink from alliance with gay and lesbian people over doctrinal differences might ask themselves whether that fastidiousness serves the children — or only their own comfort. Gay and lesbian people need Christian churches that are prepared to defend our natural bodies from the hubris of those who find fault with God’s gifts. That is the common ground on which Christians and LGB Courage Coalition can stand together.

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