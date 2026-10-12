Courage Coalition

Courage Coalition

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Tom Sherry
Oct 12

Fantastic. I have been involved with therapy first for many years. To join the organization we have to agree to the values statement. As far as I know TF members were not consulted about this change. So for now many of us have ostensibly agreed to this new version without consultation. I find that very strange---and disappointing.

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inafets4
Oct 12

Love me some Jamie Reed. As always, nailed it. My youngest graduated HS this year and your essay brought all the nonsense back. I’m very sad I didn’t recognize it all soon enough to push back. Having a hard time now driving past that school. Tainted feelings about my children’s most precious years have destroyed me. I hope they can find a way to a brighter future.

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