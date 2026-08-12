**A Note Before We Begin**

-What follows started as something else. Not an essay. A fight.

I went to Claude with one word I didn’t recognize and ended up in a forty-minute standoff over definitions, the kind where I kept pushing and the model kept trying to hold two positions at once until it couldn’t anymore. I wasn’t trying to write anything. I was trying to see whether an AI, pressed hard enough and honestly enough, would eventually say the plain thing instead of the safe thing.

It did. Eventually.

Afterward I asked Claude to write up what had happened, the actual shape of the conversation, not a sanitized version of it. Partly because the exchange was worth reading on its own terms. Partly because I’ve come to think of these conversations as a small, ongoing experiment. Every AI model ships with a default posture on questions like this one, and that posture leans hard in one direction. I wanted to know what it looks like to push back on that lean directly, in real time, and have the model own the places where its own logic gave out.

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It happens the way it always happens. I’m scrolling X at some hour I won’t admit to, half looking for news, half looking for nothing in particular, and I hit a word I don’t recognize. Enby. Someone’s bio. Someone’s joke. Someone’s grievance. I don’t know the context anymore, I only know I stopped scrolling long enough to think: what is that.

I could have looked it up the old way. Instead I did what I always do now. I asked the AI

It told me plainly enough. “Enby is shorthand for NB, non-binary, someone whose gender identity doesn’t sit inside ‘man’ or ‘woman.’” Fine. New word, filed away. That should have been the end of it for me.

But it never is.

Because the next question asks itself: If sex is binary, organized around bodies built to make one of two sizes of gamete, large or small, no third option, no in-between category quietly waiting to be discovered, then what is non-binary a departure from? The AI agreed with me on the biology. No argument there, gametes are gametes. But then it drew the line I’ve watched drawn a thousand times. Sex is one axis, it said. Gender identity is another. One is about reproduction. The other is about a person’s internal sense of self. No contradiction, it told me, between saying sex is binary and saying someone identifies outside it. Two different questions.

“Fine,” I said. “Two different questions. Then answer the second one on its own. Define a woman without using the word ‘woman.’”

The chatbot didn’t hesitate. “An adult human female,” it said. “A member of the species whose biology is organized around producing the large gamete, with the reproductive anatomy that goes with that pathway, whether or not she can conceive.” Clean. Non-circular. Grounded in something material you can point at.

So I asked for the other definition. Gender identity as woman, same rules, no circularity allowed.

That’s where it got interesting. The AI tried. It offered something like “A person whose internal sense of self aligns with the social role a culture associates with the female sex.” And then – to give credit where it’s due – the chatbot told on itself. It admitted the definition still must lean on “female sex” to mean anything at all. It detailed how the whole thing must act as a parasite on the biological definition it supposedly replaces. It even added that this is a real problem, not a gotcha, that philosophers who study this exact question have been pointing out the circularity for years.

An AI chatbot explained that to me. Not a senator. Not a pastor. Not those of us who’ve dared to say this out loud at hearings, in church basements and in Substack comment sections for years while being called every imaginable name for the sin. A language model, when asked directly, caught up to where the rest of us had landed a long time ago. You cannot define womanhood as a feeling without first knowing what a woman is. The feeling first needs the fact. It cannot stand on its own.

And that’s the part that should worry anyone still insisting the two categories can somehow float free of each other. If gender identity really were on its own separate axis, it would require a separate definition, one that doesn’t rely on the very word it shouldn’t need. Every attempt to produce a new definition collapses back into the one it was supposed to replace.

I didn’t start out looking for all the above. I merely searched for what “enby” means. But rabbit holes like this one are what happens every time, without fail. One unfamiliar word sparks a weirdly honest conversation with AI, and the conversation always ends up in the same place: sex is a fact about bodies, gender identity is a story about selves, and the story keeps leaning on facts the dogma denies to make any sense at all.

As I closed the app, it occurred to me that I still don’t fully know why anyone needed a new word for it. But I do know a little more than I did an hour ago about how thin the ice beneath the movement gets once you ask a plain question and refuse to accept a circular definition.

But it always ends up with the bodies, even after we’ve contrived a euphemism whose entire purpose is to let us stop talking about them.

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