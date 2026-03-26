Earlier this year, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons did something remarkable: they said no more gender surgeries on patients under 19. It was a turning point. Now Dr. Scot Glasberg — one of the surgeons who helped make that happen — is bringing the same resolution to New York’s state medical society, MSSNY, which represents 30,000 physicians.

The vote is this weekend.

Trans rights activists are already flooding MSSNY’s inbox trying to kill it. We need to show up right now and make sure MSSNY knows they have support for doing the right thing.

One email. Right now.

The email now appears to be bouncing- they might have either shut this down or is it being flooded- other’s to try-also make sure you capitalize the H in Hod@mssny.org

MemberResources@MSSNY.org — general contact/member resources inbox

mssny@mssny.org — Capitol District HQ, governance and legislative affairs

vcammiso@mssny.org — Valerie Cammiso, VP of Meeting Planning (directly oversees HOD logistics)

jvecchione@mssny.org — Julie Vecchione, VP of Communications

Email: Hod@mssny.org

Subject: Please Support Evidence-Based Medicine — Vote YES on Dr. Glasberg’s Resolution

Dear Members of the MSSNY House of Delegates,

I am writing to urge you to vote YES on Dr. Scot Glasberg’s resolution on gender surgeries for minors.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons already took this courageous step nationally. The UK, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark have all reviewed the evidence and done the same. New York’s physicians have the opportunity to stand with the evidence too.

Please do not let political pressure override medical judgment. You have more support than you know. Vote yes.

[Your name] [Your city/state]

Done? Now share this everywhere. Send it to every person in your network who believes medicine should follow evidence — not ideology.

The vote is this weekend. Every single email counts.

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