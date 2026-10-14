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Page Eaton's avatar
Page Eaton
Oct 14Edited

As a Washington State resident, I thank you for highlighting this. I also want to note that Democrats for an Informed Approach to Gender has a Washington State Chapter (DIAG WA) that has been very active in collaborating with Let's Go Washington to get the initiatives passed, in an effort to protect girls' sports and parents' rights. DIAG supporters like me want to publicize that people across the political spectrum support these initiatives, I-638 and I-001. Please also check out DIAG Washington's Substack.

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Crystal Kile's avatar
Crystal Kile
Oct 14Edited

This is a case of a literal gender identity switch to the girls team mid-season.

What’s up with that adolescent male and those around him? For real.

His willingness to stand on the podium, makes him a public figure within bounds for sportswriters and political commentary.

Is the boy ok? This is a pretty bold gesture to be making. What is his desired effect? Is he ok?

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