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Lisa Simeone's avatar
Lisa Simeone
1d

I've had similar experiences. After I wore one of Jennifer Sey's "XX/XY Save Women's Sports" T-shirts to my gym -- a LESBIAN-OWNED gym -- the owner asked me not to wear it again. Said the gym was a "safe space" and that the T-shirt made her feel "uncomfortable."

!!!!

Then this past summer, another woman at the gym -- also, as it happens, a lesbian -- sent me several infuriated texts along the lines of the ones related in this Substack essay. We had been friends and colleagues, had socialized, she'd been to my house several times, we're on the same page politically on everything else, as she well knows, yet now I'm persona non grata because I stand up for women's rights, privacy, safety, and dignity.

We are living in Bizarro World.

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Chris Fox's avatar
Chris Fox
1dEdited

You have a LOT more patience than I do, Bev. But then, this is something I know a lot about.

I'm gay. And I am left-handed. Both these qualities are part of normal human variation and extend back to prehistory, the same 3-5% irrespective of time, culture, or acceptance. And transsexualism, what was called Gender Identity Disorder, also goes way back albeit at a mere 0.0015%. Nobody chooses to be gay, left-handed, or transsexual.

"Trans," on the other hand, is a fad. A cult. It comes from without, not from within. It comes from exposure to peers or to "influencers" on social media (who, if I had my way, would be tossed out of helicopters over mountain peaks).

"Trans" is not real.

And like all fads, it has not always been nor will it always be; between 2023 and 2025 its membership dropped 50% and continues to drop.

I won't hold back, I despise attention-whores and I despise liars; "trans" is composed of nothing else.

And I can't wait for it to be over.

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