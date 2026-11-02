It’s a beautiful day. I should be outside playing pickleball, a sport that I love and am rather good at. Instead I’m indulging a moan over some mean girls who threw me out of a women’s pickleball group. Because trans. Because trans kids. Because I wore the notoriously unsafe, unkind XX-XY and Save Women’s Sports t-shirts while playing pickleball with a women’s pickleball group.

From Insanity, Inspiration

Although I made some notes at the time, it’s taken me more than a year to write about my expulsion. I’ve written other pieces for this substack about trans-related nonsense, but when I tried to write about this particular nonsense, I hit a mental block. It’s not that I was close with these women. They were what I’d call activity partners rather than friends, although they were a friendly bunch, until they weren’t. Still, it got to me. I felt shunned and shamed, because I was shunned and shamed. So I kept mum.

Until now. After what happened to women who wore XX-XY shirts and held a lovely hand-stitched Save Women’s Sports banner at a Portland Thorns women’s soccer game, I decided to get over my precious shamed self. (To be sure, at rallies before WNBA games, we who wore XX-XY and spoke out against men in women’s sports had endured blowback from trans activists and allies. But this Thorns game was a whole new level of crazy. )

At this game, some guy shoved Julie Lane (@SFterfcentral on X) to the ground. He pushed her over two rows of seats. Here’s her video of the incident, which she discussed later with podcaster and journalist Brandi Kruse.

Video by Julie Lane

Deranged Thorns fans poked and hit the women with flag poles bearing the trans flag. Brandi Kruse was manhandled, her arm twisted behind her back by security, as they threw her and the rest of the group out of the game.

Julie and some other women, including a woman with a walker, got into a Lyft afterwards. Seeing their shirts, the driver asked whether they were “the ones in the news.” When told yes, he demanded they get out — at night, onto a dark street, in the immediate vicinity of Thorns thugs. Julie reported the driver to Lyft. Lyft deactivated her account.

You can read more about this mess in Outkick and on X. For now, I’ll indulge my own whinge about being ostracized for wearing these extremely problematic t-shirts on the pickleball court.

Living Their Values

This pickleball group that booted me has about 30 players. It’s all women, the real kind. We live in locales that lean very left, and I bet you didn’t see that one coming.

I was playing with our weekend crew. As usual we had 8 players on two courts, in a round-robin format with a different partner for each game. At a break between games, a woman I will call MeanGirl-1 approached me, looking troubled.

“What is that shirt— what does it mean?” she asked, pointing to my XX-XY Athletics t-shirt.

As I’ve said, this drama went down more than a year ago, long before the Sophie Cunningham brouhaha led to the XX-XY shirt becoming the viral avatar of women’s sex-based rights that it is today. It was entirely possible, I theorized at the time, that MeanGirl-1 didn’t know the XX-XY backstory. So I decided to play dumb.

“XX, XY — woman, man — get it?”

“It seems anti-trans,” MeanGirl-1 observed.

Well, there goes that theory. So MeanGirl-1 was likely aware of the company’s advocacy — albeit through a distorted trans-ally lens — and was thus equating women’s rights and common sense with being “anti-trans.” And/or she had imbibed the reflexive hostility of Team Trans towards anything remotely suggestive of biological sex— like chromosomes.

Be that as it may, I really did not want to get into it with her. We were playing pickleball for god’s sake. I didn’t care about anyone’s views on anything beyond whether to stack or not.

“It’s not anti-anything, it’s just a brand logo,” I told her, hoping that would be the end of it. She stalked away, clearly unmollified. We played several more games, and in the last game MeanGirl-1 and I were partners. Down by a wide margin, we made a stunning and brave comeback to win. This I will grant her — MeanGirl-1 plays a mean game of pickleball.

“Great game,” I said enthusiastically, touching paddles with her as we walked off the court. And now, my shirt and I shall bid adieu…

MeanGirl-1 wasn’t having it. She repeated the accusation that the XX-XY t-shirt was “anti-trans.”

“The shirt isn’t anti-trans, it’s pro-woman and pro girls,” I said. I came clean about XX-XY Athletics promoting the view that obvious (as in duh) physical differences between the sexes make it unfair and unsafe for men to compete in women’s sports. It’s why we have separate categories in the first place.

“But that excludes trans girls from playing sports,” MeanGirl-1 said.

No, not at all, I replied, pointing out that boys who identify as girls can play on boys’ teams. “It should be the responsibility of coaches and players on boys’ teams to welcome gender-nonconforming boys,” I told her.

Ignoring those points, MeanGirl-1 pivoted to the Team Trans Hail Mary: “Look, trans kids really need support. They’re at such a high risk of suicide.”

Yep, she went there.

“Fortunately, the suicide claim has been debunked,” I countered reassuringly. I mentioned the Cass Review, another study, and even Chase Strangio admitting as much during oral arguments in Skrmetti v. U.S. In fact, the suicide rate among trans-identified people of all ages who medicalize has always been significantly higher than among those who don’t, I told her.

No dice.

“Wearing that shirt is transphobic,” she said. “Please don’t wear it ever again when we play.”

I was so shocked that I said nothing, just stared at her, gobsmacked. Other players were within earshot by that time, so I made small talk with them, and then left.

On my way home, the inevitable esprit d’escalier: I could’ve said, “We apparently disagree about the meaning and spirit of what’s printed on my shirt, and that’s OK. But it doesn’t seem right for you to police what somebody can and can’t wear to play pickleball.” Or, snappier, “It says XX-XY, not KKK or Trans Genocide Now.” Or even “you seem to be taking an inordinate interest in what I’m wearing, and it’s making me very uncomfortable.”

And yes, I certainly could’ve said “I’m so sorry my shirt upsets you. I won’t wear it again. Would you like to meet for coffee and talk over our different views on this subject?”

Yeah, that might’ve been the way to go. Maybe I should’ve said that. But why, dammit, should I have to say that? A shirt that says simply XX-XY, the name of a brand, is not offensive or obscene on its face. But here was MeanGirl-1 essentially calling me a transphobe, which is the equivalent of a Nazi in progressive parlance.

I tried to put the whole unpleasant thing out of my mind. I didn’t need this bitch to like me or my views or my shirt — I just wanted to play pickleball.

I went on playing with the group, as did MeanGirl-1, and we did not discuss it further. I did not wear the XX-XY shirt on the court again. Weeks later, I wore this one.

Believe me when I tell you I didn’t intentionally wear this ICONS “Save Women’s Sports” shirt to wind up MeanGirl-1. I just grabbed it from a drawerful of t-shirts, without thinking. I was running late. The earlier shit show, more than a month prior, wasn’t top of mind.

So we played for a while. And then, at a break between games, MeanGirl-1 announced to the group, stop-the-presses style: “I just can’t do this!”

She pointed at me, all teary and trembly-lipped. “That shirt is transphobic, I told you not to wear it!”

Everybody else was like ‘What the actual F’?

“This is a different shirt,” I said, “and it’s not transphobic, or anything-phobic, it’s pro-women’s rights.” She and I had a brief back-and-forth in front of everybody. A few other women ventured that they too had some questions and thoughts about the sports issue — but that this was not the time or place to talk about it. This time, I – along with several others – did suggest to MeanGirl-1 that we discuss the whole thing over coffee.

Nope, not happening.

“Look, I’m a member of the queer community,” said MeanGirl-1, meaning she’s a lesbian who thinks men can be lesbians. “I have to live my values. I’m going to leave.”

“And I’m going to join her,” declared another woman, “to show support.”

The support animal, as I immediately came to think of her, was also a member of the queer community. She followed MeanGirl-1 off the court, clapping her sympathetically on the shoulder.

“I’m a lesbian too!” I called after them. Not queer, I muttered sotto voce. Not that it mattered.

After those two set off to live their values, several other women and I chatted about what had transpired and the issues it raised. They expressed varying degrees of support and ambivalence for the belief that women deserved their own sports, separate from men.

Curiously, nobody could get to the point of actually opposing men in women’s locker rooms and bathrooms. Doing so seemed “alarmist.” And also, some guys have a deep need to live as the opposite sex and deserve to be treated compassionately – which I guess means letting them walk around naked in our locker rooms, and watch us get naked.

The women agreed that MeanGirl-1’s telling me not to wear the shirts again was over the top, but we also agreed it would be best if I didn’t wear the shirts again.

Later that day, the support animal texted me.

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“Hey Bev, tough day today. I’m wondering if you could give [MeanGirl-1] an apology for wearing the t -shirt even when she asked you to please not to? I really don’t want sensitive politics to get in the way of our games and lists of people we invite to the courts. I respect different opinions and I also want everyone to respect other wishes as well.”

Well, several of us had already offered to discuss things over coffee with MeanGirl-1 in the wake of her j’accuse!, and she’d walked off the court. And now, here was the support animal, in full-on passive aggressive mode, claiming to respect different opinions and wanting everyone else to respect different opinions, which somehow translated into me needing to apologize for having a different opinion – an opinion that I gladly would’ve kept to myself, had MeanGirl-1 not forced the issue.

I told the support animal that I found it intrusive and inappropriate to be told, twice, not to wear what I wore. I said common-sense things about the immutable differences between men and women that I still can’t believe grown-ass adults have to say to other grown-ass adults.

Then I reminded her of when, in the run-up to the 2024 election, a few women in our group wore t-shirts that had a very obvious political message. “You may or may not recall that during election season people wore pro Kamala shirts,” I wrote. “Of course I don’t find that message offensive, but **the principle** is the same — that’s a blatantly political message and what if someone who was really offended by Kamala’s politics had asked someone not to wear that shirt? How would you feel about that?”

You’ll be shocked, shocked to learn that the support animal did not rise to the bait of this clever hypothetical gotcha.

Anyway, as agreed, I didn’t wear either shirt again while playing with the group – but nor did I apologize. By what I assumed to be mutual unspoken agreement, MeanGirl-1 and I avoided signing up to play at the same time. For several weeks, all seemed well.

Then MeanGirl-1 became an organizer for the Monday morning time slot.

Shunned and Shamed

Organizers reserve the courts, collect payment, and can invite — or as I learned, disinvite — players. When I suddenly wasn’t able to sign up for Monday, I asked about it in our group chat. MeanGirl-1 DM’ed me that she’d removed me from the invite list.

“I am sure you feel wronged by this, and I am sorry to cause you any hurt,” she wrote. “However I feel that it is more important to create safe and inclusive spaces for all women, in sports & every other place in our world.”

Never mind that this particular “place in our world” was a women’s pickleball group that had no men, no men claiming to be women, and no women claiming to be men. The “space” must be made “safe” because t-shirts can kill, or make trans kids kill themselves, or something.

Cancellation messages from other organizers came in hot after this. With the exception of the support animal, the other organizers hadn’t been there when MeanGirl-1 had her on-court meltdown. It was obvious that she — or somebody— had talked smack about me and convinced them that I was the anti-trans antichrist.

The support animal, known henceforth as MeanGirl-2, advised me that she was aligning herself with her “core values.” “Unfortunately for you,” she wrote, “I have a hard time playing with someone who actively tries to prevent a human being from doing what they love, playing sports in this case, regardless of what body they were born with.”

Right, it’s like I jumped into the pool with Lia Thomas and gave him a wedgie.

MeanGirl-3 was next to weigh in, with claims I’d sullied the group’s “sanctity” and a puzzling kicker about ghosting. “Your choice to wear a shirt that advocates for non-inclusion on the court during our play, coupled with your … anti-trans activism, have disrupted the sanctity of our group,” she said. “It is important that we maintain a safe and inclusive space…I’m hoping you read this in the spirit of which it is intended, to be straightforward and transparent regarding my decision, and not to ghost you.”

The reference to “anti-trans activism” made me suspect that somebody had been doing her own research. Although I’d certainly never discussed it with this group, I sometimes post on X about terfing. I don’t post under my own name, but my identity is not exactly a state secret.

Next up, a text from MeanGirl-4: “Hi Bev, I heard about the incident where you expressed anti-transgender beliefs in our group. I’ve seen the harm that causes and am glad our community is committed to upholding dignity and respect for marginalized groups. Because of this, I need to let you know that you are no longer invited to our [court location] games. Thank you for understanding.”

Again, I never “expressed anti-transgender beliefs in our group.” Possibly, I had been caught out for expressing wrongthink (sex is real, men aren’t women) elsewhere.

Finally, there came this best-in-class, pissy missive from MeanGirl-5.

Bev, I just found out that there have been issues with you advocating for non-inclusion (specifically anti-trans) during our elective group play time together. I understand that you were spoken to about this issue and chose to continue to advocate by wearing attire suggesting you are anti-trans. Our group includes many members who are a part of the trans community, or have family members who are, or are allies of trans people. Your actions are disrespectful and unkind, make some people feel unsafe, and are not acceptable. In order to support others in this community, I am removing you…from the [GroupName] group. I wish you well in your world.

Gotta love that sign-off.

These texts arrived in quick succession, as I was driving back from a relaxing few days on the far-north California coast. Uniformly riddled with the inclusion-by-exclusion illogic so typical of trans ideology, they were at once annoying, shocking, and depressing. Several women mentioned having friends or family members who were trans or knowing others in the group who did. They were allies, and I with my shirts that screamed biology was a slap in the face of that allyship. I wondered about the physical and mental health of the trans-identified people in their lives – no doubt some of them children. I wondered whether these fierce allies ever had doubts, ever wondered, what the hell is happening here? Or was wondering and doubting even scarier to them than what the hell actually was happening – to friends, to family, to children?

When I got home, I responded to each organizer individually, essentially along similar lines of this response I sent to MeanGirl-1 and her co-organizer.

Hi MeanGirl-1 and S.(not her real initial)--- I’m writing in response to MeanGirl-1’s telling me that I’m no longer welcome in the group that you co-organize. This is your decision of course, but I have to say I am hurt and puzzled…I feel my views have been misunderstood — indeed, reduced to something I don’t believe. A bit more than a month ago, MeanGirl-1 walked off the court because she was offended by a t-shirt I was wearing, calling it anti-trans. The t-shirt said “Save Women’s Sports.” She’d said the same thing about another shirt I wore a few weeks before and told me not to wear it anymore. I acknowledge and respect that we hold sincere, deeply felt, and opposing views here - but I can’t imagine telling someone not to wear a shirt that says something that offends me. Moreover, I don’t understand why it’s so offensive to believe that women and girls need and deserve their own sports category... Three of my good friends have trans-identifying kids, several more have kids who are formerly trans-identifying. This is not a matter of being anti-trans, but of recognizing contexts where biological sex does matter. Sports is such a context, and when we don’t recognize that, it’s women and girls who suffer. Surely you know that men as a group are stronger, faster, more powerful than women. These differences start before puberty and multiply exponentially after. A man’s physical advantages don’t magically disappear if he starts identifying as a woman…There’s also the problem of boys and men using women’s locker rooms and showers. Imagine you’re a 16 year old girl, being forced to undress next to your male teammate. If you object, you’re called transphobic, you’re told to be kind. An entire generation of girls is being taught that a boy’s feelings are more important than their reality, their privacy, their safety. This is neither inclusive nor kind. It’s straight up gaslighting. If you’ve read this far, thanks for your perseverance. I appreciate that MeanGirl-1’s views are deeply held, as are mine. I just find it unfortunate that our difference in opinion has led to my being excluded —in the name of inclusion — from a group that I really enjoyed playing in. It’s only pickleball, after all. We shouldn’t need to think the same way to play on the same court. In any event, l’ve enjoyed playing with the Monday group, and I wish you both the best.

I didn’t hear back from anyone except MeanGirl-5, with whom I had an extended back-and-forth that went nowhere. Basically it consisted of her telling me over and over that I should’ve apologized to MeanGirl-1 for offending her, never mind her offending me. Idiotically, I continued to play the logic card with MeanGirl-5, pointing to polls showing 80 percent of the public opposed males playing in the female category. “Remember that only 50-75 years ago 80 percent of the population agreed that homosexuality was a disorder and should be fixed,” she parried.

Not surprisingly, MeanGirl-5 also declined to comment when I raised my hypothetical question of whether a player wearing a Kamala t-shirt should apologize if another player was offended by it, and should be kicked out of the group if she refused to comply. Of course, the chance of anyone in this pickleball group objecting to a Kamala t-shirt is less than zero. It’s all about the principle — the principle of free speech for me, but not for thee that trans activists and their handmaidens are so fond of enforcing.

The same principle was in play at the Thorns game. Twenty or so people wearing XX-XY t-shirts were evicted, but the people assaulting them with trans flags — not to mention those with “Fuck Trump” banners, anti-ICE signs, and Protect Trans Kids t–shirts (illustrated by a knife) — were allowed to stay.

Normalizing the Normal

In the year since my ouster, I’ve found another group of women to play pickleball with. Our games are competitive and enjoyable. I don’t wear the XX-XY or Save Women’s Sports shirts when I play, though. That’s because, with the exception of one friend who’s onboard with the reality of sex, I don’t know how the other players would respond — and I don’t want to be shunned and shamed again. I don’t want the cause that I love to come between me and the sport that I love.

I still wear the shirt when it counts. Usually that means showing up at a women’s sports event and normalizing the normal — making a peaceful statement about women’s sex-based rights by wearing the XX-XY shirt, maybe holding a sign, but otherwise minding our own business. The problem is, other people don’t mind theirs.

When XX-XY Athletics founder Jen Sey, rapper Tish Hyman, Julie Lane, and I wore our t-shirts to a recent Valkyries game, people screamed and cursed at us, flipped us off, told us to kill ourselves. At a Lynx-Fever game in Minneapolis, a woman informed me that the sign I’m holding in this picture “is ruining my experience” and told me to stop displaying it.

Photo by Karla Solheim

I ignored her, of course. Later, a security guard told me to put the sign down. I have no idea whether the woman whose experience I ruined had complained, or whether anyone did. I sat with the sign in my lap and held it up intermittently.

When friends and I wore XX-XY t-shirts to a women’s sports bar in San Francisco, a young woman with wispy facial hair and an utterly flat chest walked across the room to inform us that our shirts were “scientifically inaccurate” and told us to leave. To the bar owner’s credit, she did not kick us out for wearing the shirts, even though several people had asked her to do so because of the usual garbage about us making them feel “unsafe”. (It’s amazing these damn shirts are even legal. They’re the Ford Pinto of t-shirts.)

We’re constantly reminded of how menacing a bunch of older women can be when they wear t-shirts and brandish signs that proclaim support for keeping women’s sports female. In this Instagram post from a Valkyries fan account, the writer wonders “How ready are Valkyries fans for TERFs amongst us? And how do the valkyries REALLY keep Ballhalla safe for all queer folks?”

She (because obviously) also asks if “anyone else interacted with security about Women Are Real,” which she describes as an “anti-trans group.”

Instagram

The post was about a rally a bunch of us from Women Are Real held back in August when the Valkyries played the Lynx. Of course we didn’t do anything at this rally (or at any rally, ever) to make the venue “unsafe” for “queer folks,” or for any folks. We just wore the shirts and held signs that said things like “Protect Women’s Sports.”

(And fortunately, Ballhalla was kept safe enough for the Valkyries to win the 2026 WNBA championship. Whew. Yay.)

Yet Another Shirt

At a pickleball match the other day, I wore a t-shirt that says “I stand with incarcerated women,” which was given to me by the estimable Amy Ichikawa of womaniiwoman. As I chatted with two players during a break, one of them asked what the shirt was about. I told her it’s from an organization that advocates against California’s policy of housing men who say they’re women in women’s prisons, because of how dangerous and traumatizing it is for female inmates to be locked up with men. She nodded like she understood. But the other woman got up abruptly and left, without a word. Was what I said somehow offensive to her? Or did she just leave because she needed to refill her water bottle before her next match? I’m going to assume the latter.

In any event, getting up and leaving is something I can deal with. It’s not the same as being told not to wear a shirt, being told to leave a game or a pickleball group, and don’t come back. So yeah, maybe I’ll wear that shirt on the court again sometime. Just to keep normalizing the normal.