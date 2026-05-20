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dollarsandsense's avatar
dollarsandsense
2d

Tobias Murphy sounds quite unstable. In a clear example of trans exceptionalism, her struggles are blamed on everyone but herself. She expresses paranoia (“whisper campaign”) and she cries while presenting—wouldn’t that concern the mental health professionals in the room?

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Natividad Cruz's avatar
Natividad Cruz
1d

Wow. These people went to college, then took the MCAT (the US exam to get into medical school, completed medical school, during which they took two board exams (USMLEs), and did a four year residency, and passed the final USMLE during their residency... That's around 12 years of education, 8 of higher, and 4 of practical training under supervision....

It makes me not trust ANY doctor--clearly, their education and training did not prepare them well at all. I wonder if there are panels in medical conventions where a bunch of cardiologists show pictures of hearts made up of two fingers, and speak of their own experience with broken hearts... There might be, for all we know...

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