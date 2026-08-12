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Tamarack Verrall's avatar
Tamarack Verrall
6h

Thank you for writing about a new wave of thinking that needs ongoing honest and open discussion, for example the current redefining of the word woman.

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Ollie Parks's avatar
Ollie Parks
5h

I'm as gender-critical as the next TERF, but I think the author may have lost sight of the point. On the whole, gender identity is not about liberation from the absolutes of a sexed body or from the terminology associated with it. When activists and queers use the concept of gender, it is generally about appropriating aspects of an identity rooted in the other sex: adopting the social meanings, presentation, language, or status historically associated with male or female bodies. Non-binary identity is somewhat different. It is less an appropriation than an attempted secession from the sociocultural implications conventionally attached to having a body of either sex. In neither case, though, does gender float free of sex; it derives its intelligibility from sex even when it is invoked to resist, cross, or disclaim its social consequences.

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