Girls in Camas, Washington, are standing up for fair competition, and their school district needs to hear that the country is watching.

What’s happening

Since mid-September, a male student who began the season on the Camas High boys cross- country team has been running in girls’ races. Washington’s athletic association, WIAA, allows students to compete on boys’ or girls’ teams according to their self-proclaimed gender identity, rather than their sex.

Is it wrong that he is running on the girls’ team? Yes.

Is it also wrong that our society told him he could ever be, or claim to be, a girl? Yes.

On Sept. 15, two Skyview High runners walked off the starting line in protest. On Oct. 13, more than a dozen Camas girls walked off their own course. A father who protested on Sept. 15 was issued a one-year criminal trespass notice, and a visiting female athlete has reported being followed and recorded by an adult during the same meet.

What the district can do today

Under current Washington law, the district says it can’t change who runs in girls’ races. That decision belongs to voters and lawmakers. But the district has full authority over how it treats the girls and families who speak up. We’re asking Camas School District to:

Designate a free speech area at home meets, open to all viewpoints, so families can speak without breaking WIAA’s signage rules. Commit that athletes who protest peacefully will face no punishment beyond forfeiting that race. Enforce harassment policies evenly, including the complaint that an adult followed and recorded a visiting girl. Release the incident report behind the trespass notice and explain how such decisions are made. Explain who approved the mid-season division change and whether any review took place. Support the Camas girls who walked off on Oct. 13 and guarantee they face no team consequences or bullying at school, whether from teachers, administrators, or other students.

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How You Can Take action

Email district leadership:

Superintendent John Anzalone: john.anzalone@camas.wednet.edu

Athletic Director Stephen Baranowski: stephen.baranowski@camas.wednet.edu

Sample message:

“I’m writing to ask the Camas School District to protect the girls who are speaking up for fair competition. Please designate a free speech area at meets, commit that peaceful protesters won’t be punished, enforce harassment policies evenly, release the trespass incident report, explain how the mid-season eligibility change was approved, and support your own athletes who walked off on Oct. 13. These steps are within your authority today.”

Contact WIAA

WIAA writes the signage rule that got a protesting father removed, and it lets schools approve mid-season division switches with no review. Email:

Sean Bessette, WIAA Director of Communications: sbessette@wiaa.com

Sample message to WIAA:

“I’m writing to ask WIAA to issue guidance allowing schools to designate a free speech area at meets, outside the competition venue, so spectators can express their views without violating the signage rule. I also ask WIAA to adopt a review process and a waiting period before any athlete can switch divisions mid-season.”

Please keep it civil. Be respectful and specific. Do not contact the student or the student’s family- we want him to be supported going back to the boys team.

Finally support those who are seeking to change the state laws:

In Washington State:

https://letsgowashington.com

In Colorado:

https://coloradoparents.org

https://www.xx-xyathletics.com/pages/faq#faq-group-group-mission

In Maine:

https://mainegirldads.com

In Arizona:

https://protectgirlssportsinaz.vote

In Nevada:

https://nebraskafamilyalliance.org/fairnessforgirls/

This is a policy failure created by adults, and our pressure belongs on the institutions responsible.

Sources

The Columbian (Oct. 13) · OutKick, Hole in the Wall meet (Oct. 12) · OutKick, trespass notice · Liberty One (Oct. 9) · WIAA 2025 amendment results · WIAA, Jeff Lowell hire · Bothell-Kenmore Reporter · KOMO, I-638 explainer · KOMO, I-638 polling · KUOW · WIAA FinalForms, Camas district · SchoolDigger

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