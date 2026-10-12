Fall has arrived, this season of the year 2026. The school buses with no seat belts pick up my elementary students at 8:18am. My teenager still gets up at 6am, fighting the circadian rhythm that pushes him to stay asleep.

My four-year-old was up with excitement and ease at 5:30am. I live in the Podunk hillbilly bubble of Missouri, in a middle-class suburb just now getting a sidewalk along the main strip.

Somewhere in Park Slope, a childless middle-aged man seeking to feed his ego develops another brilliant new therapy idea that will end up warped and disordered in my child’s classroom in a few years. He developed the theory because he speaks to a few clients who live within his nuance-ridden bubble, where the yogurt all has cream on top.

It is a snobbery about place, and a snobbery about time. C.S. Lewis had a name for the second one: “chronological snobbery,” the assumption “that whatever has gone out of date is on that account discredited” (Lewis 2012, 207).

First (1) The Sidewalk

The sidewalk. The main strip, the only way in and out of our suburban area, began getting its sidewalk at the start of the summer. The road is five lanes wide, and the speed limit is supposed to be 45 miles per hour. It feels like a highway, but it holds all of the commercial area in our town: the grocery stores, McDonald’s, the churches, and the Starbucks that arrived in 2024.

When the sidewalk construction began, my girlfriend started cracking the jokes. I adore her jokes. The construction created never-ending traffic and never-ending jokes about how no one knows how to merge. In the heat of August, the construction shifted to overnight, massive lights illuminating the workers pouring concrete in the slightly cooler night air.

And then parts of the sidewalk were completed, and we started to joke about the sidewalk that no one would ever use. And no one really did. So finally, on a cooler day, I walked the two miles to the grocery store on the sidewalk. I texted her: “I am walking to the store on my private sidewalk.” I never passed another person.

But the cars were so loud that I could not even hear the episode of Crime Junkie as I walked. I felt exhausted by the progress.

Second (2) Therapy First

We lost Therapy First this summer. Not to a lawsuit or a scandal. To more progress.

I don’t think most people outside this fight knew what Therapy First was, and that was part of its value. It wasn’t glamorous. It ran a directory of therapists. When a parent called us in a panic, we had somewhere to send them. A therapist who would sit with their kid and ask what was underneath the distress, without a referral for puberty blockers waiting at the end of the hour. That’s the plain, critical work social work was built on. I did that work for years. I know what it means to have one place you trust.

It started in 2021 as the Gender Exploratory Therapy Association. In 2023 it became Therapy First, a name built to be agreed with rather than argued about. This summer the values statement changed too. It used to say medical interventions for kids and teens “should be avoided, if possible.” Now they “should be approached with caution.”

One phrase. Most people would never notice. But I spent years inside a gender clinic, and I know what “with caution” means in practice. It means yes, eventually, with paperwork.

So why change something that was working?

Lewis said that before you throw out an old idea, you have to find out why it went out of date. Was it ever refuted, “or did it merely die away as fashions do?” (Lewis 2012, 207). Nobody refuted “avoided, if possible.” It just went out of fashion.

“I want so badly to be liked” (Tune-Yards 2018). That’s what I kept feeling as I watched it happen. There is a table somewhere on the East Coast where the right people sit: the blue, nuanced people.

The clinical establishment. The people who never had to say anything until it was safe. Everyone in this movement seems to want a seat at it. And the price of the seat is always the same. Soften the language. Distance yourself from the people who are too loud, too plain, too Podunk. People like me.

That isn’t progress toward anything. It’s progress toward approval. And the families in places like my town are the ones who pay for it.

Then the Facebook message came. Another mom. Another teen daughter identifying as trans. She wanted to know where she could find a therapist who wouldn’t just affirm her daughter onto the medical pathway.

I felt hopeless in the face of all of that progress.

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Third (3) Brain Breaks

The dysregulated student. That’s what they call him.

This year it’s called Brain Breaks: a YouTube series that builds physical activity breaks into the school day. On screens. Short, dopamine-hit videos that suck their brains in, disconnecting their brains from their physical bodies, at five or six years old.

I point out that our state passed a law to take screens out of schools. That was personal phones, they say. The teachers’ screens will stay. I want to email them stories from Finland: look, they went back to paper and pencils. Finland is good, liberal, progressive. Pointing to Finland hasn’t worked with gender, and I am close to giving up on Finland as my saving grace.

My child acts out, and he’s put in front of this screen to “promote resetting his dysregulated body.” I wish Jonathan Haidt could meet with every school administrator. Instead, I’m that bitch parent the school now hates.

I ask why therapy words are being used. Why are we calling him dysregulated? As I ask, I know I will get nowhere.

I dream about wheat pasting every page of Abigail Shrier’s Bad Therapy across my elementary school’s front doors, sealing them closed from any more progress.

Detrans is now (A) PTSD

My son is dysregulated. That’s his label that got him put in front of the screen. The kids coming out the other side of gender medicine have one waiting for them too.

On October 3, Archives of Sexual Behavior published a paper by Alison Clayton and Kathleen McDeavitt arguing that for some people who detransition with deep regret, medical transition can count as a traumatic event. PTSD. They also argue for “moral injury,” a code the DSM added last fall for the damage of being betrayed by people you trusted.

This is not the affirming establishment. Clayton works with the Society for Evidence-Based Gender Medicine, the people who have been sounding the alarm for years. The paper is careful. It says over and over that it is about a small group. It honors their resilience. It even cites my affidavit.

And still. Joe Burgo, a therapist who was in the founding circle of the group that became Therapy First, read it and pushed back. He called the paper excellent and professional. His problem was the goal.

He wrote that we’ve lost “the idea of a neurosis or a psychological complex that might be resolved with introspection, hard work, and emotional growth.” A diagnosis, he said, explains the struggle “but it doesn’t offer a way forward.” And the risk is trading one identity for another: a trans identity for “a new but also constricting identity as a detransitioner bearing a new diagnosis.”

He admitted he’s conflicted. Detransitioners need to come forward and file lawsuits, he wrote, and he’s grateful to the ones who have. But when he meets a new one, he usually thinks the best thing they can do is leave gender behind and rebuild their lives.

I retweeted him with a line: You are my kind of rebel.

I know what happened inside that clinic. I put my name on it. The people who were harmed deserve to be believed, and they deserve their day in court. The paper names that path, a “survivor mission,” and I understand why.

But I also know what a label does to a kid. I watch it happen in my son’s classroom. The way in was a diagnosis. Now the way out is one too.

Progress always has a new name ready.

The Spelling (B) is no longer taught

I stepped on a landmine that I didn’t know existed, just doing my usual boring, simple mom thing. The kids come home from school, and I check their backpacks. One by one, we open the bags, check the folders, and talk about the day.

Every day, piles of ‘work’ come home. Handouts completed, usually not ‘graded’ per se. The pre-K four-year-old has his art papers. The six-year-old is just now becoming a more proficient reader. He struggled last year, so this year I made sight-word flash cards, and we practice them every night. I instinctively teach him to sound out new words. We break the words into pieces and identify the letters.

The eight-year-old has a graded assignment, which I review. Staying engaged with their school is my job as a parent. I have been doing my part. I don’t understand the grading rubric. I message the permanent sub through the school app.

“Good afternoon, I am trying to understand the grading on some of my son’s papers,” I write. I screenshot the writing assignment and the grading rubric.

“I don’t understand how this is scored. Is a 3 the best? Is 5 the best?” I continue: “His spacing of words does not seem to be improving, there are misspelled words that are not corrected, and his handwriting is not legible to me.”

The conversation goes in a direction I never saw coming. Yes, 3 is the best! Yay for him.

Because he is graded on “spelling patterns, not correct spelling.” I tell my girlfriend what is happening, and she groans. She texts her mom, a retired principal and lifelong educator.

I write one more message: “Just so I understand, the principle is that you leave the words misspelled on the corrected papers and do not point out that they are incorrectly spelled because they are following some general spelling idea? When is actual correct spelling taught and expected?”

The response: “Yes, you are correct. Usually in fourth grade.”

I post the rubric on X: the perfect score on the illegible page. This is when I learn that not only has math changed, but so have reading and writing. It is now “the whole language model.” A follower points me to Sold a Story, Emily Hanford’s podcast series on how schools stopped teaching kids to read.

I go for a walk, on an actual sidewalk, not a brain break screen, and start listening to the series. I feel like a complete and total failure parent.

The parent who takes the kids to the library once a week for new books, who reads to them every day. The mom who has favorite picture books, who sounds out words and points to them on the page. Failure parent.

How many times can I walk this same path, over and over? The sidewalk of progress, leading us where?

I am sick (C) of progress

Where the sidewalk ends, I turn around and walk home the way I came. C.S. Lewis knew that was the point.

“We all want progress. But progress means getting nearer to the place where you want to be. And if you have taken a wrong turn, then to go forward does not get you any nearer. If you are on the wrong road, progress means doing an about turn and walking back to the right road; and in that case the man who turns back soonest is the most progressive man. We have all seen this when doing arithmetic. When I have started a sum the wrong way, the sooner I admit this and go back and start over again, the faster I shall get on. There is nothing progressive about being pigheaded and refusing to admit a mistake. And I think if you look at the present state of the world, it is pretty plain that humanity has been making some big mistake. We are on the wrong road. And if that is so, we must go back. Going back is the quickest way on.” (Lewis 2001, 31–32)

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Citations

Burgo, Joseph (@drjosephburgo). 2026. Post on X.

Clayton, Alison, and Kathleen McDeavitt. 2026. “Detransition, Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, and Moral Injury.” Archives of Sexual Behavior. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10508-026-03669-x

Hanford, Emily. 2022. Sold a Story: How Teaching Kids to Read Went So Wrong. Podcast. APM Reports. https://features.apmreports.org/sold-a-story/

Lewis, C. S. 2001. Mere Christianity. San Francisco: HarperSanFrancisco. (Orig. pub. 1952.)

Lewis, C. S. 2012. Surprised by Joy: The Shape of My Early Life. New York: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. (Orig. pub. 1955.)

Tune-Yards. 2018. “ABC 123.” Track 3 on I can feel you creep into my private life. London: 4AD.