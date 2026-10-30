For the first time ever, voters rather than legislators get to decide whether to establish sex-based requirements for participation in school sports and whether to ban sex-trait modification surgeries for minors based on their perceived “gender identity.” More than half the states have passed laws that fulfill the purpose of such measures. However, soli…
Battling Gender Ideology at the Ballot Box
A primer on gender-related voter initiatives on the November 3 ballot.
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