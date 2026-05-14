In Cognitive-Behavioral Treatment of Gender Dysphoria in Youth: Opportunities, Challenges, and Responsibilities, Northwestern University psychologist J. Michael Bailey and University of Toronto psychologist Kenneth Zucker argue that psychotherapy, specifically cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), should be the first-line treatment for gender dysphoric youth, rather than social or medical transition.

In a concise discussion, the authors dismantle the faulty propositions of the affirmation model and examine how its 20-year ascendancy resulted not from “empirical advances,” but because of “the unquestioned ideological belief that treating gender dysphoria as a psychological problem is unenlightened, unethical, and akin to conversion therapy for sexual orientation…The accusation that any goal other than transition is tantamount to conversion therapy is specious but has nevertheless been rhetorically effective. (Who wants to be associated with conversion therapy?)”

Kenneth Zucker/University of Toronto

J. Michael Bailey/Northwestern University

Citing the HHS report, the Cass Review, and provisions of President Trump’s Executive Order 14187 that have made obtaining gender affirming care “more difficult,” the authors assert that “gender affirming care is on its way out in the U.S, at least for now.” Accordingly, in a section called “Some Advice,” they counsel therapists who would treat gender dysphoric youth: learn about the three types of youth gender dysphoria (childhood onset, rapid-onset [ROGD], and autogynephilic), which the authors discuss; practice CBT; encourage desistance rather than transition; don’t be intimidated; and “be scholarly, not tribal.”

Questions for the Authors

One detail of this last exhortation (and a related statement in the typology table) is bound to raise eyebrows. Declaring that both the gender affirmation and gender critical camps are guilty of “premature acceptance of preferred narratives that have not been empirically established,” the authors call out the gender-critical side thusly:

Examples include the assertions that a common current cause of adolescent gender dysphoria is discomfort about having a homosexual orientation and that few if any adolescent boys thought to have rapid-onset gender dysphoria are autogynephilic. We doubt both of these beliefs, neither of which has empirically [sic] support.

The supposed reluctance to accept autogynephilia as a type of gender dysphoria occurring among adolescent males touches on fairly recent debates that are beyond the scope of this discussion. However, Zucker’s and Bailey’s apparent dismissal of a link between same-sex attraction and youth gender dysphoria bears scrutiny, given the strong evidence to the contrary assembled by the very sources the authors rely upon. Questions also arise about how the authors characterize the sexual orientation of autogynephiles and whether it still makes sense, given the evidence, to ever medically transition a minor.

In the concluding sections of this article, I discuss these issues.

Intimidation and Ideology Stifled a Therapeutic Approach

Bailey and Zucker sketch two distinct eras in the clinical management of youth gender dysphoria. Before roughly the mid-2000s, the predominant approach was to manage distress psychologically, on the working assumption — supported by research — that gender dysphoria in children frequently resolved before adulthood.

That approach was followed by a rapid and ideologically driven reversal.

Gender-affirming care rose to dominance not because new evidence proved its superiority, but because questioning it became professionally and socially costly. Those expressing dissenting views, the authors write, were accused of “conversion therapy” and “were met not with intellectual disagreement but with cancellation attempts.”

The authors know this experience all too well. Bailey’s The Man Who Would Be Queen (2003), introduced autogynephilia to a general audience and triggered an epic smear campaign by three transgender activists, two of them prominent academics. They orchestrated a misconduct investigation at Northwestern and filed licensing complaints with state regulators. (All charges were found baseless.) The trio successfully pressured Lambda Literary Foundation to rescind the book’s award nomination, and one of them posted photographs of Bailey’s children on his website, calling Bailey’s then-five-year-old daughter a “cock-starved exhibitionist.” The whole mess was documented by bioethicist Alice Dreger in Archives of Sexual Behavior and her book, Galileo’s Middle Finger.

In 2015, following a campaign by advocacy groups claiming Zucker’s Child and Adolescent Gender Identity Clinic in Toronto practiced conversion therapy, Zucker was fired and his clinic shuttered. Zucker eventually received a settlement of more than half a million dollars.

As more evidence that gender-affirming care became popular for ideological reasons, the authors point to clinicians “ignoring obvious and concerning facts related to gender-affirming care, such as the unprecedented, extreme increase in clinical referrals for such care and the lax gatekeeping for adolescents seeking serious medical interventions such as cross-sex hormones.”

Make Desistance the Goal, Don’t Dismiss HHS Report Because of Its “Political Origins”

The authors argue that psychotherapy for gender dysphoria is now less of a landmine, catalyzed by major independent reviews and a changing political climate. They cite the Cass Review, a comprehensive independent report commissioned by NHS England and published in 2024, and a 2025 report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reviewing best practices for treating youth gender dysphoria. Both found the evidence base for medical transition in youth to be weak — characterized by studies of very low quality — and neither found reliable evidence that transition produces better outcomes than alternatives. The HHS report concluded that risks of transition “were not justified by demonstrated benefits” and called for psychotherapy, including CBT, as the preferred approach.

“Those wanting the best for gender dysphoric youth should resist dismissing the HHS report because of its political origins,” the authors say, acknowledging tacitly the opposition to the Trump administration that exists among psychotherapists and likely most clinicians. They point to growing opposition to medicalized transition among U.S. voters, regardless of political party.

Bailey and Zucker make the case for CBT. With its emphasis on “identifying negative and irrational thought patterns and behaviors and learning better ways of coping,” they write, it is “a promising treatment for gender dysphoria” — and is additionally effective for depression and anxiety, both of which are common among gender dysphoric youth. The goal is desistance: the waning of gender dysphoria to a level at which transition is no longer sought.

The goal is realistic. Among those with childhood-onset gender dysphoria who were assessed before 2010, a majority grew out of it before reaching adulthood. Comparable long-term data for adolescent-onset presentations — whether autogynephilic or rapid-onset — do not yet exist, but the authors see no grounds for assuming these cases inevitably persist. As suggestive evidence, recent research on detransitioners shows they are drawn disproportionately from those whose dysphoria began in adolescence rather than childhood.

A separate and sobering data point concerns children whose parents supported early social transition. Preliminary findings indicate that once a child has socially transitioned — adopting a new name, pronouns, and gender presentation — the chances of later desistance drop sharply. Social transition is not the neutral, reversible step it is sometimes presented as; both the Cass Review and the HHS report treat it as a significant clinical intervention that tends to set children on a path toward eventual medical transition, with consequences both known and still unknown.

“It is neither transphobic nor unrealistic to prefer desistance as an outcome,” the authors say.

Defanging the Conversion Therapy Canard, with Help from the U.S. Supreme Court

Bailey and Zucker acknowledge that the conflation of psychotherapy for gender dysphoria with conversion therapy has been devastating: no clinician wants to be associated with the coercive practices that once attempted to force gay people to be straight. “Managing gender dysphoria to prevent gender transition is motivated by the desire to reduce suffering and medical complications of transition, not by religious or moral objections to transgender,” the authors say. “Non-heterosexual orientation tends to be stable, especially for males, but gender dysphoria is much less so.”

The Cass Review warned that equating exploratory therapy with conversion practice “may prevent young people from getting the emotional support they deserve.” The HHS report called the equation a “mischaracterization.”

The distinction between conversion therapy and legitimate talk therapy now carries significant legal weight in the United States. In Chiles v. Salazar, decided 8-1 by the Supreme Court in March, the Court struck down Colorado’s ban on conversion therapy as applied to talk therapy by licensed counselors, ruling that it constituted viewpoint discrimination under the First Amendment.

Writing for the majority, Justice Gorsuch held that Colorado’s law “distinguishes between two opposed sets of ideas” — explicitly permitting therapists to affirm a gender identity but prohibiting them from exploring how clients could accept their birth sex, which the state characterized as conversion therapy. Such “viewpoint discrimination” represents “an egregious form of content regulation” requiring strict scrutiny. The case was remanded, but the Court strongly signaled the law would fail that test. Therapists following the Bailey-Zucker approach now have considerably more First Amendment cover than they did a year ago.

The picture is somewhat different in California. State Senator Scott Wiener has introduced SB 934 in direct response to Chiles. It would allow patients to sue therapists for malpractice for engaging in what the bill defines as “sexual orientation or gender identity change efforts” — a definition broad enough to encompass precisely the desistance-oriented therapy that Bailey and Zucker advocate. The bill extends the statute of limitations dramatically: former minors could bring claims until age 40, and adults up to ten years after their last session. As one analysis put it, SB 934 is “a First Amendment landmine.” The bill is progressing through the legislature.

Three Distinct Presentations of Youth Gender Dysphoria

The paper argues that gender dysphoria is not a single clinical phenomenon. Neither the Cass review nor the HHS report addressed the typology, “likely to avoid controversy,” the authors say, and trans activists and allies have actively tried to suppress discussion of autogynephilia and ROGD, preferring the childhood onset narrative.

Bailey and Zucker describe three distinct presentations of gender dysphoria in youth:

Childhood-onset gender dysphoria begins early, typically by age six, affects both males and females, and involves extreme gender nonconformity. Historical follow-up studies found that most of these children desisted before adulthood, with the majority growing up to be same-sex attracted.

Autogynephilic gender dysphoria affects males only and typically emerges in adolescence or later. It is associated with autogynephilia — sexual arousal by the fantasy of being a woman. The authors describe the presenting sexual orientation as “heterosexual, bisexual, or asexual.” However, other studies, including those cited by the authors, have shown that AGP men are primarily heterosexual. See a later discussion in this article.

Rapid-onset gender dysphoria (ROGD) is the most recently identified and, the authors argue, now the most common subtype. It emerges in adolescence, predominantly in natal females, and is characterized by preexisting emotional and social difficulties, apparent social contagion via peers and online communities, and no history of childhood gender dysphoria. The authors describe it as a culturally and socially acquired pattern functioning as maladaptive coping for underlying psychological conditions. The sexual identity of these adolescents is described as “variable,” although other studies characterize them as primarily or disproportionately same-sex attracted. See later discussion.

Bailey and Zucker observe that the optimal therapeutic approach likely differs across these three groups, although this has not been studied. For all three, they counsel addressing underlying mental health issues, and for both ROGD and autogynephilic patients, reducing time on the Internet.

Examining the Authors’ Dismissal of Same-Sex Attraction as a Driver of Gender Dysphoria

As noted at the outset, Bailey and Zucker dismiss the claim that discomfort with same-sex attraction is a factor underlying adolescent gender dysphoria; they say it lacks empirical support and that they “doubt” it. In the “Associated with sexuality?” field of the paper’s typology table, the authors describe the sexual identity of ROGD patients as simply “variable.” They acknowledge gender nonconformity and same-sex attraction only for the childhood onset group.

It is worth pausing on how summarily the authors dismiss same-sex attraction for the ROGD group, given what their own most-cited sources actually show.

The Cass Review’s clinic data found that among birth-registered adolescent females referred to Britain’s gender identity service (GIDS), 68% were attracted to females and another 21% reported bisexual attraction — barely 11% were heterosexual. It also cites a longitudinal study of 2,772 adolescents in which gender dysphoria was significantly more common among those who were also same-sex attracted.

Hannah Barnes, in Time to Think, reports even starker internal GIDS figures: a survey of adolescent referrals found more than 90% of natal females and 80% of natal males identified as same-sex attracted or bisexual.

The HHS report found that same-sex attracted youth are “significantly overrepresented among patients presenting to gender clinics” — and frames it as a justice concern, noting that the original Dutch Protocol cohort, the foundational evidence base for youth gender transition, was “comprised almost entirely of gay, lesbian, and bisexual patients”: 62 of 70 exclusively same-sex attracted, 6 bisexual. The report explicitly lists “discomfort with one’s homosexuality” among the reasons adolescents present to gender clinics.

The clinical testimony Barnes gathered is stark and poignant: she quotes families telling clinicians “Thank God my child is trans and not gay or lesbian,” girls saying “when I hear the word ‘lesbian’ I cringe,” boys describing their disgust at being attracted to other boys. Clinician Dr. Matt Bristow concluded that GIDS was performing “conversion therapy for gay kids.” There was, Barnes reports, a bleak joke on the team that there would be “no gay people left at the rate GIDS was going.”

“Variable” is one way to characterize the sexual orientation of these adolescents. “Primarily same-sex attracted” is another, more accurate one.

Examining the Authors’ Characterization of Autogynephiles as “Heterosexual, Bisexual, or Asexual”

There’s another curious variation on the “variable” theme in the authors’ typology table. They list the presenting sexual orientation of the autogynephilic cohort as “heterosexual, bisexual, or asexual” — accurate as far as it goes, but framed as though these are roughly equivalent possibilities. The literature these authors cite says otherwise, and says it clearly.

The Man Who Would Be Queen embraces and popularizes psychologist Ray Blanchard’s taxonomy of trans-identified men as “homosexual transsexuals” and autogynephiles, who are sexually aroused by the fantasy of being a woman and who are, at baseline, attracted to women.

“Autogynephiles are typically sexually attracted to women, although they may also identify as asexual or bisexual,” Blanchard said in a 2019 interview. As chronicled by Helen Joyce, in her book Trans: When Ideology Meets Reality, Blanchard concluded that the self-described bisexuals “were autogynephiles who were attracted to women, but also desired men to validate their female identities. Those who described themselves as asexual were concealing their desires, perhaps even from themselves.”

In other words, even the bisexual and asexual subgroups are, on Blanchard’s account, heterosexual at their erotic core — the bisexuality is secondary, a desire for male validation of the female identity rather than primary attraction to men, and the asexuality is in many cases a socially motivated concealment. It’s worth noting that before coining the term autogynephilia, Blanchard called this group “heterosexual-fetishistic transsexuals.” Heterosexual was the label, not an afterthought.

Anne Lawrence, a self-described autogynephile and a rigorous chronicler of the phenomenon, has described autogynephiles as “men who love women and want to become what they love” and as “conventionally masculine men who are attracted to women yet want to become women themselves.” Lawrence’s book Men Trapped in Men’s Bodies is also cited by Zucker and Bailey.

Even though the preceding accounts deal primarily with adults, Blanchard and Bailey cite no new research to indicate that the sexual orientation of adolescent autogynephiles is any different. Listing it as “heterosexual, bisexual, or asexual” — without any indication of relative prevalence or the relationships among these subgroups — quietly flattens what Blanchard, Lawrence, and Bailey himself have treated as a clear hierarchy with heterosexual at its center.

No Reliable Evidence Supporting Youth Transition, Yet It’s Not Always Inferior to Alternatives?

“No reliable evidence shows an advantage of youth transition,” the authors state flat out. Also: “Comprehensive reviews failed to support [the case for youth gender transition], and gender transition has serious social and medical complications.”

And yet, Bailey and Zucker inexplicably leave the door open, if only a crack, for transitioning gender dysphoric youth. “We are not asserting that gender transition is always harmful or even that it is always inferior to alternatives,” they say. “Thoughtful and knowledgeable clinicians sometimes help transition gender dysphoric youth. (The second author [Zucker] has done so.)”

Incredibly, in the same paragraph, these same thoughtful clinicians “agree that clinical decisions should be based on good scientific evidence” – of which there is none, as the authors have already told us.

Why, given all that they know, and all that they have laid out in this cogent, useful paper, would Bailey and Zucker think it’s OK for any child or adolescent to undergo medical transition?

Conclusion

“Cognitive-Behavioral Treatment of Gender Dysphoria in Youth” is a timely contribution to a debate that has for too long been driven by advocacy rather than science. Its central argument — that therapy deserves a genuine chance before irreversible medical interventions are pursued — is well-supported. The distinction it draws between exploratory psychotherapy and coercive conversion therapy is important and, as Chiles v. Salazar confirms, now legally as well as clinically significant. And its three-type framework offers clinicians a more nuanced map of gender dysphoria than most have been working from.

As discussed, questions remain regarding the authors’ dismissal of same-sex attraction as a factor in adolescent dysphoria, the primary sexual orientation of autogynephiles, and whether the growing body of evidence against youth gender transition merits any allowance for it at all. One hopes these questions will be addressed. The article is a peer-reviewed journal pre-proof and is part of a special issue of Current Opinion in Psychology on identity and politicization.

Ken Zucker on “Informed Dissent”

Jamie Reed will be interviewing Ken Zucker about this paper. It will be aired on June 6. Don’t miss it.

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