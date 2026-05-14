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Cate's avatar
Cate
12hEdited

Thank you for carefully reviewing this article, of which I was unaware. I agree wholeheartedly with your observation: "Why, given all that they know, and all that they have laid out in this cogent, useful paper, would Bailey and Zucker think it’s OK for any child or adolescent to undergo medical transition?"

As to the authors questioning that "assertions that a common current cause of adolescent gender dysphoria is discomfort about having a homosexual orientation," is it possible they are questioning the discomfort rather than the orientation? It is so well-established that same-sex kids comprise the great majority of what become trans-identified youth -- truly, beyond question. So maybe they are doubting -- which none is us here would -- that significant discomfort and often shame still accompany acceptance of being gay.

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ScarletM's avatar
ScarletM
12h

When I was trained to be a psychotherapist the guiding, absolute rule was neutrality. We were not supposed to tell patients who to be or what to do, unless they were suicidal or homicidal or a threat in some other way. Aside from managing risk we were supposed to help patients understand themselves and their emotions.

Conversion therapy was never therapy at all and would fall under fraud/coercion and would be subject to licensing board disciplinary action. It's not necessary to outlaw it. This is just grandstanding on Weiner's part.

A good therapist would of course help a confused teen understand their emotions and repressed homosexuality if it existed. Gender surgery and hormones could be considered self harm but that's not even the main issue. The main issue would be capacity for consent. Therefore a therapist should never write a letter recommending a teen for gender treatment because teens do not have capacity to consent for such procedures. Even when I have written letters for adult patients seeking weight loss surgery for example my job was not to recommend weight loss surgery it was to evaluate whether or not the patient was capable for consent. That's what mental health professionals do; we do not tell patients what to do only evaluate their mental status, capacity, and treat their psychiatric conditions. The notion of a mental health professional recommending hormone treatment or surgery when these are not psychiatric treatments is ridiculous.

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