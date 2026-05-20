Anonymous

As my plane lifted out of San Francisco following a long day at the American Psychiatric Association conference, I kept replaying the panels on gender identity in my head. I’m studying for a degree in the mental health field. I had come to the conference expecting to hear discussions of the latest studies, ethics, long-term outcomes, and the rapidly growing number of young people identifying as transgender. What I got instead were cursory mentions of evidence reviews that were summarily dismissed, emotional, near-hysterical personal accounts, political fear-mongering, and repeated celebrations of the speakers.

One panel I attended, “Transgender Psychiatrists Speak: Reflections from Training Patient Care and Professional Practice,” was not only uninformative but genuinely depressing.

Screenshots from presentation by psychiatrist Jack Pula

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Jack Drescher, a gay male psychiatrist and psychoanalyst known for his work on sexual orientation and gender identity, opened the panel by explaining that attendees at previous conferences had found it “inspiring” to hear trans-identified psychiatrists discuss their personal journeys. This format evolved into what he described as a “traveling road show” featuring several trans-identified psychiatrists: Lana Irons, Jack Pula, Tobias Murphy, and Jami Woods.

Jami Woods, a trans-identified male psychiatrist who transitioned at age 63, appeared via prerecorded video. His presentation included explanations of terms like “sex,” “gender,” “gender identity,” and “gender expression,” accompanied by the infamous “genderbread person” graphic, something I associate more with a middle school lesson than a CME psychiatric panel. Woods explained that biological sex is what you were assigned at birth, but this might not match your “gender identity,” your inner feeling of what gender you are, and that people express this identity with their “gender expression.” He spoke at length about how dangerous the current political climate supposedly is for trans people and criticized the Trump administration’s opposition to gender ideology.

Woods stated that “one out of every 20 young people identify as a gender other than [the sex] they were assigned at birth.” Rather than examining the statistic as possibly indicating a social contagion among adolescents, he presented it as self-evidently normal.

Woods acknowledged the well-documented overlap between autism spectrum disorder and trans identification, estimating that of the approximately “200 trans and gender-expansive folks” he’s treated, “about 25 percent of them would meet the criteria for a diagnosis [of] autism spectrum disorder.”

However, he appeared untroubled by and incurious about this overlap, preferring free-form speculation to an examination of the literature. “For some reason, there’s an association between an autism spectrum disorder and gender dysphoria. Is it because autistic people got a different set of testosterone during the pregnancy or maybe the timing was off?” he said, mystifyingly. “Or maybe autistic people just don’t worry as much about what society thinks about them?”

Woods displayed a pie chart showing the sexual orientations of trans-identified people. It indicated that about half are bisexual or pansexual, a quarter are heterosexual, and a quarter are homosexual. There was no source provided for this data. He claimed that only 1.7% of trans-identified people are considered “dateable” by “cisgender people.” He did not elaborate on this statement nor provide a source for it.

Woods then contrasted the supposed difficulty of living as trans with being gay by arguing that gay people have the luxury of being able to “live stealth” without having to come out to everyone they meet, before immediately acknowledging that trans people can also choose to “live stealth.” The contradictions piled up faster than they could be examined.

Woods ultimately concluded that the best thing psychiatrists can do for gender-dysphoric patients is to affirm their identities as “real, genuine, and authentic.” He described trans patients as among “the most courageous people” imaginable. Reducing womanhood to cosmetics, he suggested that helping with social transition could be as simple as “finding them someone who will do their nails.”

The next presentation was even more troubling. Jack Pula, a trans-identified female psychiatrist from New York City, repeatedly described how frightening it was to be trans in America today. She used phrases commonly employed by distressed teenagers online such as “we just want the right to exist” and described conversations with anxious LGBT patients asking questions like “Why do they hate us?” and “Should I leave the country?”

What struck me was not the discussion of these fears, but that essentially no practical guidance was offered for examining their validity and helping patients manage them. Instead, Pula validated and mirrored the fears. She described her anxieties about government persecution. “So, if I need a couch and a safe house, please offer me what you have,” she said. “My sister told me I might have to get rid of my phone and all my electronic stuff that tracks me if I have to go on the run, so that could be complicated.”

Listening to a psychiatrist speak this way in front of colleagues and students was deeply unsettling.

Pula said she’d even considered fleeing the country (despite being afraid to travel), but ultimately decided to “stay and fight, for now.” This declaration earned enthusiastic applause from the audience.

A brief comment lingered with me. Pula said she hoped more research would eventually reveal what happens to trans-identified people as they age because “as someone who’s aging. I want to know what’s going to happen or what I’m at risk for.” However, Pula claimed, “you can’t have quality research in this environment.” An advocate of medical intervention openly acknowledges how little is known about its long-term effects, with no follow-up about the implications for the trans-identified population. Existing studies do document the risks and harms of cross-sex hormones, but Pula did not acknowledge them.

Lana Irons, a trans-identified male psychiatrist also from New York, recounted a largely supportive experience transitioning in school and professional environments. Yet some of his comments were troubling. Transition “doesn’t have to be a big deal,” he said. “The only reason it becomes a big deal is if we sort of make it a big deal.” While basic respect toward others should always be maintained, irreversible medicalization is a very big deal — especially when discussed before an audience of psychiatrists and psychiatrists-in-training who counsel distressed adolescents.

Irons also described working with female victims of domestic violence and claimed these experiences had helped him understand the “universal experience of womanhood,” which he characterized through pain, trauma, and harm. I found it disturbing that women’s suffering was being reframed as a form of emotional validation for a male cross-sex identity.

Tobias Murphy, a trans-identified woman who works with telehealth company Talkiatry, spoke last. Her presentation was the most emotional and disjointed. She compared growing up transgender to “walking with a diamond in your shoe” — something beautiful but painful that adults refuse to acknowledge until the person who has spent their whole life walking with the diamond cutting their foot is finally forced to “get better or die.” Throughout her speech, Murphy broke down in tears, joking at one point that “testosterone should be more help right now.”

Murphy described years of workplace conflict, strained professional relationships, abandoned fellowships, and difficulty maintaining employment after transitioning. Prospective employers seemed excited about her when she first expressed interest in open positions, but rejected her after she submitted an application that listed “multiple former names.”

After six months of searching, Murphy finally found a job. She left it after two months because a “whisper campaign” was started against her when she “advocated for the appropriate treatment of transgender patients.” Despite her offering three month’s notice, she was asked to stay for only one more week. “If I start making dinosaur sounds, it helps me not to cry,” she told the audience. “It’s what I got, guys. It’s what I got.”

The possibility that interpersonal behavior or ideological rigidity may have contributed to these problems never seemed to enter the discussion. Every setback was framed solely as discrimination or cruelty from others. Eventually Murphy found work in telehealth, where she described feeling affirmed by being called “sir,” “man,” and “brother.”

As the panel concluded, Drescher returned to the microphone. Like a proud father, he looked at his “traveling road show” of trans-identified speakers with tears in his eyes as he prompted us for a final round of applause.

By the end of the presentations, I realized we had learned almost nothing about the psychiatric treatment of or informed perspectives on gender dysphoria. There was no serious examination of evidence. No exploration of competing perspectives. No meaningful examination of medical ethics, detransitioners, diagnostic uncertainty, comorbidities, or the rapidly shifting demographics of youth gender dysphoria.

Instead, we spent nearly two hours listening to validation narratives and emotional testimonials punctuated by reflexive audience affirmation.

Then came the moment that said it all.

During the Q&A, an attendee politely asked the panelists for their thoughts on the increasingly controversial issue of minors receiving “gender-affirming care.”

Finally, I wondered, will we discuss what we most need to talk about?

Drescher cut in, before the panelists could reply.

“Not for tonight,” he said.

Editor’s Note: Recordings of the APA panel presentation discussed here and a recording of another APA panel were leaked to LGB Courage Coalition. You can listen to the former on Informed Dissent’s YouTube channel here. Listen here to the other panel, Transgender Care: Update on Evidence Base and Clinical Practice of Primary Care, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and Adult Psychiatry. Presenters for that panel are Jack Turban and Dan Karasic.

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