Courage Coalition

Courage Coalition

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Susan Scheid's avatar
Susan Scheid
7h

Done and restacked. Thank you for alerting us to this.

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Nina Wouk's avatar
Nina Wouk
4hEdited

Done with a few comments of my own. I keep checking to see if it bounces but so far I haven't received notice of that. I wonder whether using Outlook creates a problem.

Okay, now it has bounced. I wonder whether the society got rid of the address in order not to be bothered at it.

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